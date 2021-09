Bullocks selling to £1610 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Topped to £570 for Fleckvieh bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1050 for a 372k Charolais bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1310 for 890k Limousin.

Cows and calf topped £1190.

Heifers topped 578k £1270 Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1610 for 746k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Fleckvieh at £570, Aberdeen Angus at £550, Aberdeen Angus at £500, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Hereford at £460, Fleckvieh at £450, Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn at £390, Ballyward farmer Charolais at £360, Castlewellan farmer Limousin £350 and Greencastle farmer Belgian Blue £345.

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Fleckvieh at £545, Limousin £490, Kilkeel farmer Friesian at £465, Friesian at £440, Ballinaskeagh farmer Fleckvieh at £430, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Greencastle farmer Belgian Blue at £255, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Dromara farmer Hereford at £220 and Warrenpoint farmer Limousin at £210.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 252k at £850 (338ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 276k at £890 (323ppk), Limousin 250k at £800 (320ppk), Aberdeen Angus 294k at £940 (320ppk), Limousin 304k at £970 (320ppk), Charolais 324k at £1000 (309ppk), Ballyward farmer Charolais 372k at £1050, Charolais 388k at £1040, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 334k at £1000, Charolais 392k at £1000, Charolais 324k at £1000, Charolais 366k at £990, Charolais 330k at £980, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 412k at £980 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 358k at £980.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 262k at £640 (245ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 314k at £750 (239ppk), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £980 (227ppk), Limousin 370k at £800 (217ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 370k at £800 (216ppk), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £980, Limousin 370k at £800, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 314k at £750, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 386k at £740, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 360k at £710, Aberdeen Angus 332k at £690, Aberdeen Angus 318k at £650 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 262k at £640, Aberdeen Angus 258k at £520.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 890k at £1310 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 662k at £970, Limousin 682k at £830.

Cows and calves

Ballyward farmer Limousn cow and Limousin calf £1190.

Store heifers

Banbridge farmer Limousin 464k at £1120 (242ppk), Limousin 470k, £1130 (241ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 382k at £900 (236ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 498k at £1160 (233ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 502k at £1160 (232ppk), Banbridge farmer Limousin 450k at £1040 (231ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 578k at £1270, Charolais 544k at £1230, Charolais 548k at £1210, Ballyward farmer Charolais 516k at £1180, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 502k at £1160, Charolais 520k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 498k at £1160, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 498k at £1140, Banbridge farmer Limousin 470k at £1130 and Seapatrick farmer Belgian Blue 512k at £1130.

Bullocks

Dromore farmer Charolais 380k at £1110 (293ppk), Charolais 384k at £1100 (287ppk), Charolais 406k at £1120 (276ppk), Charolais 414k at £1130 (273ppk), Charolais 408k at £1110 (272ppk), Charolais 408k at £1110 (272ppk), Charolais 418k at £1110 (266ppk), Charolais 386k at £1020 (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 746k at £1610, Limousin 650k at £1600, Newry farmer Limousin 614k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 636k at £1400, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 644k at £1400, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 626k at £1380, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 630k at £1370, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 628k at £1370, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 632k at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 626k at £1300 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 538k at £1300.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Lisburn farmer topped the sale at £5.65 a kilo for 14.7kg at £83.

Fat ewes topped at £140 for a Charollais ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Lisburn farmer 14.7k at £83, Kilkeel farmer: 16.4k at £89 and Armagh farmer: 18.6k at £92.50.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 40k at £134, 42k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 28k at £114, 34k at £114, 32.5k at £112, 31k at £110, Banbridge farmer 25.4k at £108, Hilltown farmer 25k at £108, Katesbridge farmer 25k at £107, Ballyward farmer 28.5k at £107 and Poyntzpass farmer 24.3k at £106.50.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £140, Newry farmer: £137, Portaferry farmer: £136, Newry farmer: £132, Hilltown farmer: £126, Kilkeel farmer: £126, Hilltown farmer: £125, Newry farmer £122, Kilkeel farmer £122 and Hilltown farmer £122.

Fat rams

Portaferry farmer £172, Hilltown farmer £172, Portaferry farmer £154 and Newry farmer £120.

Breeding ewes

£148, £165.

Breeding rams

£460, £178.