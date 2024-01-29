Bullocks selling to £1730 for 520 at Omagh Mart wintered suckled calves sale
The corresponding sale in 2023 reported prices at over £3 per kilo, but now in 2024, 200 bull/bullock calves averaged £3 per kilo and sold to a top price of £4.15 per kilo.
Bullocks
Martin Brogan, Glenhull 520k £1730; 545k £1600; 390k £1360, J McFarlane, Broughderg 510k £1480; 425k £1320, B and G O’Neill, Drumlea 510k £1490; 405k £1250; 440k £1330; 495k £1480, E Boyd, Drumquin 400k £1400, William Boyd, Kesh 430k £1450, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 455k £1400; 370k £1320, Jas Love, Fintona 420k £1350; 400k £1230; 340k £1170, K Teague, Dromore 415k £1270; 460k £1340; 400k £1390, D Irvine, Lack 405k £1210, M Johnston, Lack 470k £1400, Robt Giles, Brackey 425k £1260; 410k £1200, D Wilson, Carrickmore 355k £1430, H B Coll, Drumquin 360k £1350, S Mellon, Fintona 365k £1340; 390k £1340; 400k £1320, M Daly, Granagh 305k £1110; 310k £1080 and £1060, N McNulty, Dromore 330k £1190, E O’Kane, Claragh 310k £1110; 360k £1220, Jas McGrath, Botera 375k £1310, Glenn Wilson, Carrickmore 370k £1290, T Reaney, Plumbridge 330k £1150, G McCullagh, Greencastle 280k £1180 (420 ppk); 380k £1310, M McCoy, Dromore 370k £1260; 330k £1110, G Kirk, Drumlea 380k £1280, C Devine, Strabane 380k £1270; 340k £1130, A Gallagher, Killeter 345k £1140; 240k £900, T Donaghy, Ederney 290k £1000, D McFadden, Mountfield 270k £1000 and D Gallagher, Dromore 265k £920.
Heifers
J McFarlane, Broughderg 435k £1330, S Mellon, Fintona 365k £1350; 375k £1300, G Wilson, Carrickmore 350k £1240, H McQuaid, Letteree 315k £1090; 285k £980, A Gallagher, Killeter 320k £1080, D Wilson, Carrickmore 335k £1060; 320k £990, Peter O’Neill, Drumlea 310k £980; 315k £970; 270k £910, T Reaney, Plumbridge 350k £1100, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 355k £1080; 385k £1120, B McElhill, Drumquin 310k £920, Sean Cullen, Ederney 300k £940; 265k £800; 300k £890; 360k £1060 and D Walsh, Altnagelvin 295k £890.