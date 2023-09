Heifers sold to £1570 and £965 over weight.

Fat cows to £1520 and £223 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: G Lecky Castlederg 680kgs £1730, 710kgs £1660; W D Millar Glenock 485kgs £1530, 515kgs £1520; 590kgs £1460, 470kgs £1400, 505kgs £1295, 405kgs £1175; M Moore Drumquin 535kgs £1430 and £1405, 560kgs £1285, 510kgs £1200; C Rouse Strabane 575kgs £1300, 505kgs £1180, 495kgs £1030, 340kgs £780 and H Catterson Castlederg 370kgs £1170 and £970, 410kgs £970, 330kgs £780.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Heifer prices: I S Hempton Gortin 650kgs £1570, 585kgs £1550, 600kgs £1520, £1450 and £1420, 565kgs £1420 and £1390, 535kgs £1290, 520kgs £1270, 470kgs £1130 (10 heifers averaged £1401 pph and 245.79ppk) J A Baird Claudy 575kgs £1460, 545kgs £1230; R S Moore Newtownstewart 425kgs £1270, 435kgs £980. A O'Carolan Castlederg 390kgs £1115, 430kgs £920; L Kelly Glenmornan 445kgs £1060, 340kgs £960, 385kgs £935, 405kgs £925, 300kgs £875, 360kgs £815, 320kgs £805, 355kgs £710, 295kgs £665. C Doherty Artigarvan 395kgs £915.

Smaller heifers sold from £600 up.

Fat cows: S Reid Drumquin 680kgs £223 and £217;T R Crawford Droit 685kgs £219, 625kgs £205, 640kgs £185; J A Baird Claudy 740kgs £190; G Lecky 705kgs £152 and J Brogan Gortin 585kgs £155.

Other cows sold from £106 up.

Lambs selling to £111.50.

Fat ewes to £151.

R Scott 24kgs £111.50; D Fleming 24kgs £110.50; V Shortt 25kgs £110 and £107; P McConnell 25.50kgs £110; A O'Carolan 27.50kgs £110; K Buchanan 24kgs £110; R G Pollock 23.50kgs £109.50; J Wilson 23.50kgs £109 and £105; B McCullagh 24kgs £109; 25.50kgs £107.50; R J Armstrong 24kgs £108; B O'Carolan 22kgs £107.50; G Lecky 23.50kgs £107; 24.50kgs £106.50; D Kee 23.50kgs £107; 22.50kgs £103; An Omagh farmer 23.50kgs £106.50; P Nethery 24.50kgs £105; P Mulholland 23kgs £105; K Hamilton 23.50kgs £104; a Castlederg farmer 23.50kgs £104; N Coulter 22.50kgs £102.50; J A Bradley 24.50kgs £102; P Keenan 23kgs £102; J McCormack 23kgs £101; S Robinson 22kgs £100; S Dennison 23kgs £100; A Robb 21kgs £98; S Allison 22kgs £97.50; G McFarland 22kgs £97.50 and P McNamee 21.50kgs £97.

Lighter lambs sold from £53 up.

Fat ewes: D Patrick £151 and £85; R Scott £128, £109 and £81; R J Armstrong £122; R Keys £90; J O'Donnell £86 and P Keenan £83.