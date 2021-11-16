Bullocks selling to £1,460 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,460 for a 720kg Hereford at £2.03 per kg and to a top of £3.31 per kilo for a Charolais 272kg at £900.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 576kg Charolais at £2.33 per kg and to a top of £2.39 per kilo for a Charolais 514kg at £1,230.

Fat cows were also a great trade topping with a 654kg Limousin at £1,300 and £1.99 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Hereford, 720kg at £1,460 = 2.03p; Belgian Blue, 614kg at £1,310 = 2.13p; Belgian Blue, 476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; Belgian Blue, 576kg at £1,140 = 1.98p; Hereford, 406kg at £770 = 1.90p; Hereford, 556kg at £1,080 = 1.94p; Belgian Blue, 556kg at £1,210 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 596kg at £1,200 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £900 = 3.31p; Charolais, 240kg at £640 = 2.67p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,030 = 2.96p; Charolais, 300kg at £960 = 3.20p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,090 = 2.71p; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £770 = 2.10p; Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 316kg at £740 = 2.34p; Shorthorn beef, 288kg at £690 = 2.40p; Shorthorn beef, 314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Dungannon producer; Limousin, 332kg at £790 = 2.38p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,130 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 660kg at £1,330 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 642kg at £1,380 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 636kg at £1,300 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 616kg at £1,230 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 580kg at £1,110 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 644kg at £1,380 = 2.14p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £910 = 2.07p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,150 = 2.10p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 576kg at £1,340 = 2.33p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,010 = 2.06p; Limousin, 510kg at £990 = 1.94p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,230 = 2.39p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,060 = 2.01p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £940 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £740 = 1.78p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,200 = 2.22p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,010 = 2.14p; Dungannon producer; Belgian Blue, 342kg at £570 = 1.67p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 502kg at £880 = 1.75p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £135 and fat ewes to £196.

Another excellent show of 1,600 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 13th November. 450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £196.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an outstanding trade, lambs topped at £135.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £135.00 = 5.09p; Dungannon producer; 25.6kg at £134.50 = 5.25p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £132.00 = 4.89p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £131.00 = 5.24p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £130.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £130.00 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £130.00 = 4.48p; Bellaghy producer; 26.5kg at £129.50 = 4.89p; Dungiven producer; 24.7kg at £129.00 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £129.00 = 5.31p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £129.00 = 4.45p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £129.00 = 5.38p and Bellaghy producer; 25.5kg at £129.00 = 5.06p.

Mid-weight

Limavady producer; 22kg at £128.00 =5.82p; Stewartstown producer; 23kg at £126.00 = 5.48p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £124.00 = 5.21p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £124.00 = 5.25p; Portglenone producer; 21kg at £123.50 = 5.88p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £121.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 21.8kg at £120.50 = 5.53p; Ahoghill producer; 23.8kg at £120.00 = 5.04p; Magherafelt producer; 21kg at £119.50 = 5.69p; Draperstown producer; 22.3kg at £118.50 = 5.31p and Liamavdy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p.

Light-weight Lambs

Cookstown producer; 19kg at £115.50 = 6.08p; Feeny producer; 19.9kg at £115.00 = 5.78p; Feeny producer; 19.3kg at £113.50 = 5.88p; Dungiven producer; 19.7kg at £113.50 = 5.76p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £109.00 = 5.74p; Ballymoney producer; 18.6kg at £109.00 = 5.86p; Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £109.00 = 5.65p; Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £108.50 = 5.48p; Ballycastle producer; 19kg at £108.00 = 5.68p; Limavady producer; 18.9kg at £107.50 = 5.69p; Garvagh producer; 19.4kg at £107.00 = 5.52p; Greencastle producer; 18.8kg at £106.50 = 5.66p; Claudy producer; 17.4kg at £105.00 = 6.03p; Stewartstown producer; 17kg at £104.50 = 6.15p; Maghera producer; 17.3kg at £103.50 = 5.98p; Cookstown producer; 16.8kg at £97.50 = 5.80p and Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £97.50 = 5.57p.

Fat ewes

Desertmartin producer £196; Stewartstown producer £194 and Garvagh producer; £193.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.