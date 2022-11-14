Heifers selling to £1425 and £760 over weight; fat cows to £1520 and £216 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: R N McCrea Ballymagorry 760kgs £1670; 685kgs £1555 and £1480, 670kgs £1430, 655kgs £1320; R Miller Newtownstewart 665kgs £1580, 630kgs £1480; G ~S Farms Ltd Strabane 705kgs £1540; E N Young Castlederg 650kgs £1405, 580kgs £1200; A J Beattie Newtownstewart 685kgs £1365, 675kgs £1330. A Armstrong Dromore 495kgs £1280, 480kgs £1185, 455kgs £1150. C Devine Claudy 510kgs £1075, 450kgs £1020; C Doherty Glenmornan 435kgs £1050 and a Castlederg farmer 540kgs £990.

Other bullocks sold from £610 up.

Heifer prices: R N McCrea Ballymagorry 665kgs £1425, 675kgs £1390, 625kgs £1295; C Britton Donemana 525kgs £1150, 515kgs £1100, 490kgs £1045; J McShane Glenmornan 345kgs £700.

Smaller heifers sold from £400 up.

Fat cows: Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 705kgs £216, 630kgs £210, 725kgs £189; J A Baird Claudy 660kgs £210, 635kgs £189, 615kgs £179, 590kgs £184, 630kgs £168 and C Doherty Glenmornan 835kgs £161.

Poorer cows sold from £112 up.

Lambs selling to £120 and fat ewes to £138,

N R McIlwaine 35kgs £120, 25kgs £111; David Mcilwaine 24kgs £116; Sean McGurk 24.50kgs £113 and £109, 25kgs £107 and £105; Mark Skelton 27.50kgs £112, 22.50kgs £109; S Sproule 25kgs £111; 22.50kgs £106 and £105.50; Drew Lecky 25kgs £110; 25.50kgs £110; S Harpur 27.50kgs £110; P McFarland 24kgs £109.50; W Buchanan 25kgs £109; 22.50kgs £104; J C Saunderson 23.50kgs £109; 25kgs £103; B Nethery 25.50kgs £109; C O McAskie 22.50kgs £108; C Scott 23.50kgs £108; G McFarland 24.50kgs £107; M Mc Dougall 27.50kgskgs £110, 25kgs £105.50, 23kgs £105; T D McKane 23kgs £106.50; M M Beattie 22.50kgs £106; A Blaney 22.50kgs £105; S Brogan 24.50kgs £105; Philip McNamee 23kgs £105; 20kgs £95; V Shortt 24.50kgs £104.50; Gary Hamilton 22.50kgs £102; C McCullagh 21kgs £100; S Kee 20.50kgs £98; K Donnell 21kgs £97.50kgs, 19kgs £89; W T Stronge 21.50kgs £96.50 and P Devine 20.50kgs £94.

Lighter lambs sold from £44 up.

Fat ewes: David McIlwaine £138; G McFarland £127; M Skelton £122; K Donnell £117 and A Hawles £109.

