Bullocks selling to £1,440 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: An exceptional show of 150 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 20th September which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,440 for a 656kg Limousin at £2.20 per kg and to a top of £2.89 per kilo for a Charolais 422kg at £1,220.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,380 for a 624kg Charolais at £2.21 per kg and to a top of £2.54 per kilo for a Limousin 284kg at £720.
Fat cows were also a tremendous trade and topped at £1.69 per kilo for a 806kg Limousin at £1,360.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 656kg at £1,440 = 2.20p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,330 = 2.42p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,330 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 422kg at £1,220 = 2.89p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,180 = 2.81p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,080 = 2.71p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,180 = 2.88p; Belgian Blue, 440kg at £1,070 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,250 = 2.51p; Saler, 466kg at £1,030 = 2.21p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 418kg at £990 = 2.37p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,040 = 2.21p; Limousin, 398kg at £880 = 2.21p; Charolais, 394kg at £800 = 2.03p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 600kg at £1,230 = 2.05p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,190 = 1.92p; Charolais, 682kg at £1,400 = 2.05p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,140 = 1.91p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 606kg at £1,020 = 1.68p; Hol,530kg at £780 = 1.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 418kg at £1,020 = 2.44p; Limousin, 390kg at £960 = 2.46p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,000 = 2.56p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,020 = 2.49p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,060 = 2.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £980 = 2.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £960 = 2.34p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,250 = 2.57p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,100 = 2.04p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 524kg at £1,260 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £930 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 584kg at £1,160 = 1.99p; Limousin, 462kg at £930 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £970 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,180 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,010 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 544kg at £1,040 = 1.91p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,180 = 2.26p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 488kg at £950 = 1.95p; Sh,480kg at £820 = 1.71p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,200 = 2.25p; Simmental, 478kg at £1,170 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,150 = 2.28p; Her,440kg at £760 = 1.73p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,110 = 2.07p; Fr,410kg at £720 = 1.76p; Sh,448kg at £820 = 1.83p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,150 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,160 = 2.53p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,060 = 2.50p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,000 = 1.99p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,000 = 2.24p; Limousin, 414kg at £970 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 334kg at £700 = 2.10p; Limousin, 250kg at £640 = 2.56p; Limousin, 448kg at £990 = 2.21p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 434kg at £740 = 1.71p; Simmental, 418kg at £790 = 1.89p; Simmental, 442kg at £750 = 1.70p; Limousin, 400kg at £730 = 1.83p.
Heifers: Kilrea producer; Charolais, 624kg at £1,380 = 2.21p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,330 = 2.20p; Charolais, 592kg at £1,240 = 2.09p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,340 = 2.29p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 284kg at £720 = 2.54p; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 474kg at £1,150 = 2.43p; Limousin, 416kg at £920 = 2.21p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,100 = 2.28p; Charolais, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Drumsurn producer; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £680 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £820 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £650 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £810 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £790 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £840 = 1.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £730 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £882 = 1.90p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 520kg at £1,120 = 2.15p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,050 = 2.30p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 542kg at £1,190 = 2.20p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 480kg at £970 = 2.02p; Charolais, 430kg at £970 = 2.26; Par,452kg at £990 = 2.19p; Limousin, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 392kg at £870 = 2.22p; Limousin, 370kg at £660 = 1.78p; Limousin, 420kg at £870 = 2.07p; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 366kg at £570 = 1.56p; Limousin, 368kg at £610 = 1.66p; Limousin, 462kg at £980 = 2.12p; Limousin, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Limousin, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Limousin, 392kg at £810 = 2.07p; Limousin, 350kg at £530 = 1.51p; Limousin, 312kg at £400 = 1.28p; Limousin, 322kg at £550 = 1.71p; Limousin, 408kg at £730 = 1.79p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 596kg at £1,320 = 2.21p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Limousin, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Limousin, 284kg at £720 = 2.54p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £640 = 1.69p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs selling to £116 and fat ewes to £139.
Another excellent show of 2,375 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th September. 525 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £139.00. 1,850 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £116.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Desertmartin producer; 27.5kg at £116.00 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £104.50 = 4.18p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £104.00 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Magherafelt producer; 24.3kg at £101.00 = 4.16p; Kilrea producer; 24.7kg at £100.00 = 4.05p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £99.00 = 3.96p and Limavady producer; 24kg at £99.00 = 4.13p.
Mid-weight: Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £102.00 =4.38p; Dungiven producer; 23.7kg at £100.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £99.00 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £97.50 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £97.00 = 4.24p; Glenariff producer; 22.75kg at £97.00 = 4.26p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £96.50 = 4.21p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £96.00 = 4.27p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £95.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 22.4kg at £95.00 = 4.24p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £95.00 = 4.03p and Swatragh producer; 21.5kg at £94.50 = 4.40p.
Light weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 18.2kg at £95.00 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer; 18.3kg at £90.00 = 4.92p; Cookstown producer; 19.4kg at £89.50 = 4.61p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £89.50 = 4.97p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £89.50 = 4.97p; Dungiven producer; 19.5kg at £89.00 = 4.56p; Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £88.00 = 4.94p; Pomeroy producer; 18kg at £87.50 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £86.50 = 5.09p; Cushendun producer; 19.3kg at £86.50 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £86.50 = 4.81p; Ballymena producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 = 4.91p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £86.00 =4.91p; Draperstown producer; 18.2kg at £83.00 =4.56p and Magherafelt producer; 12.75kg at £70.00 =5.49p.
Fat ewes: Limavady producer; £139; Clady producer; £134 and Clady producer; £127.
Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual horned ewe sale last Thursday evening, 16th September over 800 quality lambs were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade:
Sample of leading prices:
Lambs - £152.00, £150.00, £130.00, £126.00, £110.00 and £100.
Hoggets - £195.00, £168.00, £162.00, £154.00 and £150..
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.