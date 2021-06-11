Bullocks selling to £1710 at Pomeroy Mart
Fantastic show and trade at Pomeroy with bullocks selling to £1710/720kg, heifers selling to £1550/580kg, bulls selling to £1270/530kg, fat cows selling to £1500/580kg and cows and calves selling to £1400.
Bullocks
D McAllister £1710/720kg, £1680/780kg, £1440/650kg, £1350/580kg, L Black £1580/740kg, £1500/660kg, £1400/690kg, £1390/680kg, £1320/660kg, B Devlin £1440/660kg, £1290/530kg, £1250/500kg, £1240/490kg, £1220/490kg, £1190/500kg, £1110/480kg, £1070/450kg, £1050/490kg, £1050/460kg, £1040/440kg, £1010/540kg, J Hamill £1390/590kg, £1230/580kg, J McGee £1360/640kg, £1210/600kg, £1200/580kg, R Ramsey £1340/600kg, £1250/570kg, D McGurk £1300/560kg, £1180/530kg, £1160/550kg, £1120/540kg, S Barnes £1150/560kg, £1020/550kg and M Begley £1140/450kg.
Heifers
D McAllister £1550/580kg, £1370/680kg, £1350/610kg, £1310/550kg, £1300/590kg, D Love £1360/710kg, £1090/560kg, £990/530kg, R Ramsey £1310/550kg, J Love £1180/610kg, £960/570kg, J Hamill £1140/530kg, £1090/560kg, I McKenna £1120/490kg, C McNabb £1090/500kg, £930/520kg, £880/540kg, £880/460kg, £870/490kg, £840/490kg, £800/440kg, E McKenna £1060/490kg, R Boyd £970/310kg, M Nugent £960/470kg, £840/410kg, E McKenna £850/390kg, P Gormley £830/380kg and A Boyd £800/330kg.
Bulls
B Devlin £1270/530kg and J McGee £920/500kg.
Fat cows
C Rafferty £1500/580kg,
Cows and calves
J Duggan £1400 and F McEldowney £1240, £1080.