Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,880 at £3.10 per kg for 606kg at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,880 at £3.10 per kg for a 606kg Charolais and to a top of £4.34 per kilo for a 318kg Charolais at £1,380.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,720 at £3.57 per kg for a 482kg Charolais and to a top of £5.04 per kilo for a 272kg Charolais at £1,370.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Strabane producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,880 = 3.10p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,700 = 3.40p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,680 = 3.62p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,690 = 3.07p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,680 = 4.33p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,720 = 3.06p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,580 = 3.33p; Greencastle producer; Charolais, 318kg at £1,380 = 4.34p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,240 = 3.56p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,340 = 3.42p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,280 = 3.88p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,350 = 3.13p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,260 = 3.37p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,290 = 3.39p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,630 = 2.96p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,280 = 3.56p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,450 = 3.05p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,460 = 3.63p; Swatragh producer; Saler, 352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Saler, 402kg at £1,000 = 2.49p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £1,110 = 3.14p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,100 = 2.93p; Greysteel producer; Charolais, 256kg at £900 = 3.52p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,010 = 3.44p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,240 = 3.60p; Charolais, 294kg at £980 = 3.33p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,340 = 3.53p; Limousin, 344kg at £1,140 = 3.31p; Charolais, 314kg at £1,050 = 3.34p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,120 = 3.35p; Charolais, 264kg at £970 = 3.67p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,100 = 2.88p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,000 = 3.03p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,110 = 3.30p; Charolais, 582kg at £1,760 = 3.02p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,320 = 3.40p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,250 = 3.65p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,160 = 2.89p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,240 = 3.54p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,400 = 3.72p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,240 = 3.65p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,180 = 3.16p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,230 = 3.62p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,340 = 3.40p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 436kg at £1,280 = 2.94p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,480 = 3.25p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,470 = 3.25p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 326kg at £900 = 2.76p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,100 = 2.68p; Limousin, 370kg at £940 = 2.54p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 368kg at £1,190 = 3.23p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,300 = 2.85p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,160 = 3.89p; Charolais, 302kg at £1,070 = 3.54p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,210 = 3.25p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,180 = 3.24p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,050 = 3.57p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,280 = 3.27p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,130 = 3.17p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,210 = 3.38p; Charolais, 286kg at £950 = 3.32p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,290 = 3.71p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,280 = 3.81p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,120 = 3.39p; Charolais, 296kg at £1,150 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 376kg at £1,200 = 3.19p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,200 = 2.87p; Limousin, 326kg at £940 = 2.88p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,030 = 2.56p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,080 = 2.52p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,100 = 2.89p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,090 = 3.01p; Limousin, 328kg at £950 = 2.90p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,230 = 3.60p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,150 = 3.18p; Charolais, 316kg at £1,170 = 3.70p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,150 = 3.51p; Charolais, 266kg at £860 = 3.23p; Charolais, 288kg at £1,150 = 3.99p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £900 = 3.04p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,100 = 3.55p; Charolais, 276kg at £980 = 3.55p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,220 = 3.41p; Charolais, 308kg at £1,080 = 3.51p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,120 = 3.41p; Saler, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1,290 = 2.76p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,210 = 2.71p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,420 = 3.41p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,270 = 3.63p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,200 = 3.33p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,010 = 3.26p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,140 = 3.29p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,110 = 3.14p; Limousin, 366kg at £1,260 = 3.44p; Limousin, 312kg at £980 = 3.14p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,160 = 3.09p; Strabane producer; Saler, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p; Saler, 350kg at £900 = 2.57p; Saler, 360kg at £1,110 = 3.08p; Saler, 334kg at £970 = 2.90p; Saler, 348kg at £1,000 = 2.87p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,050 = 2.46p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 302kg at £1,110 = 3.68p; Limousin, 296kg at £1,030 = 3.48p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,180 = 3.22p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,200 = 3.64p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,080 = 2.90p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,130 = 2.64p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,000 = 2.56p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,170 = 3.13p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,480 = 3.56p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,440 = 2.73p; Belgian Blue, 334kg at £1,010 = 3.02p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,080 = 3.03p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1,630 = 2.95p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,510 = 2.49p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,380 = 2.72p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 252kg at £720 = 2.86p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,240 = 3.20p; Eglinton producer; Charolais, 504kg at £1,280 = 2.54p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,200 = 3.57p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,310 = 3.02p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,320 = 2.97p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,140 = 2.94p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,270 = 3.07p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 336kg at £1,100 = 3.27p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,350 = 3.36p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,280 = 3.37p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,180 = 3.11p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,120 = 3.27p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,450 = 3.63p; Charolais, 312kg at £870 = 2.79p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,260 = 3.77p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,500 = 3.29p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,070 = 3.01p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,010 = 3.02p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,460 = 3.35p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,120 = 3.03p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,490 = 3.28p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,380 = 2.96p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,450 = 2.95p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,040 = 2.86p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,460 = 3.41p; Charolais, 378kg at £950 = 2.51p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,090 = 3.36p; Charolais, 312kg at £1,010 = 3.24p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,120 = 3.41p; Charolais, 282kg at £930 = 3.30p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,070 = 3.64p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,480 = 3.30p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 428kg at £1,610 = 3.76p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,590 = 3.96p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,760 = 4.29p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,700 = 3.68p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,410 = 3.54p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,580 = 3.99p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,390 = 3.53p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,560 = 3.61p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,460 = 3.16p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,260 = 3.60p; Charolais, 322kg at £1,010 = 3.14p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,230 = 3.38p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,260 = 3.54p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,430 = 3.33p; Charolais, 296kg at £1,060 = 3.58p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,280 = 3.05p; Limousin, 294kg at £1,000 = 3.40p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,050 = 2.73p; Garvagh producer; Fleckvieh, 260kg at £500 = 1.92p; Fleckvieh, 282kg at £490 = 1.74p; Limousin, 294kg at £590 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 214kg at £680 = 3.18p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,030 = 3.43p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,580 = 3.31p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,530 = 3.79p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,100 = 3.22p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 332kg at £1,080 = 3.25p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,060 = 2.72p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £1,120 = 3.04p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 466kg at £1,230 = 2.64p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,400 = 3.10p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,330 = 2.69p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,270 = 2.87p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,400 = 2.75p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,160 = 2.75p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,020 = 3.27p; Charolais, 338kg at £1,190 = 3.52p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,180 = 3.01p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,140 = 3.24p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,080 = 3.62p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 382kg at £990 = 2.59p; Charolais, 396kg at £860 = 2.17p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,430 = 3.25p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,640 = 3.11p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,130 = 2.49p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,190 = 2.61p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,390 = 2.61p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,110 = 3.03p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,170 = 2.58p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,240 = 2.43p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,380 = 2.59p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p and Dungiven producer; Limousin, 578kg at £1,500 = 2.60p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,560 = 2.56p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,500 = 2.59p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,500 = 2.57p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,570 = 2.57p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,500 = 2.75p.

Heifers

Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,720 = 3.57p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,350 = 3.31p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,380 = 3.07p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,210 = 2.97p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,230 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £1,370 = 5.04p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,020 = 2.70p; Charolais, 412kg at £800 = 1.94p; Charolais, 332kg at £850 = 2.56p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,200 = 2.83p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,460 = 3.41p; Charolais, 270kg at £870 = 3.22p; Limousin, 316kg at £880 = 2.78p; Limousin, 318kg at £1,060 = 3.33p; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £1,040 = 2.91p; Simmental, 530kg at £1,440 = 2.72p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,040 = 2.37p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,230 = 2.85p; Charolais, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,200 = 2.62p; Greysteel producer; Charolais, 402kg at £1,130 = 2.81p; Charolais, 314kg at £930 = 2.96p; Charolais, 278kg at £980 = 3.53p; Limousin, 244kg at £790 = 3.24p; Charolais, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Charolais, 292kg at £950 = 3.25p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 298kg at £1,040 = 3.49p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,230 = 3.22p; Charolais, 315kg at £1,100 = 3.49p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,450 = 3.55p; Charolais, 338kg at £1,080 = 3.20p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,120 = 3.15p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £1,040 = 2.03p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,150 = 2.46p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,070 = 2.73p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,150 = 2.74p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,190 = 2.40p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,050 = 2.40p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 398kg at £680 = 1.71p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,170 = 2.81p; Limousin, 306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,030 = 2.29p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 354kg at £1,010 = 2.85p; Charolais, 282kg at £1,020 = 3.62p; Charolais, 330kg at £930 = 2.82p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,410 = 3.37p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Charolais, 268kg at £810 = 3.02p; Charolais, 290kg at £920 = 3.17p; Charolais, 336kg at £950 = 2.83p; Charolais, 270kg at £900 = 3.33p; Charolais, 322kg at £1,000 = 3.11p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,110 = 2.68p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,110 = 3.12p; Charolais, 342kg at £950 = 2.78p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,000 = 3.14p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,190 = 3.10p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,020 = 2.87p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,220 = 3.13p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,250 = 3.53p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,000 = 2.78p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,100 = 3.13p; Charolais, 304kg at £980 = 3.22p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,000 = 2.86p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,000 = 2.89p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 422kg at £1,500 = 3.55p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 360kg at £980 = 2.72p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,110 = 2.89p; Limousin, 350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Charolais, 298kg at £950 = 3.19p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 398kg at £930 = 2.34p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 440kg at £1,320 = 3.00p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,630 = 4.00p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,430 = 2.97p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,030 = 2.63p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,240 = 2.94p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,130 = 2.28p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,310 = 2.62p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,410 = 2.93p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,230 = 2.62p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,350 = 2.63p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,470 = 3.10p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,350 = 3.53p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,380 = 2.67p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,520 = 3.28p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,380 = 2.78p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,050 = 2.39p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £700 = 2.36p; Charolais, 338kg at £700 = 2.07p; Charolais, 272kg at £810 = 2.98p; Charolais, 292kg at £620 = 2.12p; Charolais, 288kg at £740 = 2.57p; Charolais, 256kg at £670 = 2.62p; Charolais, 300kg at £840 = 2.80p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,330 = 3.20p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,090 = 3.10p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,130 = 3.17p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,310 = 3.34p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,580 = 3.17p; Eglinton producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,370 = 3.51p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,100 = 3.22p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 386kg at £1,070 = 2.77p; Charolais, 288kg at £870 = 3.02p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,020 = 2.83p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,410 = 3.46p; Charolais, 322kg at £980 = 3.04p; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Charolais, 278kg at £850 = 3.06p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,040 = 3.01p; Charolais, 324kg at 990 = 3.06p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,210 = 3.04p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,230 = 3.34p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,050 = 3.50p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,010 = 2.76p; Charolais, 388kg at £970 = 2.50p; Charolais, 374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,170 = 2.81p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,040 = 2.71p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,070 = 2.50p; Charolais, 384kg at £940 = 2.45p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,060 = 2.64p; Limousin, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Charolais, 342kg at £870 = 2.54p; Charolais, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Charolais, 286kg at £860 = 3.01p; Charolais, 332kg at £870 = 2.62p; Charolais, 388kg at £950 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 308kg at £880 = 2.86p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,010 = 2.66p; Charolais, 270kg at £850 = 3.15p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 416kg at 1,290 = 3.10p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,090 = 2.79p; Limousin, 360kg at £950 = 2.64p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,000 = 2.72p; Charolais, 296kg at £870 = 2.94p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,310 = 3.56p; Charolais, 306kg at £1,000 = 3.27p; Charolais, 302kg at £920 = 3.05p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,000 = 2.43p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,020 = 2.60p; Limousin, 314kg at £990 = 3.15p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 330kg at £690 = 2.09p; Charolais, 394kg at £880 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 250kg at £830 = 3.32p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 308kg at £910 = 2.95p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,030 = 2.77p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,280 = 3.06p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,060 = 3.03p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,240 = 3.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £770 = 2.83p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 334kg at £850 = 2.54p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,020 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Charolais, 324kg at £840 = 2.59p; Limousin, 312kg at £820 = 2.63p; Charolais, 342kg at £880 = 2.57p; Limousin, 318kg at £940 = 2.96p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p; Charolais, 288kg at £690 = 2.40p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,440 = 2.60p; Simmental, 372kg at £830 = 2.23p; Charolais, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,340 = 2.83p; Charolais, 358kg at £840 = 2.35p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,140 = 2.38p; Limousin, 406kg at £930 = 2.29p; Limousin, 404kg at £990 = 2.45p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,000 = 2.59p; Charolais, 296kg at £670 = 2.26p; Charolais, 316kg at £870 = 2.75p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 502kg at £1,470 = 2.93p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,680 = 3.77p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,500 = 2.79p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,580 = 2.97p and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £650 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £600 = 1.86p; Charolais, 324kg at £670 = 2.07p; Charolais, 280kg at £660 = 2.36p; Charolais, 324kg at £730 = 2.25p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £115.50. Fat ewes to £170.

A full yard of over 2,600 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

800 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £170.00.

Over 1,700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £115.50 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Moneymore producer; 33kg at £115.50 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 28.5kg at £115.00 = 4.04p; Draperstown producer; 33kg at £114.00 = 3.45p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £110.00 = 4.49p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £109.00 = 4.11p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £109.00 = 4.45p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £108.50 = 4.25p; Tobermore producer; 25.3kg at £108.00 = 4.27p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £108.00 = 4.11p; Dungiven producer; 24.2kg at £108.00 = 4.46p; Dungiven producer; 25.9kg at £107.50 = 4.15p; Moneymore producer; 25.75kg at £107.50 = 4.17p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £107.00 = 4.12p and Donemana producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p.

Mid-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £109.00 = 4.60p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Glarryford producer; 23.8kg at £107.00 = 4.50p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £105.00 = 4.45p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £105.00 = 4.61p; Dungiven producer; 23.7kg at £104.00 = 4.39p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £102.00 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £101.50 = 4.26p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £101.50 = 4.28p and Cookstown producer; 21.4kg at £100.50 = 4.70p.

Light-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 17.4kg at £93.00 = 5.34p; Cookstown producer; 17.3kg at £91.00 = 5.26p; Dungannon producer; 17.5kg at £90.00 = 5.14p; Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £88.50 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £87.50 = 5.15p; Ballymoney producer; 16.5kg at £85.50 = 5.18p; Stewartstown producer; 16kg at £85.00 = 5.31p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p and Draperstown producer; 16.6kg at £80.50 = 4.85p.

Fat ewes

Pomeroy producer; £170; Dungiven producer; £156 and Strabane producer; £150.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.