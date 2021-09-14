Bullocks selling to £1,420 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,420 for a 604kg Charolais at £2.35 per kg and to a top of £2.88 per kilo for a Charolais 424kg at £1,220.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,420 for a 660kg Charolais at £2.15 per kg and to a top of £2.92 per kilo for a Charolais 390kg at £1,140.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 604kg at £1,420 = 2.35p; Limousin, 574kg at £1,390 = 2.42p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,220 = 2.22p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,220 = 2.26p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,200 = 2.10p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,290 = 2.12p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,330 = 2.37p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,360 = 2.53p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,130 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 424kg at £1,220 = 2.88p; Limousin, 426kg at £970 = 2.28p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,070 = 2.50p; Limousin, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,100 = 2.49p; Charolais, 420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 558kg at £1,310 = 2.35p; Simmental, 602kg at £1,290 = 2.14p; Simmental, 596kg at £1,260 = 2.11p; Simmental, 592kg at £1,180 = 1.99p; Simmental, 430kg at £1,080 = 2.51p; Simmental, 600kg at £1,280 = 2.13p; Simmental, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,290 = 2.26p; Simmental, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Simmental, 474kg at £1,110 = 2.34p; Simmental, 538kg at £1,060 = 1.97p; Magherafelt producer; Fleckvieh, 350kg at £850 = 2.43p; Fleckvieh, 314kg at £580 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 278kg at £560 = 2.01p; Simmental, 256kg at £650 = 2.54p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,260 = 2.47p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,200 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £1,250 = 2.55p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,170 = 2.59p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,200 = 2.52p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,230 = 2.55p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,140 = 2.32p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1,160 = 2.34p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,240 = 2.43p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,060 = 2.59p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,030 = 2.64p; Limousin, 336kg at £780 = 2.32p; Charolais, 442kg at £990 = 2.24p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 394kg at £770 = 1.95p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,100 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 558kg at £1,140 = 2.04p; Limousin, 554kg at £1,140 = 2.06p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,230 = 2.08p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,210 = 2.34p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,160 = 2.29p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,170 = 2.40p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,250 = 2.16p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,180 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 402kg at £870 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 526kg at £1,070 = 2.03p; Charolais, 388kg at £990 = 2.55p; Swatragh producer; Shorthorn, 456kg at £950 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £990 = 1.96p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 542kg at £1,120 = 2.07p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,220 = 2.13p; Simmental, 592kg at £1,270 = 2.15p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,240 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,200 = 2.63p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,170 = 2.68p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,350 = 2.68p; Limousin, 404kg at £960 = 2.38p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £1,010 = 2.16p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,010 = 2.21p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,150 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,040 = 2.02p; Hereford, 506kg at £980 = 1.94p; Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 292kg at £680 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 330kg at £660 = 2.00p; Charolais, 302kg at £680 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Limousin, 614kg at £1,360 = 2.21p and Kilrea producer; Shorthorn, 546kg at £960 = 1.76p; Limousin, 610kg at £1,270 = 2.08p.

Heifers: Limavady producer; Charolais, 660kg at £1,420 = 2.15p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,280 = 2.11p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,160 = 2.12p; Charolais, 636kg at £1,340 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,140 = 2.92p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,040 = 2.40p; Charolais, 364kg at £850 = 2.34p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,100 = 2.39p; Limousin, 496kg at £980 = 1.98p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 516kg at £1,080 = 2.09p; Simmental, 510kg at £1,040 = 2.04p; Simmental, 544kg at £1,160 = 2.13p; Simmental, 354kg at £780 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Fleckvieh, 328kg at £750 = 2.29p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1,110 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £880 = 1.98p; Charolais, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Shorthorn, 396kg at £720 = 1.82p; Shorthorn, 458kg at £940 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Shorthorn, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,060 = 2.25p; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 524kg at £1,140 = 2.18p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,190 = 2.38p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,000 = 2.09p; Limousin, 410kg at £900 = 2.20p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,220 = 2.26p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,180 = 2.27p; Belgian Blue, 496kg at £960 = 1.94p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 534kg at £940 = 1.76p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,060 = 2.30p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,010 = 2.19p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,060 = 2.15p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 432kg at £880 = 2.04p; Limousin, 406kg at £850 = 2.09p; Limousin, 330kg at £730 = 2.21p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs selling to £116 and fat ewes to £152.

Another excellent show of 2,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th September. 525 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £152.00. 1,625 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £116.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Garvagh producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Limavady producer; 29kg at £114.00 = 3.93p; Rasharkin producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Balyronan producer; 28kg at £105.50 = 3.77p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £105.00 = 4.29p; Dungiven producer; 25.25kg at £102.50 = 4.06p; Ballymena producer; 32kg at £102.00 = 3.19p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £101.00 = 4.12p; Rasharkin producer; 24.8kg at £101.00 = 4.07p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £100.50 = 4.02p; Ballymena producer; 28.8kg at £100.00 = 3.47p; Bellaghy producer; 26.5kg at £99.00 = 3.74p; Omagh producer; 24.7kg at £98.00 = 3.97p and Garvagh producer; 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p.

Mid-weight: Claudy producer; 22.8kg at £97.00 =4.25p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £95.00 =4.32p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Ballymena producer; 23.5kg at £94.00 = 4.00p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £94.00 = 4.48p; Rasharkin producer; 22.5kg at £93.50 = 4.16p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £93.50 = 4.45p; Antrim producer; 23.6kg at £93.00 = 3.94p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £93.00 = 4.08p; Draperstown producer; 22.4kg at £93.00 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £93.00 = 4.23p; Bellaghy producer; 21.25kg at £93.00 = 4.38p and Garvagh producer; 19kg at £92.50 = 4.87p.

Light weight lambs: Maghera producer; 19.5kg at £90.50 = 4.64p; Cookstown producer; 18.7kg at £90.00 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 18.4kg at £90.00 = 4.89p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £89.50 = 4.84p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £89.00 =4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 16.9kg at £89.00 = 5.27p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £88.00 = 5.18p; Maghera producer; 17.75kg at £88.00 = 4.96p; Dungannon producer; 17.75kg at £87.00 = 4.90p; Magherafelt producer; 16.5kg at £85.50 =5.18p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £85.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £87.50 = 4.73p; Dungannon producer; 18.25kg at £84.50 = 4.63p; Maghera producer; 16.9kg at £84.00 =4.97p and Moneymore producer; 13kg at 79.00 = 6.08p.

Fat ewes: Claudy producer; £152; Cookstown producer; £150 and Upperlands producer; £150.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual mule ewe lamb sale last Thursday evening, 9th September, over 1,100 quality lambs were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade.

Sample of leading prices: Lawrence McEldowney £152.00; £144.00; £142.00; Captains Hill Farm £132.00; £130.00; £128.00; Brian Cassidy £136.00; £116.00; Philip McNicholl £120.00; £110.00; £108.00; Danny McMullan £130.00; £124.00; £114.00; Danny O’Hagan £112.00; £102.00; Sean and Dominic McCrystal £168.00; £144.00; £102.00; Seamus Harkin £120.00; £106.00; Patrick and Michael Mullan £140.00; £130.00; £128.00; James Buchannan £118.00; £118.00; £118.00; S Quigg £126.00; William Moore £128.00; £110.00; £108.00; Ronan McGilligan £128.00; £120.00; £118.00 and Trevor Butler £158.00; £154.00; £144.00.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.