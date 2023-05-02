Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,950 at £3.18 per kg for a 614kg Limousin and to a top of £3.62 per kilo for a 376kg Limousin at £1,360.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,880 at £3.25 per kg for a 578kg Belgian Blue and to a top of £3.50 per kilo for a 360kg Belgian Blue at £1,260.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.67 per kilo for a Limousin 622kg at £1,660.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 614kg at £1,950 = 3.18p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,800 = 2.83p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,500 = 2.55p; Limousin, 600kg at £1,710 = 2.85p; Limousin, 628kg at £1,660 = 2.64p; Charolais, 638kg at £1,750 = 2.74p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,740 = 2.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 658kg at £1,840 = 2.80p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £1,360 = 3.62p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,710 = 3.08p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,340 = 3.30p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,570 = 3.46p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,360 = 3.16p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,420 = 3.35p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,340 = 3.27p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 286kg at £830 = 2.90p; Hereford, 320kg at £680 = 2.13p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 302kg at £950 = 3.15p; Limousin, 212kg at £640 = 3.02p; Limousin, 368kg at £1,250 = 3.40p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 408kg at £1,200 = 2.94p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,310 = 3.21p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,300 = 3.28p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,150 = 3.13p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,240 = 2.78p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,270 = 3.29p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,040 = 2.39p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,430 = 3.25p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,230 = 3.11p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,140 = 3.28p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,220 = 2.74p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,180 = 2.60p; Limousin, 362kg at £1,040 = 2.87p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 380kg at £1,170 = 3.08p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,150 = 3.51p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,200 = 3.45p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,260 = 3.17p; Charolais, 362kg at £1,160 = 3.20p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,270 = 3.19p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,150 = 3.51p; Randalstown producer; Belgian Blue, 474kg at £1,230 = 2.59p; Spk,512kg at £1,210 = 2.36p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 396kg at £1,160 = 2.93p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,100 = 3.40p; Charolais, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Simmental, 280kg at £650 = 2.32p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,200 = 2.97p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,460 = 2.85p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,020 = 2.52p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,580 = 2.90p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 244kg at £580 = 2.38p; Killaloo producer; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £1,330 = 2.60p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £1,150 = 2.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £950 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 528kg at £1,350 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £1,100 = 2.47p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £1,000 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 240kg at £780 = 3.25p; Limousin, 202kg at £700 = 3.47p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 270kg at £960 = 3.56p; Crumlin producer; Friesian, 530kg at £1,000 = 1.89p; Hereford, 528kg at £1,180 = 2.23p; Holstein, 588kg at £1,200 = 2.04p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,210 = 2.52p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,260 = 2.93p; Simmental, 428kg at £1,260 = 2.94p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 472kg at £1,210 = 2.56p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,280 = 2.51p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,760 = 2.76p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,460 = 2.84p; Limousin, 632kg at £1,850 = 2.93p; Rasharkin producer; Simmental, 520kg at £1,600 = 3.08p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,370 = 2.77p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,600 = 2.92p; Limousin, 676kg at £1,730 = 2.56p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 468kg at £1,200 = 2.56p; Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 324kg at £900 = 2.81p; Limousin, 326kg at £950 = 2.91p; Limousin, 316kg at £930 = 2.94p; Limousin, 324kg at £910 = 2.81p; Coleraine producer; Hereford, 286kg at £700 = 2.45p; Hereford, 444kg at £990 = 2.23p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 322kg at £1,080 = 3.35p; Limousin, 286kg at £960 = 3.36p; Charolais, 282kg at £940 = 3.33p; Limousin, 280kg at £980 = 3.50p; Limousin, 314kg at £940 = 2.99p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,270 = 3.29p; Limousin, 286kg at £850 = 2.97p; Limousin, 368kg at £1,100 = 2.99p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,150 = 2.80p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,240 = 3.00p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,250 = 2.91p; Limousin, 366kg at £990 = 2.70p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,320 = 2.92p and Limousin, 396kg at £1,290 = 3.26p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 578kg at £1,880 = 3.25p; Charolais, 326kg at £930 = 2.85p; Randalstown producer; Charolais, 360kg at £1,260 = 3.50p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £530 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £550 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 286kg at £630 = 2.20p; Aberdeen Angus, 208kg at £510 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 208kg at £500 = 2.40p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £860 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Limousin, 428kg at £1,220 = 2.85p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,360 = 2.83p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,430 = 2.75p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 380kg at £1,040 = 2.74p; Limousin, 358kg at £920 = 2.57p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,170 = 2.60p; Dunloy producer; Limousin, 492kg at £1,300 = 2.64p; Coleraine producer; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £900 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 412kg at £880 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £790 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 290kg at £730 = 2.52p; Charolais, 338kg at £950 = 2.81p; Hereford, 314kg at £680 = 2.17p; Charolais, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p; Charolais, 386kg at £890 = 2.31p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 288kg at £830 = 2.88p; Limousin, 336kg at £980 = 2.92p; Limousin, 280kg at £800 = 2.86p; Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 442kg at £1,110 = 2.51p; Charolais, 378kg at £940 = 2.49p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,090 = 2.77p; Charolais, 452kg at £990 = 2.19p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 366kg at £920 = 2.51p; Limousin, 338kg at £830 = 2.46p; Limousin, 336kg at £850 = 2.53p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,120 = 2.59p; Limousin, 356kg at £960 = 2.70p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,150 = 2.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,080 = 2.74p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,120 = 2.77p; Charolais, 328kg at £870 = 2.65p; Charolais, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Charolais, 334kg at £970 = 2.90p; Simmental, 354kg at £940 = 2.66p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 434kg at £1,280 = 2.95p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 380kg at £1,050 = 2.76p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,090 = 2.75p; Charolais, 394kg at £960 = 2.44p; Charolais, 364kg at £930 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 288kg at £820 = 2.85p; Charolais, 262kg at £740 = 2.82p; Charolais, 278kg at £800 = 2.88p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,120 = 2.73p; Charolais, 330kg at £820 = 2.48p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 268kg at £720 = 2.69p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 648kg at £1,700 = 2.62p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,480 = 2.71p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 242kg at £720 = 2.98p; Limousin, 204kg at £640 = 3.14p; Limousin, 212kg at £600 = 2.83p; Maghera producer; 472kg at £1,020 = 2.16p; Limousin, 304kg at £940 = 3.09p; Charolais, 318kg at £860 = 2.70p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 522kg at £1,280 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,190 = 2.23p; Simmental, 570kg at £1,340 = 2.35p; Killaloo producer; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,190 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 420kg at £860 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £740 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £970 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £780 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1.200 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £810 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £950 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1,230 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £950 = 2.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,370 = 3.00p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,500 = 3.46p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1,530 = 2.71p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 306kg at £730 = 2.39p; Limousin, 344kg at £770 = 2.24p; Simmental, 286kg at £710 = 2.48p; Limousin, 254kg at £640 = 2.52p; Simmental, 294kg at £700 = 2.38p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 450kg at £1,320 = 2.93p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,090 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 606kg at £1,470 = 2.43p; Shorthorn, 606kg at £1,410 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,260 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 584kg at £1,390 = 2.38p; Shorthorn, 588kg at £1,360 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 622kg at £1,430 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,010 = 2.09p and Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 330kg at £870 = 2.64p; Limousin, 368kg at £930 = 2.53p and Limousin, 344kg at £790 = 2.30p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £164. Fat ewes to £270. Spring lambs to £145.50.

Another very strong show of 1,217 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th April.

505 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £270.

552 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £164 for heavy sorts.

135 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £145.50

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Dungannon producer; 32kg at £164.00 = 5.13p; Magherafelt producer; 34.5kg at £152.00 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 32kg at £151.50 = 4.73p; Cookstown producer; 33.5kg at £147.50 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 36kg at £145.00 = 4.03p; Cookstown producer; 33kg at £142.00 = 4.30p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £140.00 = 5.00p; Rasharkin producer; 30kg at £140.00 = 4.67p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £137.00 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 32kg at £136.00 = 4.25p; Ardboe producer; 26kg at £136.00 = 5.23p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £135.00 = 4.66p and Tobermore producer; 24.3kg at £133.50 = 5.49p.

Spring lambs

Randalstown producer; 24.2kg at £145.50 = 6.01p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £144.00 = 5.76p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £142.00 = 5.61p; Tobermore producer; 22.3kg at £141.00 = 6.32p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £141.00 = 5.64p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £137.00 = 6.09p.

Middle-weight lambs

Claudy producer; 21.6kg at £117.50 = 5.44p; Ballyclare producer; 22.5kg at £117.00 = 5.20p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p and Bellaghy producer; 21kg at £115.00 = 5.48p.

Light-weight

Dungiven producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 = 4.91p; Limavady producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p and Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £80.00 = 4.85p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £270; Nutt's Corner producer; £266 and Maghera producer; £315.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £360. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £275.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 620 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.