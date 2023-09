The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £350 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for an Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £930 for a 276kg Limousin from Banbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1460 for 694k, Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Breeding bulls topped £1600.

Heifers topped £1350 for 550k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1530 for 648k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus £350, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Hilltown farmer Fleckvieh at £330, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £290 and Portaferry farmer Friesian at £270.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Dromore farmer Hereford at £230, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230, Dromore farmer Hereford at £210, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Aberdeen Angus at £180, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £160, Aberdeen Angus at £145.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Banbridge farmer Limousin 276k at £930, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 310k at £890, Limousin 328k at £840, Limousin 284k at £830, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 422k at £820, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 320k at £790, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 398k at £780, Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 288k at £770, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 388k at £770 and Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 302k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue 402k at £880, Waringstown farmer Hereford 418k at £880, Hereford 400k at £850, Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue 376k at £810, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 378kg at £780, Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue 368k at £750. Ballynahinch farmer Saler 220k at £630, Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue at £560 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 248 at £480.

Breeding bulls

Ballyroney farmer Hereford at £1600.

Fat cows

Dromara farmer Limousin 694kg at £1460, Dromore farmer Hereford 710kg at £1430, Stabiliser 782kg at £1400, Lurgan farmer Limousin 566kg at £1380, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 666kg at £1320, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 626k at £1320. Dromara farmer Limousin 664k at £1290, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 718k at £1270, Friesian 704k at £1150 and Dromara farmer Limousin 680k at £1115.

Heifers

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 550k at £1350, Charolais 492k at £1280, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 532k at £1230, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 538k at £1200, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 540k at £1120, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 522k at £1090 and Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 436k at £990, Limousin 326k at £940.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Simmental 654k at £1730, Shorthorn 672k at £1640, Aberdeen Angus 596k at £1470, Simmental 534k at £1440, Simmental 548k at £1370, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 596k at £1360, Limousin 526k at £1340, Dromara farmer 608k at £1340, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 462k at £1340 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn, 552k at £1330.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Greencastle farmer topped the sale at £5.12 a kilo for 16.9kg at £86.50.

Fat ewes topped at £218.

More ewes over the £166 mark this week with plainer ewes from £122 to £140.

Lambs

Rathfriland farmer 35k at £146, 27.4k at £115.50, Ballinaskeagh farmer 25.3k at £115, Newry farmer 30k at £115, Rathfriland farmer 25.5k at £112, 25.9k at £112, Ballyward farmer 25.7k at £111, Rathfriland farmer 24.7k at £111, Lisburn farmer 24k at £111 and Banbridge farmer 24k at £110.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £218, Kilkeel farmer at £166, Castlewellan farmer at £165, Ballynaskeagh farmer at £154, Ballymartin farmer at £150, Dromore farmer at £146, Rathfriland farmer at £141, Newry farmer at £128, Ballyroney farmer at £125 and Ardarragh farmer at £122.

Fat rams

Newry farmer at £133, Dromara farmer at £130 and Newry farmer at £113.

Breeding ewes

Kilkeel farmer £168. Hilltown farmer at £155, £140 and Rathfriland farmer at £122.