Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,880 at £2.61 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Another good seasonal show of 125 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 8th January which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,880 at £2.61 per kg for a 720kg Charolais and to a top of £3.64 per kilo for a 426kg Charolais at £1,550.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,560 at £2.51 per kg for a 622kg Charolais and to a top of £3.15 per kilo for a 390kg Limousin at £1,230

Fat cows sold to a very good trade topping at £2.11 per kg for a 550kg Simmental.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 720kg at £1,880 = 2.61p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,550 = 2.62p; Charolais, 634kg at £1,750 = 2.76p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,750 = 2.86p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,700 = 2.87p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,730 = 3.11p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 338kg at £950 = 2.81p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,050 = 2.81p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,220 = 3.10p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,000 = 2.60p; Limousin, 378kg at £1,100 = 2.91p; Limousin, 318kg at £1,140 = 3.58p; Limousin, 336kg at £980 = 2.92p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,550 = 3.64p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,520 = 3.41p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,600 = 3.51p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,360 = 3.33p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,500 = 3.13p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,650 = 3.31p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,620 = 3.01p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 654kg at £1,820 = 2.78p; Limousin, 596kg at £1,720 = 2.89p; Charolais, 654kg at £1,700 = 2.60p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,710 = 2.99p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,400 = 2.81p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,630 = 2.88p; Claudy producer; Simmental, 500kg at £1,370 = 2.74p; Simmental, 460kg at £1,040 = 2.26p; Simmental, 430kg at £1,100 = 2.56p; Simmental, 512kg at £1,050 = 2.05p; Hereford, 488kg at £1,120 = 2.30p; Hereford, 466kg at £950 = 2.04p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 426kg at £1,180 = 2.77p; Friesian, 436kg at £820 = 1.88p; Limousin, 348kg at £980 = 2.82p; Limousin, 360kg at £980 = 2.72p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 398kg at £1,100 = 2.76p; Limousin, 358kg at £1,020 = 2.85p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,200 = 2.71p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,110 = 2.56p and Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,160 = 2.46p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 394kg at £1,090 = 2.77p; Limousin, 352kg at £1,110 = 3.15p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 618kg at £1,760 = 2.85p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,520 = 2.63p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,860 = 3.33p; Limousin, 622kg at £1,720 = 2.77p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,570 = 3.30p.

Heifers

Draperstown producer; Charolais, 622kg at £1,560 = 2.51p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,410 = 2.33p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 390kg at £1,230 = 3.15p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,300 = 2.69p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,300 = 2.94p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,200 = 2.84p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 446kg at £1,000 = 2.24p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 446kg at £1,110 = 2.49p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,060 = 2.73p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 286kg at £770 = 2.69p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 374kg at £930 = 2.49p; Limousin, 330kg at £940 = 2.85p; Limousin, 380kg at £960 = 2.53p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1,070 = 2.16p; Limousin, 438kg at £950 = 2.17p; Limousin, 458kg at £970 = 2.12p; Hereford, 524kg at £1,060 = 2.02p; Hereford, 446kg at £860 = 1.93p; Charolais, 404kg at £850 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £890 = 1.92p; Hereford, 444kg at £900 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,180 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £890 = 1.89p; Antrim producer; Belgian Blue, 564kg at £1,250 = 2.22p; Belgian Blue, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Belgian Blue, 422kg at £870 = 2.06p; Belgian Blue, 458kg at £950 = 2.07p; Belgian Blue, 558kg at £1,270 = 2.28p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 370kg at £880 = 2.38p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,290 = 2.70p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,070 = 2.56p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,350 = 2.81p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,320 = 2.92p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,210 = 2.79p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,130 = 3.01p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,210 = 2.81p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,300 = 2.97p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,100 = 2.82p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 346kg at £910 = 2.63p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £860 = 2.17p and Antrim producer; Aberdeen Angus, 222kg at £410 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 226kg at £420 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 280kg at £580 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 224kg at £400 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 214kg at £400 = 1.87p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £130. fat ewes to £175.

A strong show of 1,600 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 6th January for the first sale of the year.

450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £175.00.

1,150 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Claudy producer; 27.8kg at £130.00 = 4.68p; Claudy producer; 31.4kg at £129.00 = 4.11p; Kilrea producer; 28.3kg at £129.00 = 4.56p; Limavady producer; 31.8kg at £127.50 = 4.01p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £125.50 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £124.00 = 4.96p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Rasharkin producer; 26kg at £123.00 = 4.73p; Greysteel producer; 24.7kg at £122.00 = 4.94p; Swatragh producer; 24.7kg at £122.00 = 4.94p; Limavady producer; 27.5kg at £122.00 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24.8kg at £120.00 = 4.84p and Magherafelt producer; 24.1kg at £120.00 = 4.98p.

Mid-weight lambs

Bellaghy producer; 23.8kg at £118.50 = 4.98p; Toomebridge producer; 23.8kg at £118.00 = 4.96p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £117.50 = 5.02p; Garvagh producer; 23.7kg at £117.00 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £117.00 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £116.50 = 4.96p; Portglenone producer; 23.7kg at £116.00 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Limavady producer; 23.1kg at £115.00 = 4.98p; Portglenone producer; 23.1kg at £114.50 = 4.96p; Toomebridge producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p and Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £113.00 = 5.00p.

Light-weight lambs

Ballycastle producer; 18.6kg at £92.00 = 4.95p; Draperstown producer; 17.3kg at £91.00 = 5.26p; Garvagh producer; 18.6kg at £90.00 = 4.84p and Ballyclare producer; 17.2kg at £83.00 = 4.83p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £175; Omagh producer; £169 and Gortin producer; £153.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.