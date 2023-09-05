Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,980 at £2.36 per kg for a 838kg Limousin and to a top of £3.15 per kilo for a 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,240.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,180 at £2.08 per kg for a 568kg Limousin and to a top of £2.69 per kilo for a 346kg Limousin at £930.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Kilrea producer; Limousin 838kg at £1,980 = 2.36p; Limousin 686kg at £1,680 = 2.45p; Limousin 798kg at £1,840 = 2.31p; Charolais, 734kg at £1,800 = 2.45p; Limousin 750kg at £1,930 = 2.57p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £1,240 = 3.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £1,250 = 2.78p; Limousin 420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £1,160 = 2.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,240 = 2.41p; Hereford, 504kg at £1,130 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 414kg at £1,260 = 3.04p; Limousin 344kg at £860 = 2.50p; Limousin 444kg at £1,150 = 2.59p; Limousin 340kg at £900 = 2.65p; Limousin 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Limousin 390kg at £1,180 = 3.03p; Maghera producer; Limousin 428kg at £1,190 = 2.78p; Shorthorn beef, 362kg at £910 = 2.51p; Shorthorn beef, 414kg at £1,060 = 2.56p; Shorthorn beef, 412kg at £970 = 2.35p; Shorthorn beef, 482kg at £1,100 = 2.28p; Shorthorn beef, 436kg at £1,040 = 2.39p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 506kg at £1,250 = 2.47p; Limousin 380kg at £1,010 = 2.66p; Limousin 370kg at £1,040 = 2.81p; Limousin 494kg at £1,320 = 2.67p; Limousin 412kg at £1,220 = 2.96p; Limousin 392kg at £1,200 = 3.06p; Limousin 376kg at £1,120 = 2.98p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin 490kg at £1,380 = 2.82p; Limousin 554kg at £1,340 = 2.42p; Limousin 504kg at £1,400 = 2.78p; Sal,540kg at £1,340 = 2.48p; Limousin 454kg at £1,240 = 2.73p; Limousin 600kg at £1,280 = 2.13p; Limousin 508kg at £1,330 = 2.62p; Limousin 472kg at £1,000 = 2.12p; Limousin 480kg at £1,260 = 2.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,280 = 2.25p; Limousin 506kg at £1,120 = 2.21p; Drumsurn producer; Simmental, 588kg at £1,240 = 2.11p; Simmental, 542kg at £1,240 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,210 = 2.50p; Sal,462kg at £1,250 = 2.71p; Limousin 504kg at £1,140 = 2.26p; Limousin 482kg at £1,090 = 2.26p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 402kg at £1,140 = 2.84p; Limousin 414kg at £1,190 = 2.87p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,210 = 2.80p; Limousin 356kg at £1,000 = 2.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £960 = 2.44p; Belgian Blue, 402kg at £810 = 2.01p; Charolais, 330kg at £970 = 2.94p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,100 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £980 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,060 = 2.18p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Limousin 416kg at £1,190 = 2.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £1,010 = 2.37p and Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 352kg at £860 = 2.44p.

Heifers

Greysteel producer; Limousin 568kg at £1,180 = 2.08p; Limousin 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 390kg at £750 = 1.92p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 346kg at £930 = 2.69p; Limousin 442kg at £1,030 = 2.33p; Limousin 358kg at £890 = 2.49p; Limousin 408kg at £970 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 394kg at £840 = 2.13p; Limousin 300kg at £800 = 2.67p; Shorthorn beef, 358kg at £800 = 2.23p; Shorthorn beef, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Shorthorn beef, 374kg at £850 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 408kg at £870 = 2.13p; Shorthorn beef, 434kg at £820 = 1.89p; Shorthorn beef, 444kg at £870 = 1.96p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £670 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 332kg at £670 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Limousin 340kg at £720 = 2.12p and Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £690 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £590 = 2.08p; Shorthorn beef, 326kg at £620 = 1.90p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £135. Fat ewes to £168.

A full yard of almost 2,600 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £168.00.

A super entry of 2,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £135.00.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which again boosted trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Magherafelt producer; 34kg at £135.00 = 3.97p; Garvagh producer; 30.5kg at £117.50 = 3.85p; Magherafelt producer; 26.6kg at £117.00 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 40kg at £117.00 = 2.93p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £114.00 = 3.80p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £114.00 = 4.07p; Stewartstown producer; 30kg at £114.00 = 3.80p; Draperstown producer; 26.75kg at £112.00 = 4.19p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Draperstown producer; 25.8kg at £110.00 = 4.26p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £110.00 = 4.49p; Stewartstown producer; 24.7kg at £110.00 = 4.45p and Dromore producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p.

Mid-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portglenone producer; 21.75kg at £108.50 = 4.99p; Coleraine producer; 21.4kg at £108.00 = 5.05p; Limavady producer; 22.1kg at £107.50 = 4.86p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £107.00 = 4.59p; Dungannon producer; 21kg at £107.00 = 5.10p; Ballymoney producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 23.3kg at £105.50 = 4.53p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £104.00 = 4.41p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Glarryford producer; 22.6kg at £102.00 = 4.51p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £102.00 = 4.47p; Lurgan producer; 22.7kg at £102.00 = 4.49p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23.2kg at £101.00 = 4.35p and Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.

Light-weight lambs

Dungiven producer; 16kg at £95.00 = 5.94p; Ballymena producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Dungiven producer; 18.7kg at £92.00 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £92.00 = 4.97p; Cushendall producer; 18.1kg at £90.00 = 4.97p; Limavady producer; 17.3kg at £84.00 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Omagh producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.23p; Strabane producer; 16.2kg at £77.00 = 4.75p and Ahoghill producer; 17.25kg at £73.00 = 4.23p.

Fat ewes

Dunloy producer; £168; Stewartstown producer; £157 and Maghera producer; £156.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.