Bullocks selling to a top price of £1730 at Rathfriland Co-Op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five month old, topped to £660 for Limousin bull calf for a Gilford farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1290 for a 528kg from Rathfriland farmer.
Fat cows topped £1300 for 756k Belgian Blue.
Cows and calves topped £2100, heifers topped £1450 for 506k Limousin and bullocks topped at £1730 for 684k Belgian Blue.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Gilford farmer Limousin £660, Charolais at £640, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £640, Limousin at £610, Gilford farmer Charolais at £550, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £540, Gilford farmer Simmental at £520, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £520, Gilford farmer Charolais at £470 and Banbridge farmer Charolais at £440.
Heifer calves
Gilford farmer Limousin at £580, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Aberdeen Angus at £460, Aberdeen Angus at £460, Aberdeen Angus at £440, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £410, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330 and Dromara farmer Limousin at £330.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.11 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 528k at £1290, Limousin 440k at £1240, Limousin 514k at £1200, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 408k at £1090, Loughbrickland farmer Friesian 448k at £1050, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 460k at £1030, Maze farmer Limousin 352k at £1020, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 452k at £1000, Maze farmer Limousin 348k at £1000 and Loughbrickland farmer Friesian 454k at £980.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.12 pence per kilo, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 456k at £1200, Limousin 340k at £1060, Aberdeen Angus 398k at £1050, Blonde 388kg at £1040, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1030, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 364k at £1000, Charolais 344k at £1000, Limousin 330k at £940, Charolais 308k at £860 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 310k at £820.
Cows and calves
Rathfriland farmer Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £2100. Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £1300 and Dromara farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1200, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1100.
Fat cows
Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue 756kg at £1300, Dromore farmer Friesian 710k at £1190, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue 566k at £1030, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 826k at £1030, Holstein 684k at £900, Holstein 692k at £860, Newry farmer Limousin 566k at £750, Aberdeen Angus 596k at £730, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £630 and Drumaness farmer Belgian Blue 412k at £610.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.87 pence per kilo, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 506k at £1450, Dromara farmer Stabiliser 552k at £1450, Stabiliser 562k at £1390, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 514k at £1350, Dromara farmer Limousin 534k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 520k at £1330, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 562k at £1330, Ballyward farmer Limousin 608k at £1320, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 536k at £1320 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 634k at £1310.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £3.16 pence per kilo, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 684k at £1730, Simmental 734k at £1680, Ballyward farmer Charolais 620k at £1590, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 586k at £1590, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 666k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 714k at £1580, Shinn farmer Charolais 620k at £1580, Dromara farmer Simmental 628k at £1570, Shinn farmer Charolais, 628k at £1560. Dromara farmer Simmental 716k at £1550.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.30 a kilo for 18.5kg at £98.
Fat ewes topped at £236.
More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.
Lambs
Kilkeel farmer 37k at £127.50, 37k at £121, 37k at £120, Hilltown farmer 26.9k at £117, Ballyward farmer 29k at £114, Corbet farmer 25k at £112.5. Mayobridge farmer 25.5k at £110, Castlewellan farmer 24.4k at £110, Portaferry farmer 25.6k at £108 and Ballinaskeagh farmer 23.9k at £107.
Fat ewes
Hilltown farmer at £236, Hillsborough farmer at £163, Hilltown farmer at £152, Dromara farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £149, Newry farmer at £137, Ardarragh farmer at £133, Poyntpass farmer at £121. Annaclone farmer at £116 and Corbet farmer at £113.
Fat rams
Annaclone farmer at £180 and Dromara farmer at £155.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.