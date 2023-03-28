Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,930 at £2.49 per kg for a 776kg Limousin and to a top of £3.51 per kilo for a 262kg Limousin at £920.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,820 at £2.49 per kg for a 732kg Char and to a top of £3.13 per kilo for a 568kg Charolais at £1,780.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.25 per kilo for a Limousin 560kg at £1,260.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1,350 = 2.72p; Limousin, 776kg at £1,930 = 2.49p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 262kg at £920 = 3.51p; Limousin, 272kg at £880 = 3.24p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 700kg at £1,800 = 2.57p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,520 = 2.87p; Limousin, 642kg at £1,790 = 2.79p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,520 = 2.59p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,620 = 2.61p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 304kg at £850 = 2.80p; Charolais, 298kg at £740 = 2.48p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 398kg at £900 = 2.26p; Simmental, 420kg at £950 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £1,030 = 2.81p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £740 = 2.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £900 = 3.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 270kg at £750 = 2.78p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1,260 = 3.12p; Kilalloo producer; Aberdeen Angus, 604kg at £1,550 = 2.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,440 = 2.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,370 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,380 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 596kg at £1,450 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 578kg at £1,440 = 2.49p; Aberdeen Angus, 588kg at £1,430 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,400 = 2.54p; Aberdeen Angus, 666kg at £1,620 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 610kg at £1,480 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 576kg at £1,440 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,330 = 2.57p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 510kg at £1,340 = 2.63p; Limousin, 564kg at £1,440 = 2.55p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,460 = 2.58p; Limousin, 602kg at £1,740 = 2.89p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,400 = 2.52p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,460 = 2.78p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 234kg at £720 = 3.08p; Moneymore producer; Belgian Blue, 314kg at £860 = 2.74p; Limousin, 314kg at £990 = 3.15p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,150 = 2.95p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,200 = 2.97p; Limavady producer; Belgian Blue, 378kg at £900 = 2.38p; Belgian Blue, 360kg at £1,060 = 2.94p; Belgian Blue, 322kg at £1,010 = 3.14p; Friesian, 494kg at £980 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 326kg at £890 = 2.73p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 312kg at £1,030 = 3.30p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,060 = 2.56p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 364kg at £1,190 = 3.27p; Limousin, 640kg at £1,650 = 2.58p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,180 = 2.63p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 500kg at £1,390 = 2.78p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 274kg at £890 = 3.25p; Limousin, 330kg at £850 = 2.58p; Limousin, 304kg at £880 = 2.89p; Limousin, 326kg at £850 = 2.61p; Limousin, 284kg at £900 = 3.17p and Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 506kg at £1,220 = 2.41p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,330 = 2.41p; Simmental, 522kg at £1,220 = 2.34p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 732kg at £1,820 = 2.49p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,780 = 3.13p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,760 = 2.89p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,660 = 3.02p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,780 = 2.91p; Limousin, 576kg at £1,650 = 2.86p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,370 = 2.98p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,780 = 2.95p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,670 = 2.92p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,710 = 3.02p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,590 = 2.99p; Charolais, 596kg at £1,780 = 2.99p; Limousin, 620kg at £1,770 = 2.85p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,690 = 2.95p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,800 = 3.05p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,670 = 2.88p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,250 = 2.69p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,160 = 2.69p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,580 = 2.73p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,620 = 2.75p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,100 = 2.74p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,490 = 2.85p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,500 = 2.81p; Charolais, 526kg at £1,400 = 2.66p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,390 = 2.88p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,130 = 2.74p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,330 = 2.90p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,080 = 3.05p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,160 = 2.76p; Limousin, 440kg at £1,210 = 2.75p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,470 = 2.84p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 588kg at £1,610 = 2.74p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,520 = 3.08p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 444kg at £1,250 = 2.82p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,320 = 2.82p; Limousin, 342kg at £970 = 2.84p; Belgian Blue, 404kg at £1,090 = 2.70p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,260 = 2.57p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,170 = 2.76p; Charolais, 362kg at £970 = 2.68p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 222kg at £630 = 2.84p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 378kg at £1,110 = 2.94p; Limousin, 316kg at £900 = 2.85p; Limavady producer; Belgian Blue, 338kg at £760 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 334kg at £850 = 2.54p; Belgian Blue, 344kg at £780 = 2.27p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 356kg at £1,070 = 3.01p; Limousin, 348kg at £990 = 2.84p; Limousin, 394kg at £970 = 2.46p; Limousin, 328kg at £850 = 2.59p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,010 = 2.56p; Limousin, 220kg at £620 = 2.82p; Claudy producer; Hereford, 428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Hereford, 324kg at £740 = 2.28p; Hereford, 422kg at £850 = 2.01p; Hereford, 348kg at £700 = 2.01p; Hereford, 392kg at £730 = 1.86p and Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 448kg at £1,180 = 2.63p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,180 = 2.37p; Simmental, 470kg at £1,090 = 2.32p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 252kg at £660 = 2.62p; Limousin, 264kg at £650 = 2.46p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £159. Fat ewes to £254.

Another very strong show of 1,565 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th March.

480 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £254.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1,055 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £159.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garvagh producer; 34kg at £159.00 = 4.68p; Derertmartin producer; 30kg at £139.00 = 4.63p; Desertmartin producer; 28.5kg at £138.00 = 4.84p; Draperstown producer; 28.75kg at £138.00 = 4.80p; Donemana producer; 27kg at £136.50 = 5.06p; Draperstown producer; 26.75kg at £135.00 = 5.05p; Donemana producer; 26.5kg at £134.50 = 5.08p; Desertmartin producer; 25.9kg at £134.50 = 5.19p; Draperstown producer; 25.9kg at £134.50 = 5.19p; Limavady producer; 28.25kg at £134.00 = 4.74p; Donemana producer; 25.75kg at £133.50 = 5.18p; Ballymoney producer; 26.75kg at £133.00 = 4.97p; Coleraine producer; 27.5kg at £133.00 = 4.84p; Limavady producer; 26.25kg at £133.00 = 5.07p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £132.50 = 5.00p; Stewartstown producer; 25kg at £132.50 = 5.30p; Limavady producer; 27kg at £132.50 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £132.00 = 4.98p; Limavady producer; 25.5kg at £131.50 = 5.16p; Kilrea producer; 25.9kg at £131.50 = 5.08p; Maghera producer; 25.25kg at £131.00 = 5.19p; Stewartstown producer; 25.75kg at £130.50 = 5.07p; Donemana producer; 25.75kg at £129.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £130.00 = 5.20p; Dungiven producer; 24.8kg at £129.00 = £5.20p and Maghera producer; 26kg at £128.50 = 4.94p.

Spring lambs

Swatragh producer; 23kg at £132.50 = 5.76p and Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £130.00 = 5.78p.

Middle-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £123.50 = 5.26p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Moneymore producer; 23.3kg at £117.00 = 5.02p; Claudy producer; 22.25kg at £117.00 = 5.26p; Feeny producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Loughgiel producer; 23kg at £116.50 = 5.07p; Plumbridge producer; 22.5kg at £114.00 = 5.07p and Claudy producer; 22.8kg at £114.00 = 5.00p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 18kg at £92.50 = 5.14p; Magherafelt producer; 18kg at £90.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £88.00 = 4.63p and Dungannon producer; 18.5kg at £84.00 = 4.54p.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claudy producer; £254; Maghera producer; £220 and Ballymoney producer; £204.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £275. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £235.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 450 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 23rd March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.