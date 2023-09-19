Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,800 for a 568kg Charolais at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,800 at £3.17 per kg for a 568kg Charolais and to a top of £3.76 per kilo for a 412kg Charolais at £1,550.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,830 at £2.86 per kg for a 640kg Charolais and to a top of £3.06 per kilo for a 444kg Limousin at £1,360.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 568kg at £1,800 = 3.17p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,540 = 3.26p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,600 = 2.96p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,520 = 3.14p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,650 = 3.16p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,630 = 3.09p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,500 = 3.39p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,460 = 3.30p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,470 = 3.48p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,600 = 3.09p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,500 = 3.14p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,630 = 3.25p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,550 = 2.89p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,530 = 3.08p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,620 = 2.96p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,650 = 3.29p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,560 = 3.42p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,600 = 3.40p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,620 = 2.97p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,520 = 2.89p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,630 = 3.21p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,400 = 3.13p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,540 = 3.06p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,490 = 2.85p; Simmental, 516kg at £1,310 = 2.54p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,580 = 2.90p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,440 = 2.83p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,500 = 2.74p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,560 = 3.07p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,550 = 3.76p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,270 = 2.74p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,490 = 3.20p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,520 = 3.10p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,110 = 2.97p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,370 = 3.28p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,410 = 3.22p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 548kg at £1,520 = 2.77p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,580 = 3.03p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,660 = 2.89p; Charolais, 578kg at £1,640 = 2.84p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,480 = 2.57p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,680 = 3.16p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,540 = 2.72p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,280 = 2.79p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,240 = 2.53p; Portglenone producer; Friesian, 358kg at £440 = 1.23p; Friesian, 422kg at £650 = 1.54p; Friesian, 374kg at £550 = 1.47p; Friesian, 376kg at £540 = 1.44p; Friesian, 420kg at £660 = 1.57p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 438kg at £1,100 = 2.51p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 462kg at £1,300 = 2.81p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,450 = 3.07p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,120 = 2.73p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 520kg at £1,630 = 3.13p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,370 = 2.97p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,660 = 2.73p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,100 = 2.62p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,500 = 3.10p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,320 = 2.97p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 414kg at £1,330 = 3.21p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 530kg at £1,190 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 632kg at £1,460 = 2.31p; Shorthorn, 608kg at £1,420 = 2.34p; Belgian Blue, 644kg at £1,500 = 2.33p; Simmental, 650kg at £1,600 = 2.46p; Belgian Blue, 656kg at £1,480 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 424kg at £950 = 2.24p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 368kg at £1,270 = 3.45p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,440 = 3.03p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,230 = 3.32p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,500 = 3.07p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,400 = 2.82p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,180 = 3.22p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 640kg at £1,830 = 2.86p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,340 = 2.90p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,440 = 2.59p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 444kg at £1,360 = 3.06p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,100 = 2.49p; Charolais, 444kg at £1,100 = 2.48p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,200 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £1,010 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £980 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £930 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £970 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £1,020 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £870 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,070 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £1,020 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 412kg at £930 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,100 = 2.20p; Ballymoney producer; Fleckvieh, 420kg at £710 = 1.69p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 512kg at £1,190 = 2.32p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,150 = 2.93p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,310 = 2.70p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,430 = 2.71p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,460 = 3.00p; Charolais, 386kg at £980 = 2.54p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,330 = 2.69p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,210 = 2.71p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 502kg at £1,160 = 2.31p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,040 = 2.24p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 444kg at 1,000 = 2.25p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,490 = 3.04p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 442kg at £1,100 = 2.49p; Charolais, 444kg at £1,100 = 2.48p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,360 = 3.06p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,230 = 2.96p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,400 = 2.98p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,210 = 2.69p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 394kg at £1,080 = 2.74p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 326kg at £900 = 2.76p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 420kg at £880 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £540 = 1.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 662kg at £1,520 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 612kg at £1,400 = 2.29p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,240 = 2.30p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 698kg at £1,800 = 2.58p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,420 = 2.35p; Charolais, 686kg at £1,600 = 2.33p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,500 = 2.44p; Limousin, 648kg at £1,520 = 2.35p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,500 = 2.29p; Charolais, 656kg at £1,630 = 2.48p and Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 396kg at £960 = 2.42p; Limousin, 388kg at £850 = 2.19p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £136. Fat ewes to £214.

A sale, close of 1,800 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 16th September.

500 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a good trade this week again topping at £214.

1,300 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 27kg at £136.00 = 5.04p; Pomeroy producer; 27.7kg at £128.00 = 4.62p; Swatragh producer; 30kg at £125.00 = 4.17p; Pomeroy producer; 27kg at £121.00 = 4.48p; Castlerock producer; 26.2kg at £120.00 = 4.58p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £116.50 = 4.16p; Draperstown producer; 25.3kg at £115.00 = 4.55p; Nutt's Corner producer; 26kg at £114.50 = 4.40p; Limavady producer; 26.75kg at £114.00 = 4.26p and Loughgiel producer; 24.25kg at £111.50 = 4.60p.

Mid-weight lambs

Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £110.50 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 23.8kg at £109.50 = 4.60p; Coleraine producer; 21kg at £109.50 = 5.21p; Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at £107.50 = 4.59p; Armagh producer; 23.3kg at £106.50 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23.75kg at £105.50 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £105.50 = 4.53p; Limavady producer; 23.6kg at £105.50 = 4.47p; Kilrea producer; 22.6kg at £105.00 = 4.65p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £104.50 = 4.54p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Ballymoney producer; 22.75kg at £103.50 = 4.55p; Limavady producer; 21.9kg at £102.50 = 4.68p; Limavady producer; 22.3kg at £102.00 = 4.57p and Swatragh producer; 22.9kg at £100.00 = 4.37p.

Light-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £88.00 = 5.03p; Ballycastle producer; 16.9kg at £87.00 = 5.14p; Stewartstown producer; 16.5kg at £86.50 = 5.24p; Greysteel producer; 15.5kg at £86.00 =5.55p; Randalstown producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 = 4.91p; Ballymena producer; 18.4kg at £85.50 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £84.50 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £84.00 = 5.25p; Ahoghill producer; 17kg at £83.50 = 4.91p; Cookstown producer; 16.5kg at £83.00 = 5.03p; Draperstown producer; 14kg at £79.50 = 5.68p and Cookstown producer; 15kg at £79.00 = 5.27p.

Fat ewes

Garvagh producer; £214; Dungannon producer; £169 and Draperstown producer; £157.

NI Bluefaced Leicester Club mule ewe lamb show and sale: The annual show and sale of mule ewe lambs on Friday 15th September saw a 99% clearance for 900 lambs presented for sale.

The top price of £165 was paid for a pen of 12 presented by S and D McCrystal.

Swatragh Livestock Mart would like to thank all producers for presenting quality stock in an excellent sale.

Sample prices

Leading sale prices were

S and D McCrystal - £165, £125, £120; P and M Mullan - £160, £145, £135; L McEldowney - £150, £128, £122; W Moore - £138, £135, £135; S and C McEldowney - £135, £130, £130; P McNicholl - £130, £114; D McMullan - £125, £114, £110; R McGilligan - £125, £102, £100; L Buchannan - £118, £98, £92; Crockataggart Farms - £118, £115; B Cassidy - £112, £95, £88; D O’Hagan - £112, £102 and S Quigg - £98, £88.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.