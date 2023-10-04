Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,880 at £3.10 per kg for 606kg at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,880 at £3.10 per kg for a 606kg Charolais and to a top of £4.34 per kilo for a 318kg Charolais at £1,380.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,720 at £3.57 per kg for a 482kg Charolais and to a top of £5.04 per kilo for a 272kg Charolais at £1,370.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online
Sample prices
Bullocks
Strabane producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,880 = 3.10p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,700 = 3.40p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,680 = 3.62p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,690 = 3.07p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,680 = 4.33p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,720 = 3.06p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,580 = 3.33p; Greencastle producer; Charolais, 318kg at £1,380 = 4.34p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,240 = 3.56p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,340 = 3.42p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,280 = 3.88p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,350 = 3.13p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,260 = 3.37p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,290 = 3.39p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,630 = 2.96p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,280 = 3.56p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,450 = 3.05p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,460 = 3.63p; Swatragh producer; Saler, 352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Saler, 402kg at £1,000 = 2.49p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £1,110 = 3.14p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,100 = 2.93p; Greysteel producer; Charolais, 256kg at £900 = 3.52p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,010 = 3.44p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,240 = 3.60p; Charolais, 294kg at £980 = 3.33p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,340 = 3.53p; Limousin, 344kg at £1,140 = 3.31p; Charolais, 314kg at £1,050 = 3.34p; Charolais, 344kg at £1,000 = 2.91p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,120 = 3.35p; Charolais, 264kg at £970 = 3.67p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,100 = 2.88p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,000 = 3.03p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,110 = 3.30p; Charolais, 582kg at £1,760 = 3.02p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,320 = 3.40p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,250 = 3.65p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,160 = 2.89p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,240 = 3.54p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,400 = 3.72p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,240 = 3.65p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,180 = 3.16p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,230 = 3.62p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,340 = 3.40p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 436kg at £1,280 = 2.94p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,480 = 3.25p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,470 = 3.25p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 326kg at £900 = 2.76p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,100 = 2.68p; Limousin, 370kg at £940 = 2.54p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 368kg at £1,190 = 3.23p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,300 = 2.85p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,160 = 3.89p; Charolais, 302kg at £1,070 = 3.54p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,210 = 3.25p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,180 = 3.24p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,050 = 3.57p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,280 = 3.27p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,130 = 3.17p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,210 = 3.38p; Charolais, 286kg at £950 = 3.32p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,290 = 3.71p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,280 = 3.81p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,120 = 3.39p; Charolais, 296kg at £1,150 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 376kg at £1,200 = 3.19p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,200 = 2.87p; Limousin, 326kg at £940 = 2.88p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,030 = 2.56p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,080 = 2.52p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,100 = 2.89p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,090 = 3.01p; Limousin, 328kg at £950 = 2.90p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,230 = 3.60p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,150 = 3.18p; Charolais, 316kg at £1,170 = 3.70p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,150 = 3.51p; Charolais, 266kg at £860 = 3.23p; Charolais, 288kg at £1,150 = 3.99p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £900 = 3.04p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,100 = 3.55p; Charolais, 276kg at £980 = 3.55p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,220 = 3.41p; Charolais, 308kg at £1,080 = 3.51p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,120 = 3.41p; Saler, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1,290 = 2.76p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,210 = 2.71p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,420 = 3.41p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,270 = 3.63p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,200 = 3.33p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,010 = 3.26p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,140 = 3.29p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,110 = 3.14p; Limousin, 366kg at £1,260 = 3.44p; Limousin, 312kg at £980 = 3.14p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,160 = 3.09p; Strabane producer; Saler, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p; Saler, 350kg at £900 = 2.57p; Saler, 360kg at £1,110 = 3.08p; Saler, 334kg at £970 = 2.90p; Saler, 348kg at £1,000 = 2.87p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,050 = 2.46p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 302kg at £1,110 = 3.68p; Limousin, 296kg at £1,030 = 3.48p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,180 = 3.22p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,200 = 3.64p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,080 = 2.90p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,130 = 2.64p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,000 = 2.56p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,170 = 3.13p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,480 = 3.56p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,440 = 2.73p; Belgian Blue, 334kg at £1,010 = 3.02p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,080 = 3.03p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1,630 = 2.95p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,510 = 2.49p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,380 = 2.72p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 252kg at £720 = 2.86p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,240 = 3.20p; Eglinton producer; Charolais, 504kg at £1,280 = 2.54p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,200 = 3.57p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,310 = 3.02p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,320 = 2.97p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,140 = 2.94p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,270 = 3.07p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 336kg at £1,100 = 3.27p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,350 = 3.36p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,280 = 3.37p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,180 = 3.11p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,120 = 3.27p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,450 = 3.63p; Charolais, 312kg at £870 = 2.79p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,260 = 3.77p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,500 = 3.29p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,070 = 3.01p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,010 = 3.02p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,460 = 3.35p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,120 = 3.03p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,490 = 3.28p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,380 = 2.96p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,450 = 2.95p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,040 = 2.86p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,460 = 3.41p; Charolais, 378kg at £950 = 2.51p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,090 = 3.36p; Charolais, 312kg at £1,010 = 3.24p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,120 = 3.41p; Charolais, 282kg at £930 = 3.30p; Charolais, 294kg at £1,070 = 3.64p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,480 = 3.30p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 428kg at £1,610 = 3.76p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,590 = 3.96p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,760 = 4.29p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,700 = 3.68p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,410 = 3.54p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,580 = 3.99p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,390 = 3.53p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,560 = 3.61p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,460 = 3.16p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,260 = 3.60p; Charolais, 322kg at £1,010 = 3.14p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,230 = 3.38p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,260 = 3.54p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,430 = 3.33p; Charolais, 296kg at £1,060 = 3.58p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,280 = 3.05p; Limousin, 294kg at £1,000 = 3.40p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,050 = 2.73p; Garvagh producer; Fleckvieh, 260kg at £500 = 1.92p; Fleckvieh, 282kg at £490 = 1.74p; Limousin, 294kg at £590 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 214kg at £680 = 3.18p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,030 = 3.43p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,580 = 3.31p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,530 = 3.79p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,100 = 3.22p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 332kg at £1,080 = 3.25p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,060 = 2.72p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £1,120 = 3.04p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 466kg at £1,230 = 2.64p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,400 = 3.10p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,330 = 2.69p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,270 = 2.87p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,400 = 2.75p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,160 = 2.75p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,020 = 3.27p; Charolais, 338kg at £1,190 = 3.52p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,180 = 3.01p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,140 = 3.24p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,080 = 3.62p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 382kg at £990 = 2.59p; Charolais, 396kg at £860 = 2.17p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,430 = 3.25p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,640 = 3.11p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,130 = 2.49p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,190 = 2.61p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,390 = 2.61p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,110 = 3.03p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,170 = 2.58p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,240 = 2.43p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,380 = 2.59p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p and Dungiven producer; Limousin, 578kg at £1,500 = 2.60p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,560 = 2.56p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,500 = 2.59p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,500 = 2.57p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,570 = 2.57p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,500 = 2.75p.
Heifers
Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,720 = 3.57p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,350 = 3.31p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,380 = 3.07p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,210 = 2.97p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,230 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £1,370 = 5.04p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,020 = 2.70p; Charolais, 412kg at £800 = 1.94p; Charolais, 332kg at £850 = 2.56p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,200 = 2.83p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,460 = 3.41p; Charolais, 270kg at £870 = 3.22p; Limousin, 316kg at £880 = 2.78p; Limousin, 318kg at £1,060 = 3.33p; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £1,040 = 2.91p; Simmental, 530kg at £1,440 = 2.72p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,040 = 2.37p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,230 = 2.85p; Charolais, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,200 = 2.62p; Greysteel producer; Charolais, 402kg at £1,130 = 2.81p; Charolais, 314kg at £930 = 2.96p; Charolais, 278kg at £980 = 3.53p; Limousin, 244kg at £790 = 3.24p; Charolais, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Charolais, 292kg at £950 = 3.25p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 298kg at £1,040 = 3.49p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,230 = 3.22p; Charolais, 315kg at £1,100 = 3.49p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,450 = 3.55p; Charolais, 338kg at £1,080 = 3.20p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,120 = 3.15p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £1,040 = 2.03p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,150 = 2.46p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,070 = 2.73p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,150 = 2.74p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,190 = 2.40p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,050 = 2.40p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 398kg at £680 = 1.71p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,170 = 2.81p; Limousin, 306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,030 = 2.29p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 354kg at £1,010 = 2.85p; Charolais, 282kg at £1,020 = 3.62p; Charolais, 330kg at £930 = 2.82p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,410 = 3.37p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Charolais, 268kg at £810 = 3.02p; Charolais, 290kg at £920 = 3.17p; Charolais, 336kg at £950 = 2.83p; Charolais, 270kg at £900 = 3.33p; Charolais, 322kg at £1,000 = 3.11p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,110 = 2.68p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,110 = 3.12p; Charolais, 342kg at £950 = 2.78p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,000 = 3.14p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,190 = 3.10p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,020 = 2.87p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,220 = 3.13p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,250 = 3.53p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,000 = 2.78p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,100 = 3.13p; Charolais, 304kg at £980 = 3.22p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,000 = 2.86p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,000 = 2.89p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 422kg at £1,500 = 3.55p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 360kg at £980 = 2.72p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,110 = 2.89p; Limousin, 350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Charolais, 298kg at £950 = 3.19p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 398kg at £930 = 2.34p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 440kg at £1,320 = 3.00p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,630 = 4.00p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,430 = 2.97p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,030 = 2.63p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,240 = 2.94p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,130 = 2.28p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,310 = 2.62p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,410 = 2.93p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,230 = 2.62p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,350 = 2.63p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,470 = 3.10p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,350 = 3.53p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,380 = 2.67p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,520 = 3.28p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,380 = 2.78p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,050 = 2.39p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £700 = 2.36p; Charolais, 338kg at £700 = 2.07p; Charolais, 272kg at £810 = 2.98p; Charolais, 292kg at £620 = 2.12p; Charolais, 288kg at £740 = 2.57p; Charolais, 256kg at £670 = 2.62p; Charolais, 300kg at £840 = 2.80p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,330 = 3.20p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,090 = 3.10p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,130 = 3.17p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,310 = 3.34p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,580 = 3.17p; Eglinton producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,370 = 3.51p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,100 = 3.22p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 386kg at £1,070 = 2.77p; Charolais, 288kg at £870 = 3.02p; Charolais, 360kg at £1,020 = 2.83p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,410 = 3.46p; Charolais, 322kg at £980 = 3.04p; Charolais, 332kg at £990 = 2.98p; Charolais, 278kg at £850 = 3.06p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,040 = 3.01p; Charolais, 324kg at 990 = 3.06p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,210 = 3.04p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,230 = 3.34p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,050 = 3.50p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,010 = 2.76p; Charolais, 388kg at £970 = 2.50p; Charolais, 374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,170 = 2.81p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,040 = 2.71p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,070 = 2.50p; Charolais, 384kg at £940 = 2.45p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,060 = 2.64p; Limousin, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Charolais, 342kg at £870 = 2.54p; Charolais, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Charolais, 286kg at £860 = 3.01p; Charolais, 332kg at £870 = 2.62p; Charolais, 388kg at £950 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 308kg at £880 = 2.86p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,010 = 2.66p; Charolais, 270kg at £850 = 3.15p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 416kg at 1,290 = 3.10p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,090 = 2.79p; Limousin, 360kg at £950 = 2.64p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,000 = 2.72p; Charolais, 296kg at £870 = 2.94p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,310 = 3.56p; Charolais, 306kg at £1,000 = 3.27p; Charolais, 302kg at £920 = 3.05p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,000 = 2.43p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,020 = 2.60p; Limousin, 314kg at £990 = 3.15p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 330kg at £690 = 2.09p; Charolais, 394kg at £880 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 250kg at £830 = 3.32p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 308kg at £910 = 2.95p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,030 = 2.77p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,280 = 3.06p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,060 = 3.03p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,240 = 3.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £770 = 2.83p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 334kg at £850 = 2.54p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,020 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Charolais, 324kg at £840 = 2.59p; Limousin, 312kg at £820 = 2.63p; Charolais, 342kg at £880 = 2.57p; Limousin, 318kg at £940 = 2.96p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p; Charolais, 288kg at £690 = 2.40p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,440 = 2.60p; Simmental, 372kg at £830 = 2.23p; Charolais, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,340 = 2.83p; Charolais, 358kg at £840 = 2.35p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,140 = 2.38p; Limousin, 406kg at £930 = 2.29p; Limousin, 404kg at £990 = 2.45p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,000 = 2.59p; Charolais, 296kg at £670 = 2.26p; Charolais, 316kg at £870 = 2.75p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 502kg at £1,470 = 2.93p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,680 = 3.77p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,500 = 2.79p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,580 = 2.97p and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £650 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £600 = 1.86p; Charolais, 324kg at £670 = 2.07p; Charolais, 280kg at £660 = 2.36p; Charolais, 324kg at £730 = 2.25p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £115.50. Fat ewes to £170.
A full yard of over 2,600 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th September.
800 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £170.00.
Over 1,700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a steady trade.
Lambs topped at £115.50 for heavy sorts.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Moneymore producer; 33kg at £115.50 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 28.5kg at £115.00 = 4.04p; Draperstown producer; 33kg at £114.00 = 3.45p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £110.00 = 4.49p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £109.00 = 4.11p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £109.00 = 4.45p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £108.50 = 4.25p; Tobermore producer; 25.3kg at £108.00 = 4.27p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £108.00 = 4.11p; Dungiven producer; 24.2kg at £108.00 = 4.46p; Dungiven producer; 25.9kg at £107.50 = 4.15p; Moneymore producer; 25.75kg at £107.50 = 4.17p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £107.00 = 4.12p and Donemana producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p.
Mid-weight lambs
Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £109.00 = 4.60p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Glarryford producer; 23.8kg at £107.00 = 4.50p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £105.00 = 4.45p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £105.00 = 4.61p; Dungiven producer; 23.7kg at £104.00 = 4.39p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £102.00 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £101.50 = 4.26p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £101.50 = 4.28p and Cookstown producer; 21.4kg at £100.50 = 4.70p.
Light-weight lambs
Garvagh producer; 17.4kg at £93.00 = 5.34p; Cookstown producer; 17.3kg at £91.00 = 5.26p; Dungannon producer; 17.5kg at £90.00 = 5.14p; Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £88.50 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £87.50 = 5.15p; Ballymoney producer; 16.5kg at £85.50 = 5.18p; Stewartstown producer; 16kg at £85.00 = 5.31p; Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p and Draperstown producer; 16.6kg at £80.50 = 4.85p.
Fat ewes
Pomeroy producer; £170; Dungiven producer; £156 and Strabane producer; £150.
