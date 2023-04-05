Bullocks selling to a top price of £2,080 for a 750kg Limousin at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £2,080 at £2.77 per kg for a 750kg Limousin and to a top of £3.61 per kilo for a 230kg Limousin at £830.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,830 at £2.80 per kg for a 654kg Charolais and to a top of £3.40 per kilo for a 200kg Limousin at £680.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.49 per kilo for a Belgian Blue 695kg at £1,730.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Kilrea producer; Limousin, 750kg at £2,080 = 2.77p; Limousin, 726kg at £1,970 = 2.71p; Limousin, 676kg at £1,800 = 2.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 740kg at £2,030 = 2.74p; Limousin, 672kg at £1,950 = 2.90p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 230kg at £830 = 3.61p; Limousin, 338kg at £1,050 = 3.11p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,270 = 3.29p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 568kg at £1,570 = 2.76p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,400 = 3.32p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,200 = 3.00p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,440 = 3.41p; Limousin, 402kg at £1,310 = 3.26p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,250 = 3.31p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 332kg at £950 = 2.86p; Hereford, 346kg at £710 = 2.05p; Sh,352kg at £670 = 1.90p; Drumsurn producer; Simmental, 396kg at £880 = 2.22p; St,304kg at £750 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 266kg at £790 = 2.97p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 306kg at £740 = 2.42p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 220kg at £790 = 3.59p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,000 = 2.27p; Hereford, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 700kg at £2,040 = 2.91p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 500kg at £1,190 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 370kg at £1,290 = 3.49p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,400 = 3.59p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,420 = 3.27p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 620kg at £1,600 = 2.58p; Charolais, 658kg at £1,550 = 2.36p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 380kg at £1,020 = 2.68p; Ardmore producer; Charolais, 316kg at £900 = 2.85p; Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £1,440 = 2.81p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1,540 = 2.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,330 = 2.41p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 576kg at £1,540 = 2.67p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,440 = 2.62p; Limousin, 628kg at £1,860 = 2.96p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 330kg at £880 = 2.67p; Limousin, 310kg at £830 = 2.68p; Limousin, 336kg at £860 = 2.56p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 286kg at £800 = 2.80p; Charolais, 264kg at £810 = 3.07p; Charolais, 385kg at £1,150 = 2.99p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 654kg at £1,830 = 2.80p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,360 = 2.56p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,600 = 3.09p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,400 = 3.00p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,560 = 2.99p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,330 = 3.04p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,110 = 2.41p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 232kg at £720 = 3.10p; Limousin, 200kg at £680 = 3.40p; Limousin, 220kg at £650 = 2.95p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 400kg at £1,340 = 3.35p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,020 = 2.74p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 576kg at £1,450 = 2.52p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,300 = 2.60p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,620 = 2.76p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,140 = 2.44p; Limousin, 592kg at £1,550 = 2.62p; Limousin, 466kg at £1,220 = 2.62p; Simmental, 486kg at £1,400 = 2.88p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,410 = 2.62p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,460 = 2.70p; Simmental, 586kg at £1,620 = 2.76p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,230 = 2.58p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,090 = 2.39p; Limousin, 408kg at £1,070 = 2.62p; Sal,326kg at £830 = 2.55p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,430 = 2.67p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,060 = 2.55p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,380 = 2.55p; Drumsurm producer; Aberdeen Angus, 290kg at £760 = 2.62p; Limousin, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,660 = 2.96p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,560 = 3.05p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,750 = 3.14p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,320 = 2.67p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 468kg at £1,150 = 2.46p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,270 = 2.90p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,230 = 2.57p; Simmental, 444kg at £1,350 = 3.04p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,100 = 2.41p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 264kg at £750 = 2.84p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 276kg at £800 = 2.90p; Limousin, 222kg at £600 = 2.70p; Limousin, 292kg at £820 = 2.81p; Limousin, 314kg at £850 = 2.71p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 492kg at £1,000 = 2.03p; Hereford, 506kg at £1,030 = 2.04p; Hereford, 486kg at £1,000 = 2.06p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 314kg at £950 = 3.03p; Limousin, 428kg at £1,180 = 2.76p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 260kg at £830 = 3.19p; Charolais, 310kg at £950 = 3.06p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 356kg at £1,110 = 3.12p; Limousin, 360kg at £1,130 = 3.14p; Limousin, 348kg at £1,150 = 3.30p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,100 = 2.97p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 654kg at £1,830 = 2.80p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 382kg at £1,130 = 2.96p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,270 = 3.24p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,150 = 3.06p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,230 = 2.83p; Sal,416kg at £1,050 = 2.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £780 = 2.10p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 186kg at £620 = 3.33p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,180 = 2.55p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £800 = 2.08p; Charolais, 360kg at £970 = 2.69p; Charolais, 332kg at £880 = 2.65p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,150 = 2.61p; Ardmore producer; Charolais, 290kg at £810 = 2.79p; Limousin, 316kg at £700 = 2.22p; Limousin, 268kg at £740 = 2.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £740 = 2.30p; Charolais, 268kg at £700 = 2.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 326kg at £720 = 2.21p; Charolais, 278kg at £740 = 2.66p; Belgian Blue, 308kg at £750 = 2.44p; Charolais, 250kg at £760 = 3.04p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £1,270 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £1,140 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £1,090 = 2.35p and Moneymore producer; Limousin, 350kg at £950 = 2.71p; Limousin, 282kg at £750 = 2.66p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £150. Fat ewes to £242.

Another very strong show of 1,595 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 1st April.

555 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £242.00.

1,015 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £150.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 30kg at £150.00 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 32kg at £139.00 = 4.34p; Maghera producer; 31kg at £138.00 = 4.45p; Claudy producer; 34kg at £135.50 = 3.99p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £135.00 = 4.66p; Kilrea producer; 30.2kg at £135.00 = 4.47p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £135.00 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 30.9kg at £135.00 = 4.37p; Garvagh producer; 27.5kg at £134.00 = 4.87p; Stewartstown producer; 28.5kg at £134.00 = 4.70p; Kilrea producer; 30.5kg at £134.00 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 33.5kg at £133.50 = 3.99p; Kilrea producer; 27.8kg at £133.00 = 4.78p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £133.00 = 4.43p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £132.50 = 4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 27.5kg at £132.50 = 4.82p; Magherafelt producer; 27.8kg at £130.00 = 4.68p; Cookstown producer; 25.8kg at £129.00 = 5.00p; Donemana producer; 26.8kg at £131.50 = 4.91p; Ballymoney producer; 37kg at £128.00 = 3.46p; Bellaghy producer; 25.5kg at £127.50 = 5.00p; Claudy producer; 26.5kg at £127.00 = 4.79p; Toomebridge producer; 25.5kg at £126.50 = 4.96p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £127.00 = 4.70p; Magherafelt producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p and Coleraine producer; 25kg at £126.00 = £5.04p.

Spring lambs

Crumlin producer; 22kg at £157.00 = 7.14p and Ballymoney producer; 22.8kg at £150.00 = 6.58p.

Middle-weight lambs

Lurgan producer; 21kg at £130.00 = 6.19p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £124.00 = 5.39p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £121.50 = 5.28p; Draperstown producer; 23.3kg at £121.00 = 5.19p; Dungannon producer; 23.2kg at £121.00 = 5.22p; Claudy producer; 23.3kg at £121.00 = 5.19p; Toomebridge producer; 23.5kg at £120.00 = 5.11p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £120.00 = 5.11p and Maghera producer; 23kg at £119.00 = 5.17p.

Light-weight

Garvagh producer; 18.3kg at £85.00 = 4.64p and Maghera producer; 16kg at £83.00 = 5.19p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £242; Magherafelt producer; £240 and Cookstown producer; £234.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £250. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £245.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 460 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 30th March.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.