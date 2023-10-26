Bullocks selling to a top price of £1710 for a 600kg Limousin at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 160 fats sold to £1795 for a 670kg Limousin bullock, £268 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1558 for a 820kg Simmental, £190 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 670kg £268 £1795, 680kg £254 £1727, 610kg £280 £1708, 680kg £241 £1638, 610kg £261 £1592, 660kg £240 £1584, Newtownards producer Charolais bullock 720kg £230 £1656, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 950kg £170 £1615, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cows 820kg £190 £1558, 730kg £178 £1299, Dromara producer Charolais cow 790kg £190 £1501, Comber producer Charolais cow 820kg £183 £1500, Comber producer Limousin bull 920kg £159 £1462, Downpatrick producer Blonde d'Aquitaine/Belgian Blue cows 770kg £189 £1455, 750kg £188 £1410, 710kg £190 £1350, 790kg £165 £1303, 690kg £185 £1276, 700kg £182 £1274, Greyabbey producer Limousin cow 690kg £210 £1449, Aberdeen Angus bull 970kg £149 £1445, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus cows 800kg £180 £1440, 79kg £170 £1343, Ballygowan producer Hereford bull 1000kg £143£1430, Lurgan producer Aberdeen Angus cow 890kg £160 £1424, Belfast producer Friesian bullocks 580kg £190 £1102, 560kg £196 £1097, 520kg £200 £1040, 540kg £182 £982, Belfast producer Friesian cows 700kg £139 £973, 700kg £138 £966, 680kg £137 £931, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 660kg £145 £957, 680kg £132 £897, 630kg £138 £870, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 690kg 3135 £931, 670kg £135 £905 and Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 640kg £140 £896, 600kg £145 £870, 620kg £140 £868.
Bullocks: 140 sold to an excellent demand with a lot of quality sorts on offer.
Top price of £1710 for a 600kg Limousin (285ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1580 for a 470kg Charolais (337ppk).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Limousins 600kg £1710, 610kg £1700, 600kg £1690, 500kg £1600, 600kg £1590, 170kg £1540, 500kg £1530, 470kg £1500, 480kg £1500, 490kg £1500, 500kg £1320, Downpatrick producer Limousins 600kg £1680, 550kg £1620, 460kg £1510, 500kg £1500, 550kg £1500, Newtownards producer Limousins 500kg £1640, 540kg £1620, 500kg £1430, Comber producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1620, 510kg 31380, Lisburn producer Charolais/Limousins 520kg £1610, 540kg £1600, 500kg £1490, 500kg £1340 and Portadown producer Charolais 470kg £1580, 480kg £1580, 470kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 450kg £1485, 450kg £1460, 430kg £1440.
Heifers: 70 sold to £1500 for a 470kg Hereford (320ppk).
Leading prices: Newcastle producer Herefords 470kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 500kg £1460, 540kg £1450, 540kg £1440, 500kg £1420, 470kg £1410, 500kg £1410, 470kg £1400, 470kg £1390, 480kg £1350, 470kg £1240, 450kg £120, 440kg £1190, Comber producer Charolais 460kg £1280, 480kg £1250, 440kg £1220, 410kg £1190 and Saintfield producer Limousins 450kg £1260, 450kg £1240, 430kg £1190, 400kg £1160.
Suckled calves: 140 sold to £1290 for a 390kg Charolais bull calf (330ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais bulls 390kg £1290, 350kg £1200, 320kg £1150, 330kg £1130, 310kg £1030, 310kg £1010, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 320kg £1270, 360kg £1250, 330kg £1190, 310kg £1160, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 390kg £1260, 360kg £1150, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1240, 370kg £1230, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls 370kg £1230, 330kg £1110, Limousin heifers 360kg £1090, 320kg £960, Crumlin producer Limousin bulls 340kg £1200, 330kg £1150, 350kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1180, 300kg £1150, 320kg £1130, Saintfield producer Charolais bullock 320kg £1200 and Ballygowan producer Charolais bullock 390kg £1200, 360kg £1160, 360kg £11
Calf ring: 60 sold to £630 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £630, £600, £580 twice, £500, Belgian Blue bulls £460, £410, £380, Comber producer Belgian Blue bulls £460, £450, £350, £330, £320, Greyabbey producer reared Friesian bulls £360 twice, £330 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 330, £320, £300 twice.