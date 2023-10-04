Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five month old, topped to £660 for Limousin bull calf for a Gilford farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1290 for a 528kg from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1300 for 756k Belgian Blue.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cows and calves topped £2100, heifers topped £1450 for 506k Limousin and bullocks topped at £1730 for 684k Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Gilford farmer Limousin £660, Charolais at £640, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £640, Limousin at £610, Gilford farmer Charolais at £550, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £540, Gilford farmer Simmental at £520, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £520, Gilford farmer Charolais at £470 and Banbridge farmer Charolais at £440.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Limousin at £580, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Aberdeen Angus at £460, Aberdeen Angus at £460, Aberdeen Angus at £440, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £410, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330 and Dromara farmer Limousin at £330.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.11 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 528k at £1290, Limousin 440k at £1240, Limousin 514k at £1200, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 408k at £1090, Loughbrickland farmer Friesian 448k at £1050, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 460k at £1030, Maze farmer Limousin 352k at £1020, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 452k at £1000, Maze farmer Limousin 348k at £1000 and Loughbrickland farmer Friesian 454k at £980.

Weanling heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers topped to £3.12 pence per kilo, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 456k at £1200, Limousin 340k at £1060, Aberdeen Angus 398k at £1050, Blonde 388kg at £1040, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1030, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 364k at £1000, Charolais 344k at £1000, Limousin 330k at £940, Charolais 308k at £860 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 310k at £820.

Cows and calves

Rathfriland farmer Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £2100. Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £1300 and Dromara farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1200, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1100.

Fat cows

Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue 756kg at £1300, Dromore farmer Friesian 710k at £1190, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue 566k at £1030, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 826k at £1030, Holstein 684k at £900, Holstein 692k at £860, Newry farmer Limousin 566k at £750, Aberdeen Angus 596k at £730, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £630 and Drumaness farmer Belgian Blue 412k at £610.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.87 pence per kilo, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 506k at £1450, Dromara farmer Stabiliser 552k at £1450, Stabiliser 562k at £1390, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 514k at £1350, Dromara farmer Limousin 534k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 520k at £1330, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 562k at £1330, Ballyward farmer Limousin 608k at £1320, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 536k at £1320 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 634k at £1310.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullock topped to £3.16 pence per kilo, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 684k at £1730, Simmental 734k at £1680, Ballyward farmer Charolais 620k at £1590, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 586k at £1590, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 666k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 714k at £1580, Shinn farmer Charolais 620k at £1580, Dromara farmer Simmental 628k at £1570, Shinn farmer Charolais, 628k at £1560. Dromara farmer Simmental 716k at £1550.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.30 a kilo for 18.5kg at £98.

Fat ewes topped at £236.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.

Lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilkeel farmer 37k at £127.50, 37k at £121, 37k at £120, Hilltown farmer 26.9k at £117, Ballyward farmer 29k at £114, Corbet farmer 25k at £112.5. Mayobridge farmer 25.5k at £110, Castlewellan farmer 24.4k at £110, Portaferry farmer 25.6k at £108 and Ballinaskeagh farmer 23.9k at £107.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer at £236, Hillsborough farmer at £163, Hilltown farmer at £152, Dromara farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £149, Newry farmer at £137, Ardarragh farmer at £133, Poyntpass farmer at £121. Annaclone farmer at £116 and Corbet farmer at £113.

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer at £180 and Dromara farmer at £155.