Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,800 at £2.37 per kg for a 758kg Charolais at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,800 at £2.37 per kg for a 758kg Charolais and to a top of £2.62 per kilo for a 478kg Charolais at £1,250.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,350 at £2.27 per kg for a 596kg Limousin and to a top of £2.45 per kilo for a 444kg Limousin at £1,090.

12 fat cows were also a solid trade topping at £2.06 per kilo for a Charolais 655kg at £1,350.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 758kg at £1,800 = 2.37p; Charolais, 774kg at £1,800 = 2.33p; Charolais, 684kg at £1,650 = 2.41p; Pomeroy producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,250 = 2.62p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,130 = 2.36p; Charolais, 484kg at £930 = 1.92p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,060 = 2.24p; Charolais, 448kg at £970 = 2.17p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,040 = 2.42p; Charolais, 390kg at £900 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 484kg at £820 = 1.69p; Holstein, 544kg at £950 = 1.75p; Friesian, 554kg at £1,060 = 1.91p; Shorthorn dairy, 514kg at £870 = 1.69p; Holstein, 500kg at £900 = 1.80p; Friesian, 480kg at £840 = 1.75p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 550kg at £1,200 = 2.18p; Greysteel producer; Belgian Blue, 628kg at £1,390 = 2.21p; Belgian Blue, 622kg at £1,370 = 2.20p and Greysteel producer; Limousin, 426kg at £970 = 2.28p.

Heifers

Dungiven producer; Limousin, 596kg at £1,350 = 2.27p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,140 = 2.11p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,120 = 2.38p; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Greysteel producer; Limousin, 444kg at £1,090 = 2.45p; Charolais, 354kg at £790 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 306kg at £550 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 326kg at £600 = 1.84p; Heteford, 284kg at £510 = 1.80p; Belgian Blue, 278kg at £540 = 1.94p; Belgian Blue, 288kg at £550 = 1.91p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 566kg at £1,200 = 2.12p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,040 = 2.21p; Charolais, 384kg at £720 = 1.88p; Charolais, 456kg at £900 = 1.97p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 502kg at £1,140 = 2.27p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,030 = 2.31p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £137.50. Fat ewes to £208.

A strong show of 2,200 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd July. 900 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £208.00.

1,300 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £137.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 31kg at £137.50 = 4.44p; Swatragh producer; 37kg at £135.00 = 3.65p; Tobermore producer; 28kg at £133.00 = 4.75p; Stewartstown producer; 34kg at £131.00 = 3.85p; Coleraine producer; 24.75kg at £126.50 = 5.11p; Garvagh producer; 26.4kg at £124.50 = 4.72p; Desertmartin producer; 24.5kg at £122.50 = 5.00p and Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £120.00 = 4.53p.

Mid-weight lambs

Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £125.50 = 5.46p; Tempo producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £113.50 = 4.83p; Coleraine producer; 23.75kg at £112.00 = 4.72p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Toomebridge producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p; Coleraine producer; 23.7kg at £108.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer; 22.1kg at £107.50 = 4.86p; Glenariffe producer; 22.2kg at £108.00 = 4.86p; Donemana producer; 22.5kg at £107.50 = 4.78p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £106.00 = 4.82p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £106.00 = 4.82p; Dungannon producer; 21.7kg at £106.00 = 4.88p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £106.00 = 4.82p; Desertmartin producer; 22.4kg at £105.00 = 4.69p; Magherafelt producer; 21kg at £105.00 =5.00p and Toomebridge producer; 21.4kg at £105.00 = 4.91p.

Light-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 17.3kg at £85.00 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £83.50 = 4.64p; Limavady producer; 16kg at £82.00 = 5.13p; Garvagh producer; 15kg at £81.50 = 5.43p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £81.00 = 4.50p; Ballycastle producer; 17kg at £80.50 = 4.74p; Ballycastle producer; 17.75kg at £80.50 = 4.54p and Cookstown producer; 15.5kg at £75.50 = 4.87p.

Fat ewes

Bushmills producer; £208; Crumlin producer; £190 and Cookstown producer; £168.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.