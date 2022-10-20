Bullocks selling to £1750 at Omagh
Weather conditions have signalled the end of the grazing season, meaning all stock are either moved on or moved indoors.
Bullocks
R Gallager, Greencastle 720k £1750; 740k £1730, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 530k £1420; 430k £1280; 445k £1270, S Kelly, Carrickmore 505k £1340; 615k £1480; 555k £1310, C McLaughlin, Rylagh 550k £1400, S McCabe, Seskinore 585k £1480; 490k £1165, P Slevin, Clogher 610k £1525, Douglas Bridge Farmer 600k £1515; 565k £1390; 540k £1565; 605k £1470, L McCarroll, Eskra 530k £1300; 615k £1420, G Sayers, Donemana 560k £1355; 570k £1315, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 615k £1480; 455k £1180, J McKelvey, Killen 600k £1435, G Skelton, Drumquin 535k £1280; 545k £1240; 600k £1350, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 455k £1310, N Daly, Omagh 365k £1120; 405k £1140; 420k £1100, W T Nethery, Drumquin 400k £1100, Patrick Connolly, Castlederg 400k £1180; 380k £1030; 370k £940; 460k £1260, Patrick Conway, Loughmacrory 330k £980; 340k £970, C McKenna, Fintona 410k £1070, R O’Brien, Carrickmore 510k £1080 and J Owens, Beragh 630k £1360.
Heifers
Most Popular
-
1
A 107 acre 'arable mountain farm' with sheds and holding facilities is on the market in Northern Ireland for offers around £300,000
-
2
Mixed arable and livestock farm with over 278 acres, attractive stone-built farmhouse and range of outbuildings for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,000,000
D Palmer, Gortaclare 590k £1580; 550k £1360; 480k £1160, M Brogan, Glenhull 505k £1280; 520k £1300; 535k £1310; 700k £1640; 500k £1290, James Hogg, Whitehouse 565k £1430; 570k £1370; 650k £1510, G Morris, Greencastle 515k £1280; 530k £1260, Des Scott, Gillygooley 580k £1420; 615k £1400, J McKelvey, Killen 580k £1410; 525k £1210, L McGrath, Ederney 510k £1230; 550k £1300; 495k £1290, G Aiken, Kesh 560k £1320, P Slevin, Clogher 595k £1400, J McKeown, Mountjoy 580k £1360, J T Meenagh, Carrickmore 555k £1290, Feglish Farms, 595k £1380; 545k £1240, Ed McBride, Fintona 700k £1550; 695k £1480, S O’Kane, Gillygooley 445k £1460; 445k £1220 (2), S Kelly, Carrickmore 485k £1200, G Corry, Trillick 470k £1130; 415k £980; 435k £990; 380k £970 and Patrick McCarron, Irvinestown 605k £1380.
Fat cows
J C Norris, Omagh 690k £226, M Casidy, Lettercarn 490k £220, J McAleer, Plumbridge 770k £206, C Burrows, Corlea 710k £204, G Aiken, Kesh 860k £203; 650k £200, Wm Irvine, Ederney 690k £198, G Morris, Greencastle 720k £197, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 700k £196, P McCarron, Irvinestown 740k £195, R Coyle, Douglas Bridge 730k £190, D McGrade, Trillick 560k £187 and R Graham, Killadeas 690k £181; 780k £180.
Dropped calves
Advertisement
E Donaghy, Galbally £510 Charolais bull; £500 Charolais heifer, A Moses, Sixmilecross £480 and £440 Belgian Blue bulls, D McGrade, Trillick £470 Charolais heifer, A McCarney, Fintona £420 Hereford bull, Wm Gamble, Donemana £415 Charolais heifer; £390 Limousin bull, I Henderson, Trillick £385 Hereford bull, E Hughes, Dromore £360 Limousin bull, M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, S McCaffrey, Eskra £350 Belgian Blue heifer, P Wilson, Enniskillen £350 (3) and £340 (3) Hereford bulls, C McGinley, Ballygawley £350 Belgian Blue bull, A Roulston, Dromore £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer and John Foster, Meaghy £325 Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
S Colhoun, Urney £920; £850 and £830 Charolais bulls, C T McNabb, Drumquin £800; £790 and £750 Charolais bulls, P McMenamin, Envagh £660 Charolais bull, R S Crawford, Fintona £740 and £650 Limousin bulls, Chas Elkin, Omagh £665 Aberdeen Angus bull, J G Bradley, Plumbridge £660 Charolais bull; £620 Charolais heifer, M McCauley, Drumquin £645 and £635 Aberdeen Angus bulls, F Corrigan, Clogher £630 Charolais heifer, M M Aiken, Drumquin £570 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D McFarland, Beragh £570 and £560 Aberdeen Angus bulls.