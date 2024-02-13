Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,800 for a 628kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,800 at £2.87 per kg for a 628kg Limousin and to a top of £3.47 per kilo for a 340kg Charolais at £1,180.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,820 at £2.92 per kg for a 624kg Charolais and to a top of £3.16 per kilo for a 494kg Charolais at £1,560.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Draperstown producer; Limousin, 628kg at £1,800 = 2.87p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,760 = 2.77p; Belgian Blue, 664kg at £1,800 = 2.71p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 340kg at £1,180 = 3.47p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,000 = 2.87p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 382kg at £880 = 2.30p; Shorthorn beef, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; Shorthorn beef, 358kg at £890 = 2.49p; Shorthorn beef, 390kg at £960 = 2.46p; Claudy producer; Friesian, 432kg at £900 = 2.08p; Montbeliarde, 400kg at £920 = 2.30p; Montbeliarde, 436kg at £1,030 =2.36p; Montbeliarde, 414kg at £980 = 2.37p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 470kg at £1,150 = 2.45p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,030 = 2.24p; Simmental, 488kg at £1,170 = 2.40p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,490 = 2.88p; Charolais, 444kg at £1,350 = 3.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £930 = 2.24p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,410 = 2.91p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £990 = 2.46p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,340 = 3.13p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,420 = 3.20p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,050 = 2.68p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,240 = 3.16p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,280 = 3.15p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,050 = 2.30p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 338kg at £950 = 2.81p; Charolais, 320kg at £1,080 = 3.38p; Charolais, 338kg at £970 = 2.87p; Draperstown producer; Belgian Blue, 634kg at £1,750 = 2.76p; Dungiven producer; Stabiliser, 416kg at £980 = 2.36p; Limousin, 362kg at £940 = 2.60p; Limousin, 328kg at £730 = 2.23p; Stabiliser, 338kg at £850 = 2.51p; Stabiliser, 346kg at £900 = 2.60p; Charolais, 356kg at £980 = 2.75p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 332kg at £770 = 2.32p; Simmental, 348kg at £1,010 = 2.90p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Limousin, 350kg at £990 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £810 = 2.26p and Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £1,100 = 2.70p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £1,100 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £1,160 = 2.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £1,030 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 366kg at £1,000 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 382kg at £940 = 2.46p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £990 = 2.69p.

Heifers

Greysteel producer; Charolais, 624kg at £1,820 = 2.92p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,560 = 3.16p; Belgian Blue, 678kg at £1,700 = 2.51p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,640 = 2.70p; Belgian Blue, 616kg at £1,670 = 2.71p; Simmental, 746kg at £1,760 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 412kg at £940 = 2.28p; Shorthorn beef, 434kg at £1,000 = 2.30p; Upperlands producer; Hereford, 448kg at £1,000 = 2.23p; Hereford, 412kg at £860 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £830 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 290kg at £740 = 2.55p; Shorthorn beef, 354kg at £810 = 2.29p; Simmental, 308kg at £760 = 2.47p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 374kg at £930 = 2.49p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,050 = 3.03p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 496kg at £1,360 = 2.74p; Charolais, 446kg at £860 = 1.93p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,290 = 2.64p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,290 = 2.96p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,040 = 2.45p; Charolais, 412kg at £840 = 2.04p; Belgian Blue, 370kg at £820 = 2.22p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,280 = 2.70p; Belgian Blue, 498kg at £1,100 = 2.21p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,200 = 2.84p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,100 = 2.35p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 308kg at £940 = 3.05p; Charolais, 304kg at £850 = 2.80p; Charolais, 390kg at £980 = 2.51p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,050 = 2.42p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,010 = 2.43p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 374kg at £1,000 = 2.67p; Charolais, 320kg at £880 = 2.75p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,120 = 2.98p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 386kg at £980 = 2.54p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,010 = 2.70p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,020 = 2.79p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 586kg at £1,500 = 2.56p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £930 = 2.51p; Charolais, 352kg at £920 = 2.61p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £147. Fat ewes to £220.

Another strong show of 1,050 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 10th February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £220.00.

650 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £147.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Omagh producer; 31kg at £147.00 = 4.74p; Magherafelt producer; 27.1kg at £135.50 = 5.00p; Magherafelt producer; 27.1kg at £135.50 = 5.00p; Randalstown producer; 25.5kg at £135.00 = 5.29p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £134.50 = 4.98p; Eglinton producer; 25.2kg at £132.00 = 5.24p; Coleraine producer; 27.7kg at £130.50 = 4.71p; Ballyclare producer; 25kg at £129.00 = 5.16p; Ballyclare producer; 26kg at £129.00 = 4.96p; Clough producer; 25.2kg at £127.50 = 5.06p; Maghera producer; 26.1kg at £126.50 = 4.85p and Rasharkin producer; 24.9kg at £125.50 = 5.04p.

Mid-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eglinton producer; 23.6kg at £125.00 = 5.30p; Cookstown producer; 23.7kg at £125.00 = 5.28p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £122.00 = 5.30p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £121.00 = 5.15p; Stewartstown producer; 23.8kg at £119.50 = 5.02p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £119.00 = 5.06p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £117.00 = 5.20p; Cushendall producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p and Ballymoney producer; 22.8kg at £115.00 = 5.04p.

Light-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 19.6kg at £108.00 = 5.51p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £97.00 = 4.97p and Ballymoney producer; 18.3kg at £94.00 = 5.14p.

Fat ewes

Aghadowey producer; £220; Maghera producer; £176 and Maghera producer; £166.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.