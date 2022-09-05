Bullocks selling to £1500 at Newtownstewart

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers sold to £1310 and £750 over weight while

Fat cows sold to £1500 and 197ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: C Muldoon Castlederg 600kgs £1500 and £1440, 630kgs £1470, 570kgs £1275, 500kgs £1250, 490kgs £1110 and £1070, 545kgs £1125, 525kgs £1075, 465kgs £1015; G Lecky Castlederg 565kgs £1340, 500kgs £1220 and £1175, 490kgs £1150, 520kgs £1070; T Semple Castlederg 590kgs £1315 and £1125, 650kgs £1220 and £1200, 555kgs £1130, 625kgs £1120; S G Sayers Donemana 520kgs £1300, 505kgs £1190, 530kgs £1030, 400kgs £950. R Giles Omagh 625kgs £1270. C N McIlwaine Corrick 590kgs £1440. T W R Crawford Droit 830kgs £1355. G J King Omagh 380kgs £885; 255kgs £740, 245kgs £705.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer prices: Ms R McBeth Claudy 560kgs £1310, 390kgs £740. C Muldoon 555kgs £1225, 530kgs £1165, 485kgs £1080, 465kgs £900. T Robb Castlederg 520kgs £1175, 510kgs £1050, 490kgs £940; B McKay Sion Mills 430kgs £945, 465kgs £900, 455kgs £900 and R Giles Omagh 520kgs £965, 480kgs £925.

Other heifers sold from £570 to £830.

Fat cows: T J Adams Omagh 760kgs £197; B McKay Sion Mills 605kgs £182, J A McConnell Gortin 545kgs £154.

Wednesday evening sheep sale - A full yard of sheep sold to a complete clearance with fat ewes selling to £140 while lambs peaked at £108.50.

Lamb prices: R Scott 27kgs £108.50; 23kgs £102; A O’Carolan 24kgs £107; C McAnulla 26.50kgs £106; V Shortt 25kgs £105; 24kgs £98; M Fox 24kgs £104; B O’Carolan 22.50kgs £103; R O’Gara 25.50kgs £100; S Dennison 22kgs £100, 21.50kgs £93; S Daly 22.50kgs £98.50; S Gilfillan 22.50kgs £98.50; John McCormack 23kgs £98; D McCloskey 21.50kgs £98; W T Stronge 22.50kgs £96; 21.50kgs £91; J A Bradley 23kgs £95.50 and D Farrell 23kgs £95.50.

Lighter lambs and grazers sold from £70.50 up to £93.50.