Bullocks selling to £1540 at Omagh Mart
Favourable farming weather reduced numbers, but not demand
Bullocks
Brian Hughes, Killucan 715k £1540; 700k £1500; 575k £1320, M C Donnelly, Dromore 645k £1420; 615k £1345; 590k £1230, K Mills, Dromore 600k £1345; 520k £1190, M Begley, Creggan 540k £1190; 550k £1195; 510k £1070; 490k £1125, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 520k £1110, J Sproule, Castlederg 515k £1085; 520k £1070; 480k £1045, M Patton, Douglas Bridge 410k £1050; 370k £910, B McAleer, Arvalee 405k £990; 375k £900, P Fox, Carrickmore 410k £940; 405k £900; 560k £1145, K McKernaghan, Fintona 440k £930, William McCay, Castlederg 470k £1000 and G Devine, Newtownstewart 390k £965.
Heifers
K Mills, Dromore 740k £1540, Mark McCrossan, Seskinore 735k £1520; 730k £150; 695k £1490, M Donnelly, Dromore 540k £1180; 565k £1170; 505k £1040, M Quinn, Cookstown 600k £1210, Jas Teague, Dromore 495k £1130; 355k £880, P McCullagh, Mountfield 415k £920, W Beggs, Omagh 495k £990, T Johnston, Killadeas 455k £940, J Young, Waterside 340k £880; 320k £790; 370k £860, J Donnelly, Fintona 350k £870, P Fox, Carrickmore 350k £840, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 370k £810; 365k £770 and D Armstrong, Tattyreagh 340k £750.
Fat cows
J Marshall, Killeter 550k £221, M O’Kane, Drumquin 760k £208, S Cullinan, Fintona 780k £186, B and J Hasson, Ervey 780k £180; 650k £177, T Connolly, Beragh 660k £179, J Gormley, Carrickmore 680k £177, G Morris, Broughderg 780k £175, S Kirk, Plumbridge 570k £172, Ig McCusker, Dromore 760k £169; 740k £164 and J McKane, Castlederg 590k £167.
Friesian cows
Ivan Donnell, Strabane 660k £168, C Elkin, Omagh 580k £164, A McKelvey, Meaghy 740k £141, R K Maxwell, Urney 680k £136, J Henderson, Trillick 760k £131 and R King, Drumquin 660k £131.
Fat bulls
M McAleer, Granagh 750k £156, A Keys, Victoria Bridge 880k £148 and P J Mullan, Tattyreagh 1130k £145.
Sucklers
South Tyrone farmer £1900 and £1700.
Heifers with Limousin calves at foot B and J Hasson, Ervey £1590 and £1500 fifth calvers with Aberdeen Angus calves at foot.
Dropped calves
M Anderson, Kesh £630 Charolais bull; £450 Charolais heifer, J Cashel, Trillick £505; £470 and £465 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £500 and £485 Charolais bulls, A Moses, Sixmilecross £460 Aberdeen Angus bull; £405 Aberdeen Angus heifer, T Colhoun, Strabane £450 Charolais bull; £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, G Morris, Broughderg £450 Belgian Blue heifer, G Skelton, Drumquin £415, Limousin bull, B S Sloan, Irvinestown £410 Belgian Blue bull, P Robinson, Newtonsaville £400 Simmental heifer, William Wilson, Killybrack £395 Belgian Blue heifer, T D Doak, Omagh £395 and £385 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J L Davis, Strabane £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, G Lyons, Beragh £370 Aberdeen Angus bull and S and A Wilson, Omagh £320 Hereford heifer.
Weanlings
John Teague, Dromore £840 Charolais bull; £740 Charolais heifer, T Johnston, Killadeas £800 Charolais bull; £710 Hereford heifer, E McGirr, Ballygawley £800; £790 and £780 Limousin bulls, M Johnston, Lack £740 and £700 Limousin heifers and T Fyffe, Drumlegagh £625 Aberdeen Angus bull.