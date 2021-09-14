Bullocks selling to £1,420 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: An exceptional show of 150 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 13th September which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,420 for a 604kg Charolais at £2.35 per kg and to a top of £2.88 per kilo for a Charolais 424kg at £1,220.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,420 for a 660kg Charolais at £2.15 per kg and to a top of £2.92 per kilo for a Charolais 390kg at £1,140.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 604kg at £1,420 = 2.35p; Limousin, 574kg at £1,390 = 2.42p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,220 = 2.22p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,220 = 2.26p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,200 = 2.10p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,290 = 2.12p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,330 = 2.37p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,360 = 2.53p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,130 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 424kg at £1,220 = 2.88p; Limousin, 426kg at £970 = 2.28p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,070 = 2.50p; Limousin, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,100 = 2.49p; Charolais, 420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 558kg at £1,310 = 2.35p; Simmental, 602kg at £1,290 = 2.14p; Simmental, 596kg at £1,260 = 2.11p; Simmental, 592kg at £1,180 = 1.99p; Simmental, 430kg at £1,080 = 2.51p; Simmental, 600kg at £1,280 = 2.13p; Simmental, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,290 = 2.26p; Simmental, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Simmental, 474kg at £1,110 = 2.34p; Simmental, 538kg at £1,060 = 1.97p; Magherafelt producer; Fleckvieh, 350kg at £850 = 2.43p; Fleckvieh, 314kg at £580 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 278kg at £560 = 2.01p; Simmental, 256kg at £650 = 2.54p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,260 = 2.47p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,200 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £1,250 = 2.55p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,170 = 2.59p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,200 = 2.52p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,230 = 2.55p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,140 = 2.32p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1,160 = 2.34p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,240 = 2.43p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,060 = 2.59p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,030 = 2.64p; Limousin, 336kg at £780 = 2.32p; Charolais, 442kg at £990 = 2.24p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 394kg at £770 = 1.95p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,100 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 558kg at £1,140 = 2.04p; Limousin, 554kg at £1,140 = 2.06p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,230 = 2.08p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,210 = 2.34p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,160 = 2.29p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,170 = 2.40p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,250 = 2.16p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,180 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 402kg at £870 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 526kg at £1,070 = 2.03p; Charolais, 388kg at £990 = 2.55p; Swatragh producer; Shorthorn, 456kg at £950 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £990 = 1.96p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 542kg at £1,120 = 2.07p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,220 = 2.13p; Simmental, 592kg at £1,270 = 2.15p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,240 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,200 = 2.63p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,170 = 2.68p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,350 = 2.68p; Limousin, 404kg at £960 = 2.38p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £1,010 = 2.16p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,010 = 2.21p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,150 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,040 = 2.02p; Hereford, 506kg at £980 = 1.94p; Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 292kg at £680 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 330kg at £660 = 2.00p; Charolais, 302kg at £680 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Limousin, 614kg at £1,360 = 2.21p and Kilrea producer; Shorthorn, 546kg at £960 = 1.76p; Limousin, 610kg at £1,270 = 2.08p.
Heifers: Limavady producer; Charolais, 660kg at £1,420 = 2.15p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,280 = 2.11p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,160 = 2.12p; Charolais, 636kg at £1,340 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,140 = 2.92p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Charolais, 364kg at £850 = 2.34p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,100 = 2.39p; Limousin, 496kg at £980 = 1.98p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 516kg at £1,080 = 2.09p; Simmental, 510kg at £1,040 = 2.04p; Simmental, 544kg at £1,160 = 2.13p; Simmental, 354kg at £780 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Fleckvieh, 328kg at £750 = 2.29p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1,110 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £880 = 1.98p; Charolais, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Shorthorn, 396kg at £720 = 1.82p; Shorthorn, 458kg at £940 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Shorthorn, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,060 = 2.25p; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 524kg at £1,140 = 2.18p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,190 = 2.38p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,000 = 2.09p; Limousin, 410kg at £900 = 2.20p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,220 = 2.26p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,180 = 2.27p; Belgian Blue, 496kg at £960 = 1.94p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 534kg at £940 = 1.76p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,060 = 2.30p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,010 = 2.19p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,060 = 2.15p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 432kg at £880 = 2.04p; Limousin, 406kg at £850 = 2.09p; Limousin, 330kg at £730 = 2.21p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs selling to £116 and fat ewes to £152.
Another excellent show of 2,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th September. 525 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £152.00. 1,625 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £116.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Garvagh producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Limavady producer; 29kg at £114.00 = 3.93p; Rasharkin producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Balyronan producer; 28kg at £105.50 = 3.77p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £105.00 = 4.29p; Dungiven producer; 25.25kg at £102.50 = 4.06p; Ballymena producer; 32kg at £102.00 = 3.19p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £101.00 = 4.12p; Rasharkin producer; 24.8kg at £101.00 = 4.07p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £100.50 = 4.02p; Ballymena producer; 28.8kg at £100.00 = 3.47p; Bellaghy producer; 26.5kg at £99.00 = 3.74p; Omagh producer; 24.7kg at £98.00 = 3.97p and Garvagh producer; 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p.
Mid-weight: Claudy producer; 22.8kg at £97.00 =4.25p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £95.00 =4.32p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Ballymena producer; 23.5kg at £94.00 = 4.00p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £94.00 = 4.48p; Rasharkin producer; 22.5kg at £93.50 = 4.16p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £93.50 = 4.45p; Antrim producer; 23.6kg at £93.00 = 3.94p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £93.00 = 4.08p; Draperstown producer; 22.4kg at £93.00 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £93.00 = 4.23p; Bellaghy producer; 21.25kg at £93.00 = 4.38p and Garvagh producer; 19kg at £92.50 = 4.87p.
Light weight lambs: Maghera producer; 19.5kg at £90.50 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 18.7kg at £90.00 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 18.4kg at £90.00 = 4.89p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £89.50 = 4.84p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £89.00 =4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 16.9kg at £89.00 = 5.27p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Maghera producer; 17.75kg at £88.00 = 4.96p; Dungannon producer; 17.75kg at £87.00 = 4.90p; Magherafelt producer; 16.5kg at £85.50 =5.18p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £85.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £87.50 = 4.73p; Dungannon producer; 18.25kg at £84.50 = 4.63p; Maghera producer; 16.9kg at £84.00 =4.97p and Moneymore producer; 13kg at 79.00 = 6.08p.
Fat ewes: Claudy producer; £152; Cookstown producer; £150 and Upperlands producer; £150.
Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual mule ewe lamb sale last Thursday evening, 9th September, over 1,100 quality lambs were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade.
Sample of leading prices: Lawrence McEldowney £152.00; £144.00; £142.00; Captains Hill Farm £132.00; £130.00; £128.00; Brian Cassidy £136.00; £116.00; Philip McNicholl £120.00; £110.00; £108.00; Danny McMullan £130.00; £124.00; £114.00; Danny O’Hagan £112.00; £102.00; Sean and Dominic McCrystal £168.00; £144.00; £102.00; Seamus Harkin £120.00; £106.00; Patrick and Michael Mullan £140.00; £130.00; £128.00; James Buchannan £118.00; £118.00; £118.00; S Quigg £126.00; William Moore £128.00; £110.00; £108.00; Ronan McGilligan £128.00; £120.00; £118.00 and Trevor Butler £158.00; £154.00; £144.00.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.