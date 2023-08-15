Bullocks selling to £1,600 and heifers to £1,560 at Armoy Mart
Just over half of the cattle were sold to online buyers in a frantic trade.
Bullocks sold to £1,600, heifers to £1,560, cows and calves sold to £1,400.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 740kgs £1,600, 700kgs £1,570, 670kgs £1,430. S and D Hughes, Clough, Hereford, 630kgs £1,430, 600kgs £1,390, 600kgs £1,380, 580kgs £1,470, 570kgs £1,310. George Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,320. A McNeill, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,300. Ronan Kelly, Ballycastle, Friesian, 540kgs £1,250. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Friesian, 540kgs £1,140, 500kgs £1,050, 500kgs £1,023, 510kgs £1,060, 505kgs £1,020. W J McMullan, Ballycastle, Friesian, 490kgs £1,020, 500kgs £980. John McCallion, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,010, 390kgs £880, 450kgs £1,000, 470kgs £1,090, 410kgs £890. Pat McLoughlin, Ballyvoy, Friesian, 490kgs £1,000. Norman Callaghan, Coleraine, Hereford, 430kgs £900. George Kerr, Ahoghill, Limousin, 510kgs £1,020, 390kgs £830, 400kgs £880. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,020, 490kgs £1,130. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,120, 495kgs £1,120, 480kgs £1,060, 490kgs £1,080.
Heifers
Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs £1,540. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs £1,100, 390kgs £910, 370kgs £890, 380kgs £890, 400kgs £870. Norman Callaghan, Articlave, Hereford, 430kgs £900. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £890, 400kgs £830.
Suckler
Warwick Farms, Kells, aged cows/with calf at foot, £1,450, £1,400.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.