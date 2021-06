Bullocks selling to £1630 at Lisahally Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Farmer sentenced for breach of environmental regulations

Steady trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, prices to £147 each

MLA pushes case for Poots to remain as agriculture minister

Prime arable farm with alternative use potential

Next-generation slurry management system ticks so many boxes on Co Antrim dairy farm

Beef technology demonstration farmer goes in a different direction

Farmers for Action pays tribute to Eric Lindsay

Productive arable farm up for sale for almost £1.4m

478 acre NI farm goes on the market for over £850,000

An exciting trade on Tuesday as lambs sell to £159 and fat ewes £148.

