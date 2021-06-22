Bullocks selling to £1,280 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,280 for a 570kg Belgian Blue at £2.25 per kg and to a top of £3.00 per kilo for a Limousin 200kg at £600.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,050 for a 510kg Angus at £2.06 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Char 322kg at £810.

Breeding Bulls were also a great trade topping at £1,710 for a Charolais.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks:

Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 200kg at £600 = 3.00p; Limousin, 240kg at £640 = 2.67p; Limousin, 228kg at £620 = 2.72p; Limousin, 242kg at £630 = 2.60p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 420kg at £840 = 2.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £890 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 238kg at £620 = 2.61p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,090 = 2.62p; Belgian Blue, 570kg at £1,280.00 = 2.25p; Charolais 454kg at £1,050 = 2.31p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,100 = 2.53p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,170 = 2.41p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,060 = 2.45p.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £1,050 = 2.06p; Limousin, 384kg at £910 = 2.37p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £680 = 2.22p; Charolais, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Limousin, 280kg at £590 = 2.11p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 370kg at £840 = 2.27p; Simmental, 388kg at £800 = 2.06p; Charolais, 396kg at £890 = 2.25p; Charolais, 268kg at £670 = 2.50p; Charolais, 406kg at £920 = 2.27p; Simmental, 398kg at £860 = 2.16p; Limousin, 390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Simmental, 372kg at £870 = 2.34p; Charolais, 322kg at £810 = 2.52p; Limousin, 348kg at £810 = 2.33p and Donemana producer; Charolais, 286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Charolais, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Belgian Blue, 332kg at £670 = 2.02p; Belgian Blue, 346kg at £730 = 2.11p; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £740 = 2.07p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £144 and fat ewes to £184.

An excellent show of over 1,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 19th June.

550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £184.00.

Over 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £144.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £144.00 = 5.14p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £137.50 = 5.29p; Claudy producer; 28kg at £134.00 = 4.79p; Tobermore producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Cookstown producer; 27.4kg at £125.00 = 4.56p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 24.6kg at £124.00 = 5.04p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £122.50 = 5.10p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £122.00 = 4.88p and Garvagh producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p.

Mid-weight: Coleraine producer; 23.3kg at £126.50 =5.43p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £122.00 = 5.19p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £121.50 = 5.19p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £121.50 = 5.79p; Kilrea producer; 23.2kg at £121.00 = 5.22p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Crumlin producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Dunloy producer; 22.25kg at £119.50 = 5.37p; Draperstown producer; 21.8kg at £119.00 = 5.46p; Coleraine producer; 23.7kg at £119.00 = 5.02p; Upperlands producer; 23.6kg at £119.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £118.50 = 5.27p; Magherafelt producer; 21.75kg at £118.50 = 5.45p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £118.50 = 5.39p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £118.50 = 5.09p; Draperstown producer; 21.5kg at £118.00 = 5.49p and Claudy producer; 22.3kg at £118.00 = 5.29p.

Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 18kg at £98.00 = 5.44p; Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £91.50 = 5.23p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p and Maghera producer; 15.75kg at £70.00 = 4.44p.

Fat ewes: Draperstown producer £184; Magherafelt producer £172 and Magherafelt producer £159.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.