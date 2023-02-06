Fat cows selling to £1775 and 253ppk while heifers sold to 31475 and £940 over weight.

Bullock and bull prices: A Castlederg farmer 750kgs £2030,590kgs £1575, 545kgs £1440, 505kgs £1260, 370kgs £850; R Scott Newtownstewart 635kgs £1710, £1700, £1690 and £1650, 570kgs £1470, 650kgs £1700. B Moss Castlederg 565kgs £1495. A local farmer 570kgs £1455, 580kgs £1400 and £1345, 530kgs £1400 and £1330, 540kgs £1265, 555kgs £1355. C Hood Douglas Bridge 590kgs £1385. Jas McNulty Strabane 560kgs £1345 and £1340, 595kgs £1450, 540kgs £1270, 500kgs £1190. T Ginn Kesh 415kgs £1190, 330kgs £1090 and £1060, 345kgs £1055, 315kgs £980, 300kgs £875; S Fox Mountfield 370kgs £1170, 415kgs £1040; N J Black Carnargan 390kgs £1170, 405kgs £885; M Kelly Artigarvan 345kgs £1000, 330kgs £910 and R Smyth Donemana 355kgs £850, 320kgs £820, 330kgs £780.

Smaller bullocks sold from £600 up.

Livestock Markets

Fat cows: Doorat Farms 700kgs £253, O J McCarney Dromore 715kgs £226; S Allen Castlederg 650kgs £226 and £195; 605kgs £198 and £171, 530kgs £200, 540kgs £192 and £184 and B Moss Castlederg 615kgs £186, 525kgs £210.

Heifer prices: W T J Adams 535kgs £1475; Gary Hamilton Castlederg 555kgs £1445, £1330 and £1285, 540kgs £1350, 525kgs £1350, 500kgs £1270, 515kgs £1265, 575kgs £1350; P J Conway Newtownstewart 505kgs £1285, 550kgs £1195, 490kgs £1145, 445kgs £920, 445kgs £985; A Strabane farmer 440kgs £1010, 480kgs £960, 435kgs £955; B Moss Castlederg 510kgs £1000, 460kgs £985, 475kgs £975, 440kgs £950; D Galbraith Castlederg 530kgs £1420 and T Ginn Kesh 340kgs £940, 340kgs £880.

Other heifers sold from £400 up.

Sheep report: W S Buchanan 26kgs £120; D Dunbar 28kgs £120; Jas McGale 26.50kgs £118; R, M and N Scott 26.5-kgs £115.50; C McAneney 24.50kgs £115; S Robinson 23.50kgs £115; D McNamee 27.50kgs £116.50; K McNamee 24kgs £114.50; P J Maguire 25kgs £114; W Buchanan 24kgs £112.50; D McIlwaine 22.50kgs £111.50; S McGurk 22.90kgs £108 and A J Beattie 21.50kgs £103.50; R Allison 20.50 £103.

Lighter lambs sold from £80 up.

Fat ewes and rams: R Allison £104; S Gilfillan £100; D Dunbar £100; D McNamee £96; S McKenna £91 and £90.50; L Pollock £90 and £53 and D McIlwaine £90.

