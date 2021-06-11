Bullocks selling to £1710 at Pomeroy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Fat lambs selling to £310 at Gortin Mart

June Horse Fair 2021 cancelled for second time

Fat ewes selling to £186 at Armoy Mart

Sheep sale: Doubles selling to up to £270 each at Markethill

Cull cows selling to a top £1919 per head at Ballymena Mart

Moore Concrete staff walk all the way from Ballymena to California

Simmental cow sells for a top price of £1575 at Saintfield Mart

Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for May

D McAllister £1550/580kg, £1370/680kg, £1350/610kg, £1310/550kg, £1300/590kg, D Love £1360/710kg, £1090/560kg, £990/530kg, R Ramsey £1310/550kg, J Love £1180/610kg, £960/570kg, J Hamill £1140/530kg, £1090/560kg, I McKenna £1120/490kg, C McNabb £1090/500kg, £930/520kg, £880/540kg, £880/460kg, £870/490kg, £840/490kg, £800/440kg, E McKenna £1060/490kg, R Boyd £970/310kg, M Nugent £960/470kg, £840/410kg, E McKenna £850/390kg, P Gormley £830/380kg and A Boyd £800/330kg.