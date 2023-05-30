Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,950 for a 766kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,950 at £2.55 per kg for a 766kg Limousin and to a top of £3.40 per kilo for a 376kg Limousin at £1,280.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,750 at £2.73 per kg for a 642kg Charolais and to a top of £2.86 per kilo for a 276kg Limousin at £790.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.48 per kilo for a Simmental 652kg at £1,620.
Cows and calves were a super trade topping at £2,070 for a Simmental with a one month old bull calf at foot.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Tobermore producer; Limousin, 766kg at £1,950 = 2.55p; Hereford, 748kg at £1,700 = 2.27p; Limousin, 644kg at £1,770 = 2.75p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 376kg at £1,280 = 3.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £1,120 = 3.11p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,210 = 3.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 306kg at £940 = 3.07p; Limousin, 284kg at £940 = 3.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1,330 = 2.62p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,270 = 3.19p; Bellaghy producer; Hereford, 428kg at £800 = 1.87p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,230 = 2.72p; Limousin, 324kg at £800 = 2.47p; Shb,380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Hereford, 324kg at £730 = 2.25p; Limousin, 320kg at £800 = 2.50p; Hereford, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 346kg at £940 = 2.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 268kg at £720 = 2.69p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 282kg at £940 = 3.33p; Limousin, 340kg at £1,000 = 2.94p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 638kg at £1,550 = 2.43p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,660 = 2.60p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Charolais, 376kg at £970 = 2.58p; Simmental, 304kg at £740 = 2.43p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £920 = 2.47p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,230 = 2.56p and Limousin, 434kg at £1,100 = 2.53p.
Heifers
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 642kg at £1,750 = 2.73p; Belgian Blue, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 276kg at £790 = 2.86p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 454kg at £1,060 = 2.33p; Belgian Blue, 400kg at £910 = 2.28p; Simmental, 520kg at £1,190 = 2.29p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 280kg at £780 = 2.79p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 318kg at £780 = 2.45p; Limousin, 310kg at £850 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £840 = 2.26p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 554kg at £1,250 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 560kg at £1,260 = 2.25p and Draperstown producer; Charolais, 298kg at £850 = 2.85p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £166. Fat ewes to £260. Spring lambs to £161.50.
A strong show of 1,297 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 27th May.
625 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £260.00.
185 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.
Lambs topped at £166.00 for heavy sorts.
435 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £161.50.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Maghera producer; 37.5kg at £166.00 = 4.43p; Draperstown producer; 34kg at £157.00 = 4.62p; Mosside producer; 27kg at £153.00 = 5.67p; Moneymore producer; 30kg at £148.00 = 4.93p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £148.00 = 5.48p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £148.00 = 5.29p; Maghera producer; 34.5kg at £147.50 = 4.28p; Castlederg producer; 26kg at £145.00 = 5.58p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £143.00 = 5.20p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £143.00 = 5.96p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £138.00 = 5.52p; Magherafelt producer; 33.8kg at £142.00 = 4.20p and Ballycastle producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p.
Spring lambs
Tobermore producer; 24kg at £161.50 = 6.73p; Coleraine producer; 21.6kg at £152.00 =7.04p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £151.00 = 6.29p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £151.00 =5.21p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £149.50 = 6.23p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £149.00 = 5.84p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £148.50 = 6.75p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £148.50 = 6.32p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £147.50 = 6.58p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £147.00 = 6.26p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £147.00 = 6.39p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £146.50 = 5.75p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £145.50 = 6.19p; Feeny producer; 23kg at £145.00 = 6.30p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £145.00 = 5.69p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £143.00 = 5.96p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £142.50 = 5.82p and Coleraine producer; 26kg at £141.50 = 5.44p.
Light-weight
Kilrea producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £92.00 = 5.41p; Kilrea producer; 17.5kg at £91.50 = 5.23p and Swatragh producer; 16.8kg at £90.00 = 5.36p.
Fat ewes
Tobermore Corner producer; £260; Magherafelt producer; £225 and Kilrea producer; £216.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £262. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.
This sale produced another excellent trade for 550 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 25th May.
cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.