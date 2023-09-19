Bullocks selling to £1630 and £1015 over weight at Newtownstewart Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers selling to £1350 and £880 over weight.

While fat cows sold up to £1890 and 195ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: K Smyth Donemana 615kgs £1630; G McCausland Moyle 600kgs £1600, 570kgs £1480, 490kgs £1120. R Pollock Castlederg 565kgs £1490, 540kgs £1430; R Scott Newtownstewart 605kgs £1560, 570kgs £1480, 550kgs £1480, 560kgs £1450 580kgs and 530kgs £1400. D McKinley Newtownstewart 555kgs £1460, 590kgs £1460, 495kgs £1290; P Coulter Omagh 645kgs £1410, 615kgs £1340, 515kgs £1085, 505 kgs £1070; J McCarney Dromore 460kgs £1250, 430kgs £1230, 310kgs £860; H A Wilson Ardstraw 480kgs £1240, 460kgs £1180, 450kgskgs £1180 and £1175, 400kgs £1030; M Gallen Castlederg 515kgs £1165; P Conway Newtownstewart 430kgs £1105 and £1010. T W Fyffe Archill 370kgs £800 and R McCullagh Feeny 430kgs £1030.

Heifer prices: O J McCarney Dromore 470kgs £1350, 500kgs £1340, 480kgs £1330; R P McCullagh Feeny 500kgs £1230, 485kgs £1115, 465kgs £1000 395kgs £925; R S Moore Newtownstewart 450kgs £1210, 440kgs £1200, P Conway Newtownstewart 460kgs £1100, 470kgs £1090; K Smyth Donemana 420kgs £1000; T W Fyffe Archill 450kgs £970 and a Plumbridge farmer 355kgs £915.

Other heifers sold from £595 up.

Fat cows: A Plumbridge farmer 425kgs £195, 550kgs £166; K Smyth Donemana 980kgs £193; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 805kgs £167, 565kgs £155; R Sproule Castlederg 530kgs £166; L Kelly Glenmornan 630kgs £159; D Carlin Castlederg 615kgs £159 and S Darragh Strabane 545kgs £159, 510kgs £150.

Sheep sale report: A McFarland 25kgs £114.50; D McIlwaine 24.50kgs £114.00; P Devlin 25.50kgs £112.00; R Scott 23.50kgs £111.00; K McNamee 24.50kgs £110.50; V Shortt 24.50kgs £110.00; M O'Neill 25kgs £110; an Omagh farmer 24kgs £109.50; I Lecky 25kgs £109.00; P McBride 24kgs £109.00; John McCormack 23kgs £108.00; J Adams 25.50kgs £108.00; 20kgs £98.00;R G Pollock 23kgs £107.50; R, N and M Scott 22.50kgs £107.00; D Lynch 24kgs £106.50; C McLaughlin 23kgs £105.50; K Fox 24.50kgs £105.50; B T McGlinchey 24.50kgs £105.50; B O'Carolan 22kgs £105; a Castlederg farmer 23.50kgs £104.00; Peter McFarland 24kgs £103.50; A J Beattie 23kgs £103.50; S Dennison 23kgs £103.50 and H A Wilson 22kgs £99.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £85.50 up.

Fat ewes: A Donald £148 and £119; D McAskie £120 and S Dennison £92 and £89.