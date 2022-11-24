Bullocks selling to £1690 and fats to £1537 at Saintfield Mart
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a steady trade throughout.
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1537 for a 620kg Limousin heifer, £248 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Craigavon producer heifers Limousins 620kg £248 £1537, 570kg £256 £1459, Charolais 560kg £244 £1366, 550kg £244 £1342, 510kg £244 £1244, 510kg £240 £1224, 500kg £243 £1215, Killinchy producer Simmental cow 790kg £190 £1501, Ballynahinch producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 730kg £198 £1445, Limousin 630kg £206 £1297, Ballynahinch producer cows Charolais 590kg £242 £1427, Limousin 550kg £246 £1353, Downpatrick producer cows Hereford 800kg £177 £1416, Aberdeen Angus 810kg £168 £1360, 840kg £144 £1209, Limousin 650kg £180 £1170, Aberdeen Angus 720kg £142 £1022, Loughinisland producer cows Limousins 700kg £190 £1330, 680kg £190 £1292, Charolais 650kg £180 £1170, 680kg £172 £1169, Simmental 720kg £156 £1123, Newtownards producer Holstein cows 860kg £153 £1315, 750kg £148 £1110, Bangor producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 680kg £170 £1156, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 690kg £167 £1152, Hillsborough producer Simmental cow 640kg £179 £1145, Hillsborough producer cows Limousin 650kg £170 £1105, Stabiliser 590kg £175 £1032, Donaghadee producer Friesian cow 750kg £147 £1102 and Annadorn producer Irish Moilie cow 660kg £156 £1029.
Bullocks; 95 sold to £1690 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus.
Other sorts sold to £1570 for a 580kg Charolais - £2.70 per kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1690, Limousins 660kg £1560, 650kg £1530, 550kg £1400, Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg £1600, 600kg £1540, 630kg £1500, 550kg £1400, 550kg £1390, 550kg £1360, 500kg £1300, 500kg £1280, 480kg £1240, Carryduff producer Charolais 580kg £1570, 590kg £1570, 500kg £1270, 500kg £1260, 480kg £1210, Ballynahinch producer Herefords 630kg £1470, 600kg £1300, 550kg £1295, Glengormley producer Charolais 500kg £1240, 450kg £1195, 460kg £1110, 400kg £990 and Lisburn producer Blonde d'Aquitaines 450kg £1190, 430kg £1120, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1055, 400kg £990.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1260 for a 550kg Hereford.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Herefords 550kg £1260, 550kg £1160, 500kg £1140, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1095, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg £1080, 470kg £1040, Ballynhinch producer Charolais 450kg £1030, 440kg £1000 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 400kg £1000, 420kg £990.
Dropped calves: Sold to £440 for a Hereford heifer.