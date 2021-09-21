Bullocks selling to £1,440 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,440 for a 656kg Limousin at £2.20 per kg and to a top of £2.89 per kilo for a Charolais 422kg at £1,220.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,380 for a 624kg Charolais at £2.21 per kg and to a top of £2.54 per kilo for a Limousin 284kg at £720.

Fat cows were also a tremendous trade and topped at £1.69 per kilo for a 806kg Limousin at £1,360.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 656kg at £1,440 = 2.20p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,330 = 2.42p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,330 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 422kg at £1,220 = 2.89p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,180 = 2.81p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,080 = 2.71p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,180 = 2.88p; Belgian Blue, 440kg at £1,070 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,250 = 2.51p; Saler, 466kg at £1,030 = 2.21p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 418kg at £990 = 2.37p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,040 = 2.21p; Limousin, 398kg at £880 = 2.21p; Charolais, 394kg at £800 = 2.03p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 600kg at £1,230 = 2.05p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,190 = 1.92p; Charolais, 682kg at £1,400 = 2.05p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,140 = 1.91p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 606kg at £1,020 = 1.68p; Hol,530kg at £780 = 1.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 418kg at £1,020 = 2.44p; Limousin, 390kg at £960 = 2.46p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,000 = 2.56p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,020 = 2.49p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,060 = 2.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £980 = 2.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £960 = 2.34p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,250 = 2.57p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,100 = 2.04p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 524kg at £1,260 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £930 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 584kg at £1,160 = 1.99p; Limousin, 462kg at £930 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £970 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,180 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,010 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 544kg at £1,040 = 1.91p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,180 = 2.26p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 488kg at £950 = 1.95p; Sh,480kg at £820 = 1.71p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,200 = 2.25p; Simmental, 478kg at £1,170 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,150 = 2.28p; Her,440kg at £760 = 1.73p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,110 = 2.07p; Fr,410kg at £720 = 1.76p; Sh,448kg at £820 = 1.83p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,150 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,160 = 2.53p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,060 = 2.50p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,000 = 1.99p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,000 = 2.24p; Limousin, 414kg at £970 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 334kg at £700 = 2.10p; Limousin, 250kg at £640 = 2.56p; Limousin, 448kg at £990 = 2.21p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 434kg at £740 = 1.71p; Simmental, 418kg at £790 = 1.89p; Simmental, 442kg at £750 = 1.70p; Limousin, 400kg at £730 = 1.83p.

Heifers: Kilrea producer; Charolais, 624kg at £1,380 = 2.21p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,330 = 2.20p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,240 = 2.09p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,340 = 2.29p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 284kg at £720 = 2.54p; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 474kg at £1,150 = 2.43p; Limousin, 416kg at £920 = 2.21p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,100 = 2.28p; Charolais, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Drumsurn producer; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £680 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £820 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £650 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £810 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £790 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £840 = 1.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £730 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £882 = 1.90p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 520kg at £1,120 = 2.15p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,050 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 542kg at £1,190 = 2.20p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 480kg at £970 = 2.02p; Charolais, 430kg at £970 = 2.26; Par,452kg at £990 = 2.19p; Limousin, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 392kg at £870 = 2.22p; Limousin, 370kg at £660 = 1.78p; Limousin, 420kg at £870 = 2.07p; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 366kg at £570 = 1.56p; Limousin, 368kg at £610 = 1.66p; Limousin, 462kg at £980 = 2.12p; Limousin, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Limousin, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Limousin, 392kg at £810 = 2.07p; Limousin, 350kg at £530 = 1.51p; Limousin, 312kg at £400 = 1.28p; Limousin, 322kg at £550 = 1.71p; Limousin, 408kg at £730 = 1.79p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 596kg at £1,320 = 2.21p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Limousin, 284kg at £720 = 2.54p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £640 = 1.69p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs selling to £116 and fat ewes to £139.

Another excellent show of 2,375 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th September. 525 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £139.00. 1,850 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £116.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Desertmartin producer; 27.5kg at £116.00 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £104.50 = 4.18p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £104.00 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Magherafelt producer; 24.3kg at £101.00 = 4.16p; Kilrea producer; 24.7kg at £100.00 = 4.05p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £99.00 = 3.96p and Limavady producer; 24kg at £99.00 = 4.13p.

Mid-weight: Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £102.00 =4.38p; Dungiven producer; 23.7kg at £100.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £99.00 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £97.50 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £97.00 = 4.24p; Glenariff producer; 22.75kg at £97.00 = 4.26p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £96.50 = 4.21p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £96.00 = 4.27p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £95.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 22.4kg at £95.00 = 4.24p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £95.00 = 4.03p and Swatragh producer; 21.5kg at £94.50 = 4.40p.

Light weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 18.2kg at £95.00 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer; 18.3kg at £90.00 = 4.92p; Cookstown producer; 19.4kg at £89.50 = 4.61p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £89.50 = 4.97p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £89.50 = 4.97p; Dungiven producer; 19.5kg at £89.00 = 4.56p; Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £88.00 = 4.94p; Pomeroy producer; 18kg at £87.50 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £86.50 = 5.09p; Cushendun producer; 19.3kg at £86.50 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £86.50 = 4.81p; Ballymena producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 = 4.91p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 =4.91p; Draperstown producer; 18.2kg at £83.00 =4.56p and Magherafelt producer; 12.75kg at £70.00 =5.49p.

Fat ewes: Limavady producer; £139; Clady producer; £134 and Clady producer; £127.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual horned ewe sale last Thursday evening, 16th September over 800 quality lambs were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade:

Sample of leading prices:

Lambs - £152.00, £150.00, £130.00, £126.00, £110.00 and £100.

Hoggets - £195.00, £168.00, £162.00, £154.00 and £150..

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.