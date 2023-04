Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,990 at £2.94 per kg for a 678kg Simmental and to a top of £3.58 per kilo for a 288kg Charolais at £1,030.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,720 at £2.85 per kg for a 604kg Limousin and to a top of £3.30 per kilo for a 324kg Parthenais at £1,070.

20 fat cows were sold and were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.56 per kilo for a Limousin 492kg at £1,260 and an 814kg Limousin topped the market at £1,790 – more fat cows required to meet demand.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Kilrea producer; Simmental, 678kg at £1,990 = 2.94p; Limousin, 600kg at £1,710 = 2.85p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,880 = 2.95p; Limousin, 744kg at £1,820 = 2.45p; Limousin, 670kg at £1,890 = 2.82p; Charolais, 698kg at £1,700 = 2.44p; Charolais, 668kg at £1,960 = 2.93p; Limousin, 620kg at £1,830 = 2.95p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,180 = 2.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £1,030 = 3.58p; Charolais, 336kg at £1,040 = 3.10p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,100 = 3.46p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,140 = 3.11p; Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 394kg at £1,160 = 2.94p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,160 = 3.02p; Hereford, 364kg at £890 = 2.45p; Limousin, 316kg at £890 = 2.82p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,220 = 2.99p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 358kg at £1,070 = 2.99p; Dungiven producer; Fleckvieh, 602kg at £1,290 = 2.14p; Fleckvieh, 634kg at £1,340 = 2.11p; Fleckvieh, 624kg at £1,460 = 2.34p; Fleckvieh, 592kg at £1,290 = 2.18p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 258kg at £790 = 3.06p; Limousin, 284kg at £980 = 3.45p; Limousin, 284kg at £830 = 2.92p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 488kg at £1,300 = 2.66p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,230 = 2.91p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,410 = 3.41p; Belgian Blue, 484kg at £1,080 = 2.23p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,470 = 2.53p; Ardmore producer; Limousin, 286kg at £680 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 312kg at £840 = 2.69p; Charolais, 260kg at £880 = 3.38p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 584kg at £1,740 = 2.98p; Limousin, 554kg at £1,530 = 2.76p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,270 = 2.66p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,260 = 3.03p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,390 = 2.61p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,250 = 2.45p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,600 = 2.97p; Limousin, 436kg at £1,170 = 2.68p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,090 = 2.81p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,240 = 2.97p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,200 = 3.00p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,150 = 2.54p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,180 = 2.47p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,450 = 2.74p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,410 = 3.19p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,180 = 2.81p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,240 = 2.97p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,150 = 2.86p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 428kg at £1,090 = 2.55p; Limousin, 240kg at £730 = 3.04p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 302kg at £910 = 3.01p; Simmental, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 310kg at £890 = 2.87p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,290 = 3.12p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,240 = 2.77p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 256kg at £760 = 2.97p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 336kg at £940 = 2.80p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 256kg at £640 = 2.50p; Charolais, 342kg at £770 = 2.25p; Charolais, 252kg at £710 = 2.82p.

Heifers

Cookstown producer; Limousin, 604kg at £1,720 = 2.85p; Draperstown producer; Parthenais, 324kg at £1,070 = 3.30p; Belgian Blue, 404kg at £820 = 2.03p; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £800 = 2.23p; Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 452kg at £1,140 = 2.52p; Limousin, 348kg at £920 = 2.64p; Limousin, 296kg at £750 = 2.53p; Coleraine producer; Belgian Blue, 362kg at £790 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 242kg at £510 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 248kg at £530 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 344kg at £700 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 282kg at £590 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £690 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 340kg at £790 = 2.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 252kg at £580 = 2.30p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 366kg at £900 = 2.46p; Shorthorn beef, 342kg at £900 = 2.63p; Charolais, 342kg at £940 = 2.75p; Desertmartin producer; Belgian Blue, 524kg at £1,250 = 2.39p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 284kg at £700 = 2.46p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 316kg at £800 = 2.53p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 270kg at £650 = 2.41p; Simmental, 262kg at £790 = 3.02p; Simmental, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Simmental, 232kg at £600 = 2.59p; Limousin, 224kg at £650 = 2.90p; Simmental, 300kg at £800 = 2.67p; Simmental, 204kg at £560 = 2.75p; Simmental, 256kg at £700 = 2.73p; Simmental, 240kg at £700 = 2.92p; Hereford, 372kg at £810 = 2.18p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 478kg at £1,300 = 2.72p; Ardmore producer; Charolais, 254kg at £650 = 2.56p; Limousin, 264kg at £700 = 2.65p; Limousin, 350kg at £810 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Charolais, 246kg at £670 = 2.72p; Charolais, 286kg at £680 = 2.38p; Charolais, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Charolais, 304kg at £670 = 2.20p; Charolais, 298kg at £580 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £720 = 2.32p; Charolais, 242kg at £640 = 2.64p; Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 360kg at £820 = 2.28p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 522kg at £1,450 = 2.78p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,040 = 2.63p; Charolais, 404kg at £890 = 2.20p; Killaloo producer; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,090 = 2.27p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,180 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 558kg at £1,270 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,140 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1,270 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £1,100 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,050 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,240 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £1,100 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 494kg at £1,150 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 576kg at £1,470 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 582kg at £1,310 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £1,190 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 598kg at £1,400 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,020 = 2.15p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 354kg at £970 = 2.74p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 268kg at £800 = 2.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £750 = 2.22p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 408kg at £1,170 = 2.87p; Limousin, 342kg at £730 = 2.13p; Limousin, 354kg at £920 = 2.60p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,290 = 3.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,490 = 3.13p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 290kg at £950 = 3.28p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 318kg at £870 = 2.74p; Limousin, 366kg at £840 = 2.30p; Limousin, 370kg at £890 = 2.41p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,300 = 2.97p; Simmental, 410kg at £1,220 = 2.98p; Limousin, 240kg at £730 = 3.04p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 380kg at £920 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 342kg at £950 = 2.78p; Charolais, 376kg at £970 = 2.58p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 422kg at £1,160 = 2.75p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,200 = 2.70p; Charolais, 394kg at £990 = 2.51p; Charolais, 388kg at £950 = 2.45p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 330kg at £900 = 2.73p; Limousin, 344kg at £900 = 2.62p; Limousin, 342kg at £870 = 2.54p; Limousin, 392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 478kg at £1,320 = 2.76p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,270 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £920 = 2.60p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,050 = 3.02p; Pomeroy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £760 = 2.41p; Charolais, 308kg at £810 = 2.63p; Limousin, 228kg at £550 = 2.41p; Parthenais, 288kg at £660 = 2.29p; Charolais, 336kg at £820 = 2.44p; Shorthorn, 298kg at £610 = 2.05p; Shorthorn, 290kg at £600 = 2.07p; Limousin, 250kg at £720 = 2.88p; Ahoghill producer; Aberdeen Angus, 494kg at £1,180 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £1,140 = 2.46p; Coleraine producer; Charolais, 308kg at £720 = 2.34p; Limousin, 342kg at £690 = 2.02p; Limousin, 314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Limousin, 346kg at £710 = 2.05p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 342kg at £1,030 = 3.01p; Limousin, 306kg at £860 = 2.81p and Strabane producer; Shorthorn dairy, 390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Shorthorn dairy, 316kg at £690 = 2.18p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £150 and fat ewes to £285.

Another very strong show of 1,195 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th April.

455 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £285.00.

685 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £158.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Limavady producer; 34.5kg at £158.00 = 4.58p; Limavady producer; 32.8kg at £152.00 = 4.63p; Bushmills producer; 33.2kg at £150.00 = 4.52p; Bushmills producer; 31.5kg at £146.00 = 4.63p; Magherafelt producer; 31kg at £145.00 = 4.68p; Limavady producer; 27.75kg at £143.00 = 5.15p; Kilrea producer; 31kg at £140.00 = 4.52p; Swatragh producer; 30kg at £140.00 = 4.67p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £140.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p; Coleraine producer; 31kg at £140.00 = 4.52p; Coleraine producer; 27.8kg at £139.00 = 5.00p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £138.50 = 5.13p; Stewartstown producer; 27kg at £136.00 = 5.04p; Kilrea producer; 26.6kg at £136.00 = 5.11p; Maghera producer; 25.8kg at £135.00 = 5.23p; Dunloy producer; 26.6kg at £135.00 = 5.08p; Cookstown producer; 26.4kg at £135.00 = 5.11p; Armoy producer; 25.5kg at £134.50 = 5.27p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £134.00 = 5.36p; Limavady producer; 28kg at £134.00 = 4.79p; Castledawson producer; 25.3kg at £134.00 = 5.30p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £132.00 = 5.28p; Swatragh producer; 28.5kg at £131.00 = 4.60p; Bushmills producer; 25.2kg at £129.00 = 5.12p and Coleraine producer; 26kg at £127.00 = £4.88p.

Spring lambs

Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £143.50 = 6.46p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £143.00 = 6.50p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p and Moneymore producer; 22.6kg at £139.00 = 6.15p.

Middle-weight lambs

Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £131.50 = 5.64p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £131.00 = 5.70p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p; Coleraine producer; 21.6kg at £127.50 = 5.90p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £123.00 = 5.23p; Dungannon producer; 20.5kg at £120.00 = 5.85p and Coleraine producer; 21kg at £114.50 = 5.45p.

Light-weight

Swatragh producer; 18.6kg at £116.00 = 6.24p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £102.00 = 5.67p; Swatragh producer; 17.3kg at £101.00 = 5.84p and Swatragh producer; 18.75kg at £115.00 = 6.13p.

Fat ewes

Dungiven producer; £285; Coleraine producer; £284 and Cullybackey producer; £230.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £270. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £210.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 420 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 13th April.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.