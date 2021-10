Bullocks selling to £1640 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £570 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1230 for a 602k Charolais bullock from Edenagarry farmer.

Fat cows topped £780 for 662k Friesian.

Cows and calf topped £1260.

Heifers topped 636k £1330 Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 772k Belgian Blue,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £540, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £530, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £530, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £520, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus £505, Ballyward farmer Limousin £500, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £500, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £490, Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue at £490 and Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £570, Belgian Blue at £560, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £475, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £440, Belgian Blue at £420, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £410, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390 and Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £350,

Weanling male calves

Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus 242k at £700 (290ppk), Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £960 (289ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 210k at £600 (286ppk), Charolais 210k at £600 (286ppk), Charolais 282k at £780 (277ppk), Waringstown farmer Hereford 262k at £710 (271ppk), Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 320k at £860 (269ppk), Edenagarry farmer Simmental 602k at £1230, Limousin 530k at £1170, Charolais 532k at £1150, Charolais 516k at £1140, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 530k at £1135, Edenagarry farmer Limousin 492k at £1120, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 462k at £1075, Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £960, Edenagarry farmer Limousin 464k at £930 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 456k at £920.

Weanling heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Limousin 268k at £710 (265ppk), Annaclone farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 266k at £700 (264ppk), Limousin 296k at £760 (257ppk), Downpatrick farmer Simmental 422k at £1005 (239ppk), Portadown farmer Limousin 392k at £910 (232ppk), Downpatrick farmer Charolais 426k at £985 (231ppk), Edenagarry farmer Charolais 508k at £1110, Charolais 478k at £1080, Simmental 476k at £1060, Charolais 480k at £1040, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 422k at £1005, Charolais 426k at £985, Portadown farmer Limousin 392k at £910, Limousin 380k at £850, Banbridge farmer Hereford 398k at £780 and Annaclone farmer Limousin 296k at £760.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Hillsborough farmer Friesian 662k at £780, Banbridge farmer Friesian 602k at £700 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian 614k at £640,

Cows and calves

Ballyward farmer Fleckvieh cow and Limousin calf at £1260, Ballinaskeagh farmer Fleckvieh cow and Fleckvieh calf at £1210, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1200,

Store heifers

Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 364k at £860 (237ppk), Moira farmer Limousin 560k at £1300 (232ppk), Armagh farmer Charolais 392k at £880 (225ppk), Moira farmer Limousin 508k at £1140 (224ppk), Armagh farmer Simmental 434k at £970 (224ppk), Moira farmer Limousin 504k at £1110 (221ppk), Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 636k at £1330, Moira farmer Limousin 560k at £1300, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 680k at £1260, Newry farmer Limousin 586k at £1190, Limousin 548k at £1170, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 640k at £1170, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1150, Moira farmer Limousin 508k at £1140, Limousin 504k at £1110 and Banbridge farmer Charolais 516k at £1110.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1180 (257ppk), Kilkeel farmer Simmental 460k at £1140 (248ppk), Charolais 430k at £1050 (244ppk), Banbridge farmer Charolais 500k at £1220 (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer Simmental 432k at £1030 (239ppk), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 442k at £1050 (238ppk), Banbridge farmer Charolais 522k at £1240 (237ppk), Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 772k at £1640, Moira farmer Charolais 662k at £1450, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 696k at £1410, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 596k at £1380, Ballinaskeagh farmer Charolais 602k at £1290, Banbridge farmer Charolais 600k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 652k at £1280, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 610k at £1270, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 548k at £1250 and Portadown farmer Aberdeen Angus 664k at £1250,

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.80 a kilo for 10kg at £58.

Fat ewes topped at £172 for a Texel ewe from a Kilcoo farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £112 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Kilkeel farmer 10k at £58, Downpatrick farmer: 11.7k at £64 and Richill farmer: 15.6k at £84.

Spring lambs

Dromore farmer 35k at £126, Lisburn farmer 26.5k at £111, Bryansford farmer 29k at £110, Castlewellan farmer 26k at £109, Banbridge farmer 25.5k at £109, Armagh farmer 26k at £108, Lisburn farmer 24.6k at £107.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24.8k at £107 and Portadown farmer 24.4k at £107.

Fat ewes

Kilcoo farmer: £172, Bryansford farmer: £136, Dromara farmer: £133, Kilcoo farmer: £126, £122, Banbridge farmer: £121, Armagh farmer: £118, Mayobridge farmer: £115, Rathfriland farmer £114 and Armagh farmer £112.

Fat rams

Jerrettspass farmer £172, Richill farmer £124 and Banbridge farmer £118.

Breeding ewes

£160, £148 and £135.

Breeding rams - £220.