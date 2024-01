A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 11th January saw ewes and lambs sell to £205, fat ewes to £124 and fat lambs to £120.

Ewes and lambs: Kilkeel farmer £205 and £150.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £124, Keady farmer £122, Loughbrickland farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £120 for 26.5kg (453ppk), Kilcoo farmer £117 for 24kg (487ppk), Kilkeel farmer £115 for 24.6kg (467ppk), Ardglass farmer £113 for 22.6kg (500ppk), Bryansford farmer £113 for 23.3kg (487ppk), Ardglass farmer £110 for 22.1kg (497ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 23kg (475ppk), Kilkeel farmer £109 for 23kg (474ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £107 for 21.9kg (488ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Banbridge farmer £104 for 19.7kg (528ppk), Bryansford farmer £102.50 for 19.1kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £98 for 20.8kg (471ppk), Castlewellan farmer £92 for 19kg (484ppk), Leitrim farmer £89 for 18.8kg (474pp), Castlewellan farmer £87 for 17.3kg (503ppk), Rathfriland farmer £85 for 17.5kg (486ppk) and Newry farmer £78 for 15.3kg (510ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday saw fat cows sell to £1500, heifers to £1830 and bullocks to £2170.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £1500 for 710kg (211ppk), Annaclone farmer £1400 for 648kg (216ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 626kg (215ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1280 for 530kg (241ppk), Newry farmer £1280 for 626kg (203ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 656kg (192ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1250 for 572kg (219ppk), Annaclone farmer £1060 for 504kg (210ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1040 for 528kg (197ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 488kg (205ppk).

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £990 for 394kg (251ppk), Rostrevor farmer £950 for 370kg (257ppk), Attical farmer £910 for 356kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £910 for 328kg (277ppk), Cabra farmer £900 for 360kg (250ppk), Attical farmer £900 for 364kg (247ppk), Rostrevor farmer £870 for 328kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £860 for 334kg (257ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 306kg (274ppk) and £830 for 298kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 298kg (268ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £790 for 300kg (263ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1480 for 434kg (341ppk), £1410 for 442kg (319ppk), £1380 for 422kg (327ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1380 for 404kg (341ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 418kg (318ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1320 for 414kg (318ppk) and £1270 for 448kg (283ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 394kg (299ppk), Cabra farmer £1140 for 404kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 370kg (308ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1110 for 374kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 394kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 362kg (304ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 372kg (293ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 336kg (312ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1040 for 332kg (313ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 362kg (282ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £950 for 306kg (310ppk).

Heifers: Katesbridge farmer £1830 for 690kg (265ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1810 for 676kg (268ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1800 for 732kg (246ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 514kg (330ppk), Hilltown farmer £1690 for 538kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 598kg (257ppk), Dromara farmer £1450 for 462kg (314ppk) and £1400 for 534kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 438kg (290ppk), £1240 for 496kg (250ppk) and £1190 for 406kg (293ppk) and Dromara farmer £1140 for 416kg (274ppk).