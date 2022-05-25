Bullocks selling to £1630 Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.
Topped to £420 for Saler bull calf for a Lurgan farmer.
Fat cows topped £1360 for 562k Simmental, cows and calves topped £1600.
Heifers topped £1150 for 534k Hereford.
Bullocks topped at £1630 for 660k Simmental.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Lurgan farmer Saler at £420, Saler at £420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £290, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Belgian Blue at £270, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £260, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £255, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £225 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £215.
Heifer calves
Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £400, Hereford at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £390, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Hilltown farmer Limousin at £385, Lurgan farmer Saler at £360, Downpatrick farmer Charolais at £335, Newry farmer Hereford at £250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £225 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £205.
Weanling male calves
Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 216k at £590 (273), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 248k at £670 (270), Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 246k at £660 (268), Mayobridge farmer 322k at £840 (261), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 256k at £660 (258), Kilkeel farmer Hereford 472k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 430k at £1050, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 466k at £1040, Hereford 436k at £1020, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 458k at £870, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 322k at £840, Annalong farmer Limousin 364k at £840, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 380k at £820 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 396k at £810, Hereford 336k at £800.
Weanling heifer calves
Newry farmer Limousin 180k at £520 (289), Limousin 220k at £590 (269), Armagh farmer Limousin 274k at £720 (262), Newry farmer Limousin 288k at £730 (254), Annalong farmer Limousin 388k at £910, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 376k at £860, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 356k at £760, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 354k at £750, Newry farmer Limousin 316k at £740, Limousin 288k at £730, Armagh farmer Limousin 274k at £720, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 292k at £700, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 304k at £690 and Armagh farmer Limousin 310k at £680.
Fat cows
Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 562k at £1360, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 704k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 700k at £1200, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 530k at £1160, Downpatrick farmer Montbeliarde 630k at £1130, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue 620k at £1095, Lurgan farmer Saler 534k at £900 and Armagh farmer Shorthorn 474k at £890, Shorthorn 444k at £860, Shorthorn 452k at £850.
cows and calves
cows and calves topped Mayobridge farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1600, Dromore farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1200 and Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus cow at £1100, Aberdeen Angus cow at £1080.
Store heifers
Ballymartin farmer Hereford 534k at £1150, Hereford 512k at £1130, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 438k at £960 and Downpatrick farmer Hereford 340k at £630, Hereford 344k at £600.
Bullocks
Castlewellan farmer Limousin 486k at £1300 (268), Limousin 486k at £1220 (251), Dromara farmer Limousin 592k at £1480 (250), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 660k at £1630 (247), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 446k at £1100 (247), Belgian Blue 496k at £1220 (246), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 660k at £1630, Dromara farmer Limousin 660k at £1610, Limousin 592k at £1480, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 486k at £1300, Limousin 486k at £1220, Belgian Blue 496k at £1220, Limousin 446k at £1100 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian 466k at £1050, Friesian 510k at £1050, Friesian 508k at £980.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £6.24 a kilo for 21kg at £131.
Fat ewes topped at £236 for a Texel ewe from a Rathfriland farmer.
More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £155 to £170.
Spring lambs
Kilkeel farmer 26k at £140, Banbridge farmer 28.5k at £140, Kilkeel farmer 30kg at £140, Ballyward farmer 24.5kg at £140, Annalong farmer 27.9kg at £140, Dromore farmer 23.1k at £137.50, Hilltown farmer 23k at £136.50, Jerrettspass farmer 23.9kg at £136 and Kilkeel farmer 22.9kg at £135.50.
Fat ewes
Rathfriland farmer: £236, Ballymartin farmer: at £195, Newry farmer at £188, Rathfriland farmer at £184, Kilkeel farmer at £182, Rathfriland farmer at £182, Seaforde farmer at £176, Kilkeel farmer at £176, Armagh farmer at £172 and Ballymartin farmer at £168
Fat rams
Kilkeel farmer £148 and Kilcoo farmer £130.
