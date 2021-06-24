Bullocks selling to £1390 at Enniskillen Mart

Bullocks

Omagh producer Limousin 704kg at £1390, Belleek producer Simmental 676kg at £1380, Kilskeery producer Limousin 670kg at £1300, Limousin 672kg at £1280, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 528kg at £1260 and Lisbellaw producer Limousin 500kg at £1240.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1230 for a Charolais 431kg , heifers sold from £600 to £1400 for a Charolais 371kg.

Ruling price

Fivemiletown producer 431kg Charolais steer at £1230, 458kg Charolais steer at £1250, 375kg Charolais steer at £1040, 385kg Charolais heifer at £890, Kinawley producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £830, 262kg Limousin bull at £740, 422kg Charolais bull at £1050, Trillick producer 381kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £900, 325kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £680, Newtownbutler producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £870, 301kg Charolais heifer at £830, 308kg Charolais heifer at £930, 363kg Charolais steer at £990, Lisnaskea producer 333kg Limousin heifer at £940, 346kg Limousin heifer at £920, Kesh producer 361kg Charolais steer at £1040, 286kg Charolais steer at £850, 260kg Charolais steer at £820, Derrygonnelly producer 312kg Charolais steer at £860, 505kg Charolais steer at £1350, Ballinamallard producer 295kg Limousin heifer at £740, 455kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 314kg Charolais steer at £900, 371kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £890, Garrison producer 326kg Charolais steer at £940, 307kg Charolais heifer at £780, Belleek producer 371kg Limousin heifer at £1400, Omagh producer 336kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950, 309kg Charolais steer at £900, 317kg Limousin steer at £750, Lisnaskea producer 210kg Limousin bull at £700, 267kg Limousin bull at £720, 193kg Limousin bull at £650, 196kg Charolais bull at £650, Enniskillen producer 329kg Limousin heifer at £890, 391kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 327kg Charolais bull at £870, Letterbreen producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950, 373kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £980, 360kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £900, Enniskillen producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1090, 415kg Limousin steer at £990, 440kg Charolais steer at £1190 and Fivemiletown producer 332kg Charolais heifer at £900, 331kg Charolais heifer at £880, 323kg Charolais heifer at £840, 358kg Charolais steer at £970.

Calves

Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £460, Charolais heifer at £440, Charolais heifer at £420, Charolais heifer at £370, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £420, Aberdeen Angus bull at £420, Belgian Blue bull at £375, Limousin bull at £385, Killether producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £400, Florencecourt producer Charolais heifer at £375, Derrygonnelly producer SHT heifer at £370, Drumcose producer Belgian Blue heifer at £360 and Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £345.

Suckler cows

Lisbellaw producer Simmental cow with bull at £1960, Simmental cow with bull at £1570, Brookeborough producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1700, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1630, Limousin cow with heifer at £1490, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull at £1520, Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with bull at £1480 and Kinawley producer springing Limousin heifer at £1530, springing Limousin heifer £1520, springing Limousin heifer at £1440.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 247ppk paid for a 632kg Charolais at £1560, while light weights sold from 205-250ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1000.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 632kg at £1560, Charolais 602kg at £1490, Charolais 630kg at £1440, Charolais 590kg at £1410, Charolais 620kg at £1390, Churchhill producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg at £1250, Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1220, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1210 and Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1200, Charolais 400kg at £1000.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 229ppk paid for a 546kg Charolais at £1250 and to a op of at £1450 and Friesian cows from 70-142ppk paid for a 756kg at £1070.