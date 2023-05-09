Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,930 at £2.64 per kg for a 730kg Limousin at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,930 at £2.64 per kg for a 730kg Limousin and to a top of £4.02 per kilo for a 184kg Limousin at £740.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,750 at £2.77 per kg for a 632kg Simmental and to a top of £4.03 per kilo for a 216kg Limousin at £870.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.49 per kilo for a Limousin 692kg at £1,720.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Bullocks

Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 730kg at £1,930 = 2.64p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,800 = 2.83p; Charolais, 672kg at £1,870 = 2.78p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,690 = 3.12p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 184kg at £740 = 4.02p; Limousin, 336kg at £1,090 = 3.24p; Limousin, 210kg at £680 = 3.24p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 248kg at £880 = 3.55p; Limousin, 308kg at £1,110 = 3.60p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 318kg at £1,120 = 3.52p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,520 = 3.62p; Slaughtmanus producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,000 = 2.81p; Charolais, 242kg at £820 = 3.39p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 366kg at £1,140 = 3.11p; Simmental, 368kg at £1,180 = 3.21p; Swatargh producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,160 = 2.65p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,100 = 2.43p; Limousin, 274kg at £800 = 2.92p; Limousin, 358kg at £840 = 2.35p; Dunloy producer; Limousin, 514kg at £1,370 = 2.67p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,590 = 2.69p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,370 = 3.00p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,610 = 2.61p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,570 = 2.74p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £1,470 = 2.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £1,130 = 2.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 572kg at £1,580 = 2.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £1,470 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 544kg at £1,550 = 2.85p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 310kg at £880 = 2.84p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,340 = 3.33p; Shorthorn beef, 316kg at £910 = 2.88p; Charolais, 302kg at £930 = 3.08p; Shorthorn beef, 326kg at £830 = 2.55p; Charolais, 282kg at £800 = 2.84p; Shorthorn beef, 314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Charolais, 354kg at £900 = 2.54p; Shorthorn beef, 306kg at £740 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 320kg at £950 = 2.97p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 296kg at £770 = 2.60p; Limousin, 244kg at £650 = 2.66p; Limousin, 334kg at £930 = 2.78p; Limousin, 300kg at £750 = 2.50p; Kilrea producer; Simmental, 634kg at £1,760 = 2.78p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 396kg at £1,040 = 2.63p; Maghera producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 368kg at £1,030 = 2.80p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 336kg at £930 = 2.77p; Limousin, 286kg at £700 = 2.45p; Carrickfergus producer; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 376kg at £850 = 2.26p; Ballymoney producer; Belgian Blue, 302kg at £750 = 2.48p; Limousin, 308kg at £820 = 2.66p; Limousin, 334kg at £900 = 2.69p; Belgian Blue, 306kg at £720 = 2.35p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 518kg at £1,400 = 2.70p; Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 272kg at £780 = 2.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £900 = 2.74p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 408kg at £940 = 2.30p.

Heifers

Kilrea producer; Simmental, 632kg at £1,750 = 2.77p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 216kg at £870 = 4.03p; Limousin, 276kg at £540 = 1.96p; Limousin, 218kg at £740 = 3.39p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Charolais, 306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Charolais, 326kg at £760 = 2.33p; Slaughtmanus producer; Saler, 290kg at £950 = 3.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,250 = 2.69p; Limousin, 246kg at £740 = 3.01p; Limousin, 264kg at £690 = 2.61p; Limousin, 270kg at £600 = 2.22p; Limousin, 378kg at £880 = 2.33p; Limousin, 300kg at £870 = 2.90p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 350kg at £830 = 2.37p; Charolais, 324kg at £770 = 2.38p; Charolais, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p; Charolais, 316kg at £770 = 2.44p; Charolais, 336kg at £940 = 2.80p; Charolais, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Charolais, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £960 = 2.58p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £950 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £1,040 = 2.54p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £900 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £940 = 2.55p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 506kg at £1,120 = 2.21p; Shorthorn beef, 462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 272kg at £840 = 3.09p; Simmental, 276kg at £750 = 2.72p; Limousin, 342kg at £950 = 2.78p; Limousin, 250kg at £740 = 2.96p; Dunloy producer; Limousin, 538kg at £1,540 = 2.86p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 192kg at £580 = 3.02p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 380kg at £900 = 2.37p; Limousin, 336kg at £1,000 = 2.98p; Limousin, 314kg at £880 = 2.80p; Limousin, 310kg at £830 = 2.68p; Limousin, 252kg at £620 = 2.46p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,000 = 2.82p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 500kg at £1,400 = 2.80p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,160 = 3.12p; Limousin, 436kg at £1,230 = 2.82p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £790 = 2.55p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 348kg at £810 = 2.33p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 254kg at £380 = 1.50p; Hereford, 348kg at £600 = 1.72p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,000 = 2.81p; Charolais, 358kg at £970 = 2.71p; Charolais, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Simmental, 358kg at £960 = 2.68p; Simmental, 300kg at £780 = 2.60p; Carrickfergus producer; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £990 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £840 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Limousin, 340kg at £860 = 2.53p; Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 324kg at £710 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 254kg at £590 = 2.32p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 536kg at £1,550 = 2.89p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 524kg at £1,470 = 2.81p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,430 = 2.72p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,520 = 2.95p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,180 = 2.63p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,670 = 3.17p; Limousin, 648kg at £1,640 = 2.53p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,370 = 2.63p; Limousin, 558kg at £1,560 = 2.80p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,370 = 2.82p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,510 = 2.72p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £158.50. Fat ewes to £238. Spring lambs to £158.

Another very strong show of 1,297 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 6th May.

498 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £238.00.

426 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £158.50 for heavy sorts.

353 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £158.

Heavy-weight

Garvagh producer; 34kg at £158.50 = 4.66p; Maghera producer; 34kg at £155.00 = 4.56p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £154.50 = 5.72p; Portglenone producer; 27kg at £151.50 = 5.61p; Crumlin producer; 37kg at £151.00 = 4.08p and Coleraine producer; 30.7kg at £149.00 = 4.85p.

Spring lambs

Garvagh producer; 27kg at £158.00 = 5.85p; Toomebridge producer; 27kg at £155.00 = 5.74p; Toomebridge producer; 26kg at £154.50 = 5.94p; Coleraine producer; 24.8kg at £154.00 = 6.21p; Drumahoe producer; 26kg at £153.50 = 5.90p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £153.50 = 6.40p and Draperstown producer; 24.6kg at £150.50 = 6.12p.

Middle-weight lambs

Limavady producer; 26.8kg at £128.50 = 4.79p; Coleraine producer; 23.7kg at £118.00 = 4.98p; Kilrea producer; 23.4kg at £117.00 = 5.00p; Limavady producer; 21.6kg at £108.00 = 5.00p and Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £106.00 = 4.65p.

Light-weight

Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £97.50 = 5.00p and Limavady producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £238; Crumlin producer; £198 and Crumlin producer; £194.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £320. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £228.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 520 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 4th May.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30 am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.