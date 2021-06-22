Bullocks selling to £1,280 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A very strong seasonal show of 50 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 21st June which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,280 for a 570kg Belgian Blue at £2.25 per kg and to a top of £3.00 per kilo for a Limousin 200kg at £600.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,050 for a 510kg Angus at £2.06 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Char 322kg at £810.
Breeding Bulls were also a great trade topping at £1,710 for a Charolais.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks:
Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 200kg at £600 = 3.00p; Limousin, 240kg at £640 = 2.67p; Limousin, 228kg at £620 = 2.72p; Limousin, 242kg at £630 = 2.60p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 420kg at £840 = 2.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £890 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 238kg at £620 = 2.61p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,090 = 2.62p; Belgian Blue, 570kg at £1,280.00 = 2.25p; Charolais 454kg at £1,050 = 2.31p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,100 = 2.53p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,170 = 2.41p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,060 = 2.45p.
Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £1,050 = 2.06p; Limousin, 384kg at £910 = 2.37p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £680 = 2.22p; Charolais, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Limousin, 280kg at £590 = 2.11p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 370kg at £840 = 2.27p; Simmental, 388kg at £800 = 2.06p; Charolais, 396kg at £890 = 2.25p; Charolais, 268kg at £670 = 2.50p; Charolais, 406kg at £920 = 2.27p; Simmental, 398kg at £860 = 2.16p; Limousin, 390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Simmental, 372kg at £870 = 2.34p; Charolais, 322kg at £810 = 2.52p; Limousin, 348kg at £810 = 2.33p and Donemana producer; Charolais, 286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Charolais, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Belgian Blue, 332kg at £670 = 2.02p; Belgian Blue, 346kg at £730 = 2.11p; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £740 = 2.07p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £144 and fat ewes to £184.
An excellent show of over 1,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 19th June.
550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £184.00.
Over 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £144.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £144.00 = 5.14p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £137.50 = 5.29p; Claudy producer; 28kg at £134.00 = 4.79p; Tobermore producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Cookstown producer; 27.4kg at £125.00 = 4.56p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 24.6kg at £124.00 = 5.04p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £122.50 = 5.10p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £122.00 = 4.88p and Garvagh producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p.
Mid-weight: Coleraine producer; 23.3kg at £126.50 =5.43p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £122.00 = 5.19p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £121.50 = 5.19p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £121.50 = 5.79p; Kilrea producer; 23.2kg at £121.00 = 5.22p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Crumlin producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Dunloy producer; 22.25kg at £119.50 = 5.37p; Draperstown producer; 21.8kg at £119.00 = 5.46p; Coleraine producer; 23.7kg at £119.00 = 5.02p; Upperlands producer; 23.6kg at £119.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £118.50 = 5.27p; Magherafelt producer; 21.75kg at £118.50 = 5.45p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £118.50 = 5.39p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £118.50 = 5.09p; Draperstown producer; 21.5kg at £118.00 = 5.49p and Claudy producer; 22.3kg at £118.00 = 5.29p.
Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 18kg at £98.00 = 5.44p; Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £91.50 = 5.23p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p and Maghera producer; 15.75kg at £70.00 = 4.44p.
Fat ewes: Draperstown producer £184; Magherafelt producer £172 and Magherafelt producer £159.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale resumes on Thursday 22nd July at 7.30pm.