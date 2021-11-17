Bullocks selling to £1290 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £420 for Charolais bull calf for a Gilford farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £895 for a 280k Charolais bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £900 for 660k Limousin.

Heifers topped 526k £1100 Charolais, bullocks topped at £1290 for 608k Simmental.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Gilford farmer Charolais at £420, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £405, Annalong farmer Angus at £380, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £350, Ballyholland farmer Simmental at £345, Simmental at £340, Newry farmer Charolais at £340, Blue at £340, Ballyholland farmer Simmental at £335 and Castlewellan farmer White Park at £320.

Heifer calves

Annalong farmer Angus at £400, Castlewellan farmer Angus at £370, Ballyholland farmer Simmental at £365, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £355, Newry farmer Hereford at £350, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £350, Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £350, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £345 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £340, Angus at £320.

Weanling male calves

Ballyward farmer Charolais 280k at £895 (320ppk), Charolais 268k at £800 (299ppk), Charolais 306k at £870 (285ppk), Dromara farmer Charolais 248k at £700 (283ppk), Cabra farmer Simmental 334k at £880 (264ppk), Lisburn farmer Angus 300k at £780 (260ppk), Angus 332k at £860 (259ppk), Ballyward farmer Charolais 280k at £895, Cabra farmer Simmental 334k at £880, Ballyward farmer Charolais 306k at £870, Lisburn farmer Angus 332k at £860, Dromara farmer Angus 386k at £850, Ardarragh farmer Angus 416k at £840, Angus 412k at £830, Ballyward farmer Angus 368k at £820, Dromara farmer Angus 366k at £800 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 268k at £800.

Weanling heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 258k at £730 (283ppk), Limousin 276k at £745 (270ppk), Limousin 286k at £760 (266ppk), Cabra farmer Simmental 284k at £720 (254ppk), Simmental 198k at £460 (233ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 274k at £630 (230ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 286k at £760, Limousin 276k at £745, Limousin 258k at £730, Cabra farmer Simmental 284k at £720, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 308k at £650, Dromara farmer Angus 320k at £640, Dromore farmer Hereford 332k at £640, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 274k at £630, Donaghcloney farmer Shorthorn 330k at £630 and Lisburn farmer Angus 304k at £630,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Limousin 660k at £900, Dromore farmer Friesian 720k at £720 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £640.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 428k at £1020 (239ppk), Charolais 422k at £1000 (237ppk), Charolais 432k at £1010 (234ppk), Charolais 464k at £1065 (230ppk), Ballymartin farmer Limousin 384k at £870 (227ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 336k at £755 (225ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 526k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 522k at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 464k at £1065, Charolais 482k at £1040, Charolais 428k at £1020, Bryansford farmer Angus 536k at £1020, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 432k at £1010, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 504k at £1000 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 450k at £1000, Charolais 422k at £1000.

Bullocks

Kilcoo farmer Simmental 608k at £1290 (213ppk), Limousin 406k at £860 (212ppk), Simmental 562k at £1190 (212ppk), Portadown farmer Limousin 572k at £1175 (206ppk), Newry farmer Blue 508k at £1040 (205ppk), Portadown farmer Angus 552k at £1130 (205ppk), Kilcoo farmer Simmental 608k at £1290, Newry farmer Limousin 676k at £1260, Portadown farmer Simmental 602k at £1200, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 562k at £1190, Portadown farmer Angus 572k at £1175, Angus 584k at £1150, Angus 552k at £1130, Ballynahinch farmer Angus 638k at £1100, Newry farmer Angus 636k at £1080 and Portadown farmer Angus 536k at £1060.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Dundrum farmer topped the sale at £6.82 a kilo for 11kg at £75.

Fat ewes topped at £150 for a Texel ewe from a Annalong farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £95 each.

Light lambs

Dundrum farmer 11k at £75, Dromore farmer: 13.2k at £79 and Castlewellan farmer 15kg at £87.

Lambs

Kilkeel farmer 35.5k at £135, Poyntzpass farmer 40k at £134, Poyntzpass farmer 26.7k at £132, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £130, Kilkeel farmer 29.4k at £130, Rathfriland farmer 26k at £130, Poyntzpass farmer 33k at £130, Hillsborough farmer 27k at £130 and Moneyslane farmer 25k at £129.

Fat ewes

Annalong farmer: £150, Moneyslane farmer: £148, Mayobridge farmer: £132, Ballyroney farmer: £121, Hilltown farmer: £109, £95 and Annalong farmer: £85.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer £140.