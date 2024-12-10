Bullocks selling to a top price of £2030 at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
P Mulligan, Dromore 770k £2030, W Browne, Clanabogan 705k £1960; 685k £1930, E McNabb, Drumquin 515k £1600; 510k £1520, Kesh Producer, 525k £1630; 475k £1550, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 545k £1680, J McBeth, Artigarvan 535k £1640 and £1610; 485k £1440, S Cassidy, Tattyreagh 515k £1580, N Melaugh, Strabane 575k £1710, A Simpson, Ederney 500k £1470; 490k £1540; 480k £1440, D McCann, Trillick 660k £1900, M Harpur, Clanabogan 425k £1430; 405k £1310; 455k £1460, D Conway, Greencastle 425k £1350, P Carland, Mountfield 390k £1180, L Mathers, Burndennett 360k £1090; 375k £1110, T Gallagher, Newtownstewart 465k £1340; 470k £1310, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 560k £1640 and I Clements, Gortaclare 610k £1770; 615k £1750.
Heifers
C McLaughlin, Omagh 660k £2020; 575k £1700; 560k £1650, Noel Tierney, Dungannon 575k £1810; 570k £1700, M McWilliams, Seskinore 505k £1560; 520k £1540; 470k £1470, Beragh Farmer, 525k £1610; 540k £1650; 505k £1510; 575k £1670, S Reid, Drumquin 550k £1610, I Crozier, Dromore 525k £1520, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1510; 460k £1430, J McBeth, Artigarvan 490k £1570; 445k £1410; 335k £1120, D Conway, Greencastle 440k £1380 and A Simpson, Ederney 500k £1490; 465k £1440.
Fat cows
Ryan Fox, Carrickmore 640k £265; 860k £263, B Quinn, Cookstown 750k £254; 710k £228, J McBeth, Artigarvan 650k £239, A Cassidy, Tattyreagh 600k £234, P McMenamin, Envagh 660k £234, R Kennedy, Claudy 560k £232; 490k £233, P K Horisk, Errigal 650k £229; 650k £206 and C Clarke, Dungannon 760k £229.
Friesian cows
C Caldwell, Killen 700k £232; 570k £213, C Elkin, Omagh 650k £160, Robert Farrell, Drumquin 670k £159 and R King, Drumquin 610k £153.
Weanlings
B McKenna, Newtownstewart £1100, £1080 and £1000 Charolais bulls, B McFarland, Beragh £1100 Hereford bull, R Clarke, Augher £1070 Charolais bull, H McQuaid, Dromore £1000 (3) Charolais bulls, P McCullagh, Greencastle £1000 Simmental heifer; £1000 Simmental bull, B Quinn, Cookstown £960 Limousin bull; £950 Limousin bull; £950 Limousin heifer, S Robinson, Reaghan £880 and £870 Charolais bulls, E Mitchell, Corbo £880 Shorthorn bull and C Elkin, Omagh £800 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Dropped calves
R T Sproule, Strabane £495 Aberdeen Angus bull; £460 Aberdeen Angus heifer, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £480 and £420 Belgian Blue heifers, L Logue, Trillick £470; £445 and £415 Limousin bulls, R Beacom, Irvinestown £460 Belgian Blue bull; £445 Belgian Blue heifer, A Sproule, Aghyaran £450 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, H McKinley, Trillick £445 and £370 Belgian Blue heifers, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £440 Belgian Blue bull, N Hutchinson, Trillick £425 Charolais bull, K Warnock, Trillick £420 Limousin bull, M Kee, Douglas Bridge £410 Hereford bull, A E Hughes, Dromore £410 Simmental bull, J Cunningham, Kileeshil £400 and £390 Limousin bulls and R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £470 Belgian Blue bull; £405 Belgian Blue heifer.