Bullocks selling to £1260 for 485k at Omagh Mart
Bull/bullock calves
Sean Hannigan, Dromore 485k £1260; 465k £1240; 515k £1350, K McNulty, Dromore 340k £1110; 415k £1090; 395k £1070, D Donnelly, Altamuskin 350k £1110, Leo Devlin, Sixmilecross 375k £1000; 350k £980; 360k £960, C Gallogley, Ederney 325k £940, B McElholm, Drumquin 325k £940, M Mossey, Gortin £1290; 515k £1280, Patrick Slane, Carrickmore 485k £1130, R McCullagh, Greencastle 365k £1090; 370k £1070, A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 355k £1080; 325k £950 and £930; 355k £990, G Bradley, Mountfield 385k £930; 345k £910 and M McKeown, Gortin 400k £1120; 445k £1160; 345k £1080.
Heifers
Kieran Teague, Dromore 355k £1160 (3), A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 395k £1140, Jas Love, Fintona 365k £1080; 340k £960; 310k £860, B Teague, Lack 350k £1080, G Bradley, Mountfield 415k £1180, K McNulty, Dromore 360k £960, Noel Gormley, Sixmilecross 380k £950; 325k £870, D Donnelly, Altamuskin 305k £880; 315k £880 and E McManus, Dromore 310k £860.