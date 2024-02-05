Bullocks selling to £1825 at Newtownstewart Mart, heifers to £1800
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks selling to £1825 (1205 over weight and 375ppk).
Fat cows sold to £1785.
Bullock and bull prices: R P Chambers Strabane 620kgs £1825; 585kgs £1730, 560kgs £1680 and £1490; T W Fyffe Archill 430kgs £1390 475kgs £1170, 450kgs £1070, 440kgs £1020; Ms V Moore Ardstraw 405kgs £1390 (343ppk); 355kgs £1285 (362ppk) 340kgs £1275 (375ppk); T Johnston Castlederg 520kgs £1300; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 515kgs £1200, 505kgs £1400, 565kgs £1350; E McCloskey Dungiven 445kgs £1095 and R Sproule Castlederg 400kgs £1060.
Other bullocks sold from £550 up
Heifer prices: R P Chambers Strabane 570kgs £1800, 590kgs £1590, 550kgs £1490, 505kgs £1450, 515kgs £1390; S Hemphill Castlederg 530kgs £1645 and £1355, 500kgs £1315; R W Waugh Castlederg 530kgs £1255, 490kgs £1245, 450kgs £1075, 460kgs £1000. A Moore Ardstraw 390kgs £1180 340kgs £975, 295kgs £940, 360kgs £900, 270kgs £860, 310kgs £850; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 390kgs £1180, 480kgs £1165, 445kgs £1075, 420kgs £1040 and E McCloskey Dungiven 465kgs £1140 and £1125, 475kgs £1015.
Other heifers sold from £650 up.
Fat cows sold from £156 up to £258 and £1785.
Sheep sale
Advertisement
Advertisement
A smaller entry of fat lambs and ewes on offer sold as follows.
D Pinkerton 30kgs £140; D Williamson 26kgs £134; W S Buchanan 23.50kgs £130.50; 23kgs £125; B Walker 24kgs £130; 23kgs £125.50; A J Beattie 24.50kgs £129; G McFarland 24kgs £128; P Doherty 23kgs £127.50; P J Maguire 24kgs £126; 20.50kgs £106; C Cassidy 24kgs £126; J C Saunderson 23kgs £120.50; A J Beattie 22.50kgs £112; G Hamilton 23kgs £110 and S Cassidy 20.50kgs £103.50.
Fat ewes sold from £70 to £185.