Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,940 for a 786kg Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,940 at £2.47 per kg for a 786kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £3.52 per kilo for a 236kg Charolais at £830.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,960 at £2.93 per kg for a 668kg Limousin and to a top of £3.13 per kilo for a 482kg Limousin at £1,510

Fat Cows also sold to a very good trade topping at £2.07 per kg for a 710kg Limousin at £1,470.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Rasharkin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 786kg at £1,940 = 2.47p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,540 = 2.83p; Hereford, 498kg at £1,370 = 2.75p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £1,240 = 2.92p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 394kg at £990 = 2.51p; Simmental, 320kg at £850 = 2.66p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,480 = 2.86p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 674kg at £1,900 = 2.82p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,650 = 2.84p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,450 = 2.97p; Limousin, 558kg at £1,670 = 2.99p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 200kg at £570 = 2.85p; Charolais, 236kg at £830 = 3.52p; Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 352kg at £940 = 2.67p; Limousin, 304kg at £830 = 2.73p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,240 = 2.86p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,580 = 3.10p; Limavady producer; Stabiliser, 368kg at £950 = 2.58p; Limousin, 370kg at £940 = 2.54p; Stabiliser, 428kg at £1,050 = 2.45p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1,390 = 2.92p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,390 = 2.66p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 448kg at £1,320 = 2.95p; Portglenone producer; Belgian Blue, 440kg at £1,450 = 3.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 274kg at £810 = 2.96p; Limousin, 332kg at £930 = 2.80p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 382kg at £1,030 = 2.70p; Coleraine producer; Limousin, 322kg at £730 = 2.27p; Limousin, 330kg at £750 = 2.27p; Limousin, 324kg at £780 = 2.41p; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 374kg at £830 = 2.22p; Claudy producer; Simmental, 380kg at £830 = 2.18p; Simmental, 400kg at £930 = 2.33p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 538kg at £1,220 = 2.27p and Toomebridge producer; Simmental, 374kg at £920 = 2.46p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,270 = 3.11p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 668kg at £1,960 = 2.93p; Limousin, 592kg at £1,600 = 2.70p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 482kg at £1,510 = 3.13p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,600 = 2.94p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,300 = 3.00p; Limousin, 608kg at £1,730 = 2.85p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,340 = 2.73p; Limousin, 508kg at £1,440 = 2.83p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 484kg at £1,240 = 2.56p; Simmental, 556kg at £1,280 = 2.30p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 322kg at £970 = 3.01p; Hereford, 370kg at £770 = 2.08p; Belgian Blue, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,190 = 3.01p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,020 = 2.74p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,010 = 2.58p; Limousin, 362kg at £960 = 2.65p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,180 = 3.07p; Limousin, 364kg at £980 = 2.69p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 506kg at £1,400 = 2.77p; Limousin, 390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,140 = 2.78p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,220 = 2.69p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,140 = 2.82p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,100 = 2.67p; Simmental, 492kg at £1,530 = 3.11p; Simmental, 462kg at £1,120 = 2.42p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,110 = 2.63p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,200 = 2.99p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 664kg at £1,610 = 2.42p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,190 = 2.55p; Limavady producer; Stabiliser, 446kg at £1,070 = 2.40p; Stabiliser, 378kg at £850 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,400 = 3.00p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,270 = 2.74p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,430 = 2.61p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 530kg at £1,600 = 3.02p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,120 = 2.30p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,130 = 2.48p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,050 = 2.72p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 218kg at £450 = 2.06p; Ballyclare producer; Limousin, 390kg at £950 = 2.44p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,160 = 2.34p; Simmental, 406kg at £930 = 2.29p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,070 = 2.44p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,120 = 2.35p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 326kg at £850 = 2.61p; Charolais, 342kg at £910 = 2.66p; Coleraine producer; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £620 = 1.97p; Upperlands producer; Belgian Blue, 362kg at £810 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £830 = 2.29p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 322kg at £900 = 2.80p; Charolais, 382kg at £940 = 2.46p; Charolais, 338kg at £870 = 2.57p; Charolais, 320kg at £800 = 2.50p; Charolais, 396kg at £950 = 2.40p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 382kg at £840 = 2.20p; Charolais, 346kg at £820 = 2.37p; Claudy producer; Hereford, 448kg at £890 = 1.99p; Antrim producer; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £800 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Omagh producer; Belgian Blue, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,000 = 2.38p and Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 316kg at £840 = 2.66p; Charolais, 354kg at £850 = 2.40p; Charolais, 376kg at £980 = 2.61p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £136. Fat ewes to £182.

Another strong show of 1,150 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 27th January.

450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £182.00.

700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 28.5kg at £136.00 = 4.77p; Limavady producer; 27.5kg at £136.00 = 4.95p; Swatragh producer; 26.4kg at £132.00 = 5.00p; Swatragh producer; 26.4kg at £132.00 = 5.00p; Limavady producer; 29kg at £131.00 = 4.52p; Coleraine producer; 26.3kg at £130.00 = 4.94p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £130.00 = 5.42p; Drumsurn producer; 27.8kg at £130.00 = 4.68p; Greysteel producer; 24kg at £130.00 = 5.42p; Magherafelt producer; 25.8kg at £130.00 = 5.04p and Portglenone producer; 36kg at £129.50 = 3.60p.

Mid-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 23.8kg at £124.00 = 5.21p; Greysteel producer; 23.8kg at £124.00 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £121.00 = 5.31p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £120.00 = 5.24p; Magherafelt producer; 22.3kg at £120.00 = 5.38p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £119.50 = 5.31p.

Light-weight lambs

Moneymore producer; 18.8kg at £104.50 = 5.56p; Kilrea producer; 18.5kg at £103.00 = 5.57p; Draperstown producer; 19kg at £103.50 = 5.45p; Cookstown producer; 18.9kg at £100.00 = 5.29p; Draperstown producer; 19.3kg at £97.00 = 5.03p and Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £90.50 = 5.11p.

Fat ewes

Magherafelt producer; £182; Ballymoney producer; £175 and Maghera producer; £172.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.