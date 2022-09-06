Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,850 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,850 for a 782kg Limousin at £2.37 per kg and to a top of £3.11 per kilo for a 270kg Charolais at £840.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,560 for a 626kg Limousin at £2.49 per kg and to a top of £2.71 per kilo for a 288kg Charolais at £780.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.17 per kilo for a Stabiliser 714kg at £1,550.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 782kg at £1,850 = 2.37p; Holstein, 738kg at £1,410 = 1.91p; Holstein, 742kg at £1,400 = 1.89p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 270kg at £840 = 3.11p; Charolais, 288kg at £840 = 2.92p; Charolais, 310kg at £780 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 502kg at £950 = 1.89p; Shorthorn beef, 478kg at £970 = 2.03p; Shorthorn beef, 432kg at £860 = 1.99p; Limousin, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p; Shorthorn beef, 430kg at £870 = 2.02p; Shorthorn beef, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Shorthorn beef, 422kg at £770 = 1.82p; Shorthorn beef, 390kg at £760 = 1.95p; Shorthorn beef, 386kg at £800 = 2.07p; Shorthorn beef, 442kg at £920 = 2.08p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1,210 = 2.34p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,310 = 2.68p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,240 = 2.64p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,250 = 2.66p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,280 = 2.48p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,310 = 2.55p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,280 = 2.51p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,280 = 2.66p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,240 = 2.57p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,310 = 2.39p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,170 = 2.29p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,300 = 2.66p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,200 = 2.30p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,270 = 2.46p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,190 = 2.50p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,200 = 2.45p; Claudy producer; Belgian Blue, 510kg at £1,140 = 2.24p; Her,578kg at £1,160 = 2.01p; Simmental, 464kg at £1,040 = 2.24p; Saler, 476kg at £980 = 2.06p; Simmental, 502kg at £1,130 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 432kg at £750 = 1.74p; Shorthorn beef, 490kg at £980 = 2.00p; Saler, 504kg at £1,040 = 2.06p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,230 = 2.37p; Simmental, 452kg at £910 = 2.01p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,250 = 2.59p; Randalstown producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,160 = 2.27p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,230 = 2.43p; Spk,524kg at £1,090 = 2.08p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 494kg at £910 = 1.84p; Holstein, 470kg at £760 = 1.62p; Holstein, 416kg at £600 = 1.44p; Belgian Blue, 444kg at £850 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £790 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 538kg at £1,030 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 496kg at £990 = 2.00p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 528kg at £1,330 = 2.52p; AA,582kg at £1,270 = 2.18p; AA,554kg at £1,220 = 2.20p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,240 = 2.12p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,240 = 2.30p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,300 = 2.47p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,280 = 2.64p; Carrickfergus producer; AA,378kg at £880 = 2.33p; AA,434kg at £880 = 2.03p; AA,440kg at £940 = 2.14p; AA,436kg at £890 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 644kg at £1,430 = 2.22p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,280 = 2.19p; Charolais, 730kg at £1,630 = 2.23p; Charolais, 614kg at £1,440 = 2.35p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 530kg at £1,290 = 2.43p; Limousin, 412kg at £980 = 2.38p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 452kg at £960 = 2.12p; Charolais, 524kg at £1,310 = 2.50p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,290 = 2.65p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,250 = 2.20p; Feeny producer; Stabiliser, 442kg at £850 = 1.92p; Stabiliser, 484kg at £880 = 1.82p; Stabiliser, 484kg at £870 = 1.80p and Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 724kg at £1,660 = 2.29p; Charolais, 636kg at £1,400 = 2.20p; Belgian Blue, 592kg at £1,410 = 2.38p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 626kg at £1,560 = 2.49p; Limousin, 570kg at £1,350 = 2.37p; Charolais, 636kg at £1,340 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £780 = 2.71p; Charolais, 320kg at £860 = 2.69p; Charolais, 318kg at £790 = 2.48p; Charolais, 270kg at £630 = 2.33p; Charolais, 336kg at £870 = 2.59p; Magherafelt producer; Her,376kg at £680 = 1.81p; Claudy producer; Spk,396kg at £920 = 2.32p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,170 = 2.57p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,030 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 538kg at £1,300 = 2.42p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,370 = 2.44p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,060 = 2.23p; Randalstown producer; Charolais, 462kg at £1,070 = 2.32p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,020 = 2.14p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p; Simmental, 388kg at £680 = 1.75p; Simmental, 432kg at £850 = 1.97p; Moneymore producer; Belgian Blue, 614kg at £1,220 = 1.99p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,510 = 2.44p; Charolais, 594kg at £1,460 = 2.46p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 508kg at £1,210 = 2.38p; Charolais, 588kg at £1,410 = 2.40p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,330 = 2.31p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,360 = 2.31p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 404kg at £930 = 2.30p; Charolais, 442kg at £970 = 2.19p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,030 = 2.19p; Antrim producer; Holstein, 342kg at £410 = 1.20p; Holstein, 366kg at £410 = 1.12p and Garvagh producer; British Blue, 428kg at £850 = 1.99p; Charolais, 438kg at £890 = 2.03p; Limousin, 350kg at £550 = 1.57p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £123 and fat ewes to £147.

Another exceptionally strong show of 1,950 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd September.

615 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £147.00. 1,320 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £123.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Moneymore producer; 31kg at £118.00 = 3.81p; Draperstown producer; 25.4kg at £108.00 = 4.25p; Ballymoney producer; 26.25kg at £107.50 = 4.10p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £105.00 = 3.89p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £101.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £100.00 = 4.00p and Antrim producer; 24.8kg at £98.00 = 3.95p.

Middle-weight

Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £123.00 = 5.28p; Garvagh producer; 22.7kg at £100.00 = 4.41p; Swatragh producer; 22.25kg at £99.00 = 4.45p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £98.00 = 4.22p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £97.50 = 4.35p; Magherafelt producer; 23.25kg at £97.00 = 4.17p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £96.50 = 4.11p; Ballintoy producer; 22.3kg at £95.50 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £95.00 =4.32p; Limavady producer; 22.75kg at £94.50 = 4.15p; Dungiven producer; 21.75kg at £94.50 = 4.34p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £94.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown producer; 20kg at £94.00 = 4.70p; Slaughtmanus producer; 22.7kg at £94.00 = 4.14p and Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £94.00 = 4.00p.

Light-weight

Cookstown producer; 18.7kg at £87.50 = 4.68p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p; Maghera producer;17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £85.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £83.00 = 4.88p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £83.00 = 5.19p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £81.00 = 4.91p; Ballycastle producer; 15.5kg at £80.00 = 5.16p; Portglenone producer; 18.5kg at £79.50 = 4.30p; Cookstown producer; 18.25kg at £78.50 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 16.75kg at £78.50 = 4.69p; Dungiven producer; 16.5kg at £78.00 = 4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £76.00 = 4.47p and Dungiven producer; 15kg at £75.50 = 5.03p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £147; Maghera producer; £146 and Coleraine producer; £146.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £250.

Ewe lambs to £168.

The breeding sheep on Thursday 1st September generated an exceptional trade for the 1,350 sheep that were presented for sale.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.