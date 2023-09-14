Bullocks selling to £1600 for 460kg at Saintfield Mart
Bullocks: almost 200 bullocks sold to a flying trade of £1700 for a 600kg Charolais (285ppk) with lighter sorts reaching £3.48ppk - 460kg £1600 for a Charolais. A lot of quality sorts on offer.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1700, 600kg £1620, 540kg £1560, 510kg £1540, 500kg £1520, 550kg £1500, 520kg £1460, 520kg £1450, 500kg £1430, 500kg £1400, 450kg £1380, 440kg £1360, Comber producer Charolais 560kg £1650, 570kg £1580, 550kg £1540, 550kg £1460, Dromore producer Charolais 510kg £1640, 590kg £1610, 550kg £1600, 460kg £1600, 530kg £1590, 470kg £1580, 500kg £1580, 520kg £1580, Portadown producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 470kg £1580, 540kg £1550, 500kg £1540, 50kg £1540, 450kg £1510, 490kg £1490, 480kg £1470, 460kg £1460, 460kg £1450, Killinchy producer Limousins 600kg £1600, 470kg £1560, 470kg £1500, 480kg £1500, 520kg £1470, 530kg £1460, 470kg £1420, 500kg £1400, 500kg £1400, 470kg £1390, 440kg £1370, 500kg £1340, Comber producer Simmentals 620kg £1600, 590kg £1590, 540kg £1580, 520kg £1570, 540kg £1450, Castlewellan producer Limousins 570kg £1600, 540kg £1520, Crumlin producer Charolais 590kg £1580, 550kg £1530, 490kg £1450, 450kg £1450, 450kg £1400, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg £1510, 420kg £1390, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1510, 530kg £1460, 520kg £1450, 520kg £1440 and Dromara producer Charolais 420kg £1400, 430kg £1400, 400kg £1290.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1980 for a 1000kg Belgian Blue bull, £198 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £1960 for a 700kg Charolais, £280 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Belfast producer Belgian Blue bull 1000kg £198 £1980, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifer 700kg £280 £1960, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue cow 690kg £284 £1959, Castlewellan producer Limousin bull 830kg £190 £1577, Hereford cows 780kg £175 £1365, 680kg £190 £1292, Ballyhalbert producer Hereford bull 840kg £168 £1411 and Newry producer Friesian cows 820kg £166 £1361, 710kg £168 £1192, 690kg £168 £1159, 750kg £150 £1125.
Heifers: sold to £1690 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (260ppk) with lighter sorts selling to £2.97ppk - 500kg £1480 for a Belgian Blue.
Leading prices: Castlereagh producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1690, 630kg £1590, 600kg £1500, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1520, 590kg £1480, 490kg £1390, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 500kg £1480, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 490kg £1380, 500kg £1300, 460kg £1280, 470kg £1280, 460kg £1270, 460kg £1210.
Dropped calves; Sold to £440 for a Limousin bull and £350 for a Simmental heifer.