Bullocks selling to £1780 at Lisahally
A great show of cattle this week with bullocks topping £1780/730kg and heifers £1640/770kg.
Bullocks.
D Wade £1780/730kg £1560/700kg £1480/670kg £1470/670kg. A McKinley £1540/700kg. D Devine £1460/650kg £1410/640kg £1330/630kg £1320/580kg £1300/580kg. W Matthews £1330/640kg £1240/600kg £1230/590kg. J Thompson £1310/570kg £1260/530kg. J McClelland £1300/510kg £1270/450kg £1170/420kg £1000/420kg. W Young £1270/570kg £1230/560kg £1210/530kg £940/440kg. T Black £1090/520kg. A McLaughlin £910/440kg and W Donnell £880/390kg £880/440kg
Heifers
A McKinley £1640/770kg £1190/560kg. J Thompson £1150/530kg £1140/560kg. J Young £960/470kg £890/460kg £880/450kg. M Whiteside £950/460kg £930/430kg £900/390kg £780/360kg £730/330kg. W Buchanan £870/450kg £810/410kg. M McShane £860/430kg J McWilliams £670/280kg and O Conway £610/310kg.
Fat cows
J McWilliams £1656/800kg. A Gamble £1618/680kg £1569/710kg £1373/630kg £1036/540kg. A McLaughlin £1512/710kg. J McClelland £1269/690kg and M McShane £1086/600kg.
Some great prices this week in Lisahally with fat lambs making £140 and fat ewes £160.
Lambs
P Anderson £140/40kg. F Gormley £132.50/25.5kg. M Doherty £131.50/27kg £107.50/22.5kg. L Bryson £130.50/32kg £129.50/27kg. D Martin £130.50/27.50kg £127/27.5kg £125/25kg £105/22kg. DC Young £129/25kg. M O’Connor £127/28.5kg. S Lowry £124.50/25kg. J Dodds £120/20kg and J Thompson £114.50/20.5kg.
Fat ewes
G Hamilton £160. R Millen £152. F Gormley £152. C McDevitt £146, £128. Y Hutchinson £140 £138. DC Young £138. A Rainey £138 £108. D O’Neill £134. EG Bell £132. R Gormley £120. M Doherty £120 and C Murray £118.