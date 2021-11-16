Bullocks selling to £1,460 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: A Seasonal Show of 60 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 15th November which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,460 for a 720kg Hereford at £2.03 per kg and to a top of £3.31 per kilo for a Charolais 272kg at £900.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 576kg Charolais at £2.33 per kg and to a top of £2.39 per kilo for a Charolais 514kg at £1,230.
Fat cows were also a great trade topping with a 654kg Limousin at £1,300 and £1.99 per kg.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Garvagh producer; Hereford, 720kg at £1,460 = 2.03p; Belgian Blue, 614kg at £1,310 = 2.13p; Belgian Blue, 476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; Belgian Blue, 576kg at £1,140 = 1.98p; Hereford, 406kg at £770 = 1.90p; Hereford, 556kg at £1,080 = 1.94p; Belgian Blue, 556kg at £1,210 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 596kg at £1,200 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £900 = 3.31p; Charolais, 240kg at £640 = 2.67p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,030 = 2.96p; Charolais, 300kg at £960 = 3.20p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,090 = 2.71p; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £770 = 2.10p; Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 316kg at £740 = 2.34p; Shorthorn beef, 288kg at £690 = 2.40p; Shorthorn beef, 314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Dungannon producer; Limousin, 332kg at £790 = 2.38p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,130 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 660kg at £1,330 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 642kg at £1,380 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 636kg at £1,300 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 616kg at £1,230 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 580kg at £1,110 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 644kg at £1,380 = 2.14p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £910 = 2.07p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,150 = 2.10p.
Heifers
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 576kg at £1,340 = 2.33p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,010 = 2.06p; Limousin, 510kg at £990 = 1.94p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,230 = 2.39p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,060 = 2.01p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £940 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £740 = 1.78p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,200 = 2.22p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,010 = 2.14p; Dungannon producer; Belgian Blue, 342kg at £570 = 1.67p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 502kg at £880 = 1.75p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £135 and fat ewes to £196.
Another excellent show of 1,600 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 13th November. 450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £196.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an outstanding trade, lambs topped at £135.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £135.00 = 5.09p; Dungannon producer; 25.6kg at £134.50 = 5.25p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £132.00 = 4.89p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £131.00 = 5.24p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £130.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £130.00 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £130.00 = 4.48p; Bellaghy producer; 26.5kg at £129.50 = 4.89p; Dungiven producer; 24.7kg at £129.00 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £129.00 = 5.31p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £129.00 = 4.45p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £129.00 = 5.38p and Bellaghy producer; 25.5kg at £129.00 = 5.06p.
Mid-weight
Limavady producer; 22kg at £128.00 =5.82p; Stewartstown producer; 23kg at £126.00 = 5.48p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £124.00 = 5.21p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £124.00 = 5.25p; Portglenone producer; 21kg at £123.50 = 5.88p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £121.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 21.8kg at £120.50 = 5.53p; Ahoghill producer; 23.8kg at £120.00 = 5.04p; Magherafelt producer; 21kg at £119.50 = 5.69p; Draperstown producer; 22.3kg at £118.50 = 5.31p and Liamavdy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p.
Light-weight Lambs
Cookstown producer; 19kg at £115.50 = 6.08p; Feeny producer; 19.9kg at £115.00 = 5.78p; Feeny producer; 19.3kg at £113.50 = 5.88p; Dungiven producer; 19.7kg at £113.50 = 5.76p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £109.00 = 5.74p; Ballymoney producer; 18.6kg at £109.00 = 5.86p; Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £109.00 = 5.65p; Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £108.50 = 5.48p; Ballycastle producer; 19kg at £108.00 = 5.68p; Limavady producer; 18.9kg at £107.50 = 5.69p; Garvagh producer; 19.4kg at £107.00 = 5.52p; Greencastle producer; 18.8kg at £106.50 = 5.66p; Claudy producer; 17.4kg at £105.00 = 6.03p; Stewartstown producer; 17kg at £104.50 = 6.15p; Maghera producer; 17.3kg at £103.50 = 5.98p; Cookstown producer; 16.8kg at £97.50 = 5.80p and Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £97.50 = 5.57p.
Fat ewes
Desertmartin producer £196; Stewartstown producer £194 and Garvagh producer; £193.
