Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,980 at £2.36 per kg for a 838kg Limousin and to a top of £3.15 per kilo for a 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,240.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,180 at £2.08 per kg for a 568kg Limousin and to a top of £2.69 per kilo for a 346kg Limousin at £930.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Kilrea producer; Limousin 838kg at £1,980 = 2.36p; Limousin 686kg at £1,680 = 2.45p; Limousin 798kg at £1,840 = 2.31p; Charolais, 734kg at £1,800 = 2.45p; Limousin 750kg at £1,930 = 2.57p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £1,240 = 3.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £1,250 = 2.78p; Limousin 420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £1,160 = 2.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,240 = 2.41p; Hereford, 504kg at £1,130 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 414kg at £1,260 = 3.04p; Limousin 344kg at £860 = 2.50p; Limousin 444kg at £1,150 = 2.59p; Limousin 340kg at £900 = 2.65p; Limousin 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Limousin 390kg at £1,180 = 3.03p; Maghera producer; Limousin 428kg at £1,190 = 2.78p; Shorthorn beef, 362kg at £910 = 2.51p; Shorthorn beef, 414kg at £1,060 = 2.56p; Shorthorn beef, 412kg at £970 = 2.35p; Shorthorn beef, 482kg at £1,100 = 2.28p; Shorthorn beef, 436kg at £1,040 = 2.39p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 506kg at £1,250 = 2.47p; Limousin 380kg at £1,010 = 2.66p; Limousin 370kg at £1,040 = 2.81p; Limousin 494kg at £1,320 = 2.67p; Limousin 412kg at £1,220 = 2.96p; Limousin 392kg at £1,200 = 3.06p; Limousin 376kg at £1,120 = 2.98p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin 490kg at £1,380 = 2.82p; Limousin 554kg at £1,340 = 2.42p; Limousin 504kg at £1,400 = 2.78p; Sal,540kg at £1,340 = 2.48p; Limousin 454kg at £1,240 = 2.73p; Limousin 600kg at £1,280 = 2.13p; Limousin 508kg at £1,330 = 2.62p; Limousin 472kg at £1,000 = 2.12p; Limousin 480kg at £1,260 = 2.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,280 = 2.25p; Limousin 506kg at £1,120 = 2.21p; Drumsurn producer; Simmental, 588kg at £1,240 = 2.11p; Simmental, 542kg at £1,240 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,210 = 2.50p; Sal,462kg at £1,250 = 2.71p; Limousin 504kg at £1,140 = 2.26p; Limousin 482kg at £1,090 = 2.26p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 402kg at £1,140 = 2.84p; Limousin 414kg at £1,190 = 2.87p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,210 = 2.80p; Limousin 356kg at £1,000 = 2.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £960 = 2.44p; Belgian Blue, 402kg at £810 = 2.01p; Charolais, 330kg at £970 = 2.94p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,100 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £980 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,060 = 2.18p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Limousin 416kg at £1,190 = 2.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £1,010 = 2.37p and Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 352kg at £860 = 2.44p.
Heifers
Greysteel producer; Limousin 568kg at £1,180 = 2.08p; Limousin 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 390kg at £750 = 1.92p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 346kg at £930 = 2.69p; Limousin 442kg at £1,030 = 2.33p; Limousin 358kg at £890 = 2.49p; Limousin 408kg at £970 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 394kg at £840 = 2.13p; Limousin 300kg at £800 = 2.67p; Shorthorn beef, 358kg at £800 = 2.23p; Shorthorn beef, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Shorthorn beef, 374kg at £850 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 408kg at £870 = 2.13p; Shorthorn beef, 434kg at £820 = 1.89p; Shorthorn beef, 444kg at £870 = 1.96p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £670 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 332kg at £670 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Limousin 340kg at £720 = 2.12p and Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £690 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £590 = 2.08p; Shorthorn beef, 326kg at £620 = 1.90p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £135. Fat ewes to £168.
A full yard of almost 2,600 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd September.
550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £168.00.
A super entry of 2,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.
Lambs topped at £135.00.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which again boosted trade.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Magherafelt producer; 34kg at £135.00 = 3.97p; Garvagh producer; 30.5kg at £117.50 = 3.85p; Magherafelt producer; 26.6kg at £117.00 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 40kg at £117.00 = 2.93p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £114.00 = 3.80p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £114.00 = 4.07p; Stewartstown producer; 30kg at £114.00 = 3.80p; Draperstown producer; 26.75kg at £112.00 = 4.19p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Draperstown producer; 25.8kg at £110.00 = 4.26p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £110.00 = 4.49p; Stewartstown producer; 24.7kg at £110.00 = 4.45p and Dromore producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p.
Mid-weight lambs
Portglenone producer; 21.75kg at £108.50 = 4.99p; Coleraine producer; 21.4kg at £108.00 = 5.05p; Limavady producer; 22.1kg at £107.50 = 4.86p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £107.00 = 4.59p; Dungannon producer; 21kg at £107.00 = 5.10p; Ballymoney producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 23.3kg at £105.50 = 4.53p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £104.00 = 4.41p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Glarryford producer; 22.6kg at £102.00 = 4.51p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £102.00 = 4.47p; Lurgan producer; 22.7kg at £102.00 = 4.49p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23.2kg at £101.00 = 4.35p and Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.
Light-weight lambs
Dungiven producer; 16kg at £95.00 = 5.94p; Ballymena producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Dungiven producer; 18.7kg at £92.00 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £92.00 = 4.97p; Cushendall producer; 18.1kg at £90.00 = 4.97p; Limavady producer; 17.3kg at £84.00 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Omagh producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.23p; Strabane producer; 16.2kg at £77.00 = 4.75p and Ahoghill producer; 17.25kg at £73.00 = 4.23p.
Fat ewes
Dunloy producer; £168; Stewartstown producer; £157 and Maghera producer; £156.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.