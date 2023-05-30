Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,950 for a 766kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,950 at £2.55 per kg for a 766kg Limousin and to a top of £3.40 per kilo for a 376kg Limousin at £1,280.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,750 at £2.73 per kg for a 642kg Charolais and to a top of £2.86 per kilo for a 276kg Limousin at £790.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.48 per kilo for a Simmental 652kg at £1,620.

Swatragh Mart

Cows and calves were a super trade topping at £2,070 for a Simmental with a one month old bull calf at foot.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Tobermore producer; Limousin, 766kg at £1,950 = 2.55p; Hereford, 748kg at £1,700 = 2.27p; Limousin, 644kg at £1,770 = 2.75p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 376kg at £1,280 = 3.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £1,120 = 3.11p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,210 = 3.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 306kg at £940 = 3.07p; Limousin, 284kg at £940 = 3.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1,330 = 2.62p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,270 = 3.19p; Bellaghy producer; Hereford, 428kg at £800 = 1.87p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,230 = 2.72p; Limousin, 324kg at £800 = 2.47p; Shb,380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Hereford, 324kg at £730 = 2.25p; Limousin, 320kg at £800 = 2.50p; Hereford, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 346kg at £940 = 2.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 268kg at £720 = 2.69p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 282kg at £940 = 3.33p; Limousin, 340kg at £1,000 = 2.94p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 638kg at £1,550 = 2.43p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,660 = 2.60p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Charolais, 376kg at £970 = 2.58p; Simmental, 304kg at £740 = 2.43p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £920 = 2.47p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,230 = 2.56p and Limousin, 434kg at £1,100 = 2.53p.

Heifers

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 642kg at £1,750 = 2.73p; Belgian Blue, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 276kg at £790 = 2.86p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 454kg at £1,060 = 2.33p; Belgian Blue, 400kg at £910 = 2.28p; Simmental, 520kg at £1,190 = 2.29p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 280kg at £780 = 2.79p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 318kg at £780 = 2.45p; Limousin, 310kg at £850 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £840 = 2.26p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 554kg at £1,250 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 560kg at £1,260 = 2.25p and Draperstown producer; Charolais, 298kg at £850 = 2.85p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £166. Fat ewes to £260. Spring lambs to £161.50.

A strong show of 1,297 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 27th May.

625 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £260.00.

185 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £166.00 for heavy sorts.

435 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £161.50.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 37.5kg at £166.00 = 4.43p; Draperstown producer; 34kg at £157.00 = 4.62p; Mosside producer; 27kg at £153.00 = 5.67p; Moneymore producer; 30kg at £148.00 = 4.93p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £148.00 = 5.48p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £148.00 = 5.29p; Maghera producer; 34.5kg at £147.50 = 4.28p; Castlederg producer; 26kg at £145.00 = 5.58p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £143.00 = 5.20p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £143.00 = 5.96p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £138.00 = 5.52p; Magherafelt producer; 33.8kg at £142.00 = 4.20p and Ballycastle producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p.

Spring lambs

Tobermore producer; 24kg at £161.50 = 6.73p; Coleraine producer; 21.6kg at £152.00 =7.04p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £151.00 = 6.29p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £151.00 =5.21p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £149.50 = 6.23p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £149.00 = 5.84p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £148.50 = 6.75p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £148.50 = 6.32p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £147.50 = 6.58p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £147.00 = 6.26p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £147.00 = 6.39p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £146.50 = 5.75p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £145.50 = 6.19p; Feeny producer; 23kg at £145.00 = 6.30p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £145.00 = 5.69p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £143.00 = 5.96p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £142.50 = 5.82p and Coleraine producer; 26kg at £141.50 = 5.44p.

Light-weight

Kilrea producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £92.00 = 5.41p; Kilrea producer; 17.5kg at £91.50 = 5.23p and Swatragh producer; 16.8kg at £90.00 = 5.36p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore Corner producer; £260; Magherafelt producer; £225 and Kilrea producer; £216.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £262. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 550 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 25th May.

cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.