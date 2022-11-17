Bullocks selling to £1850 for 730kg at Lisahally Mart
A firm trade in Lisahally with bullocks making £1850/730kg (253ppk) and topping 323ppk for a Charolais bullock (£680/210kg).
Bullocks
A Buchanan £1850/730kg E Christie £1450/580kg D Devenney £1260/510kg £1200/500kg £1140/470kg J McGowan £1160/480kg £1150/540kg £1100/480kg £1070/500kg P Quinn £1150/460kg £1100/500kg R Maxwell £1000/550kg O McDevitt £940/390kg J Blair £930/430kg £910/400kg £900/420kg £900/410kg £890/400kg £870/380kg G Cassidy £850/320kg H McGlynn £830/400kg £740/360kg£670/320kg E Quigley £790/370kg £600/290kg J Sherrard £770/310kg £750/310kg £720/280kg £680/210kg £670/240kg and I Towney £550/240kg £510/220kg.
Heifers
A Buchanan £1560/620kg E Christie £1390/570kg £1380/560kg £1200/600kg P Quinn £1290/560kg A Stewart £1290/540kg £1150/500kg £1060/510kg £990/490kg £980/480kg S Crozier £1190/510kg £1140/490kg £1110/480kg I Townley £770/390kg £640/310kg £560/270kg and G Cassidy £730/300kg.
Fat cows
W O'Hara £1898/1130kg R Rankin £1582/820kg S Crozier £1470/650kg £1364/610kg and M Whiteside £1275/750kg.
A steady trade on Tuesday with fat ewes making £135 and lambs £115.
Lambs
R Wilson £115/26kg T Kelly £114/24.5kg £110/22kg R Kernaghan £112/22.5kg S Diver £112/22kg £109/21.5kg A Fleming £110/22kg J Proctor £110/24kg M McDonald £110/23.5kg L Gormley £110/25.5kg J Logue £109.50/23.5kg J Adair £107/23kg £102/20kg C Campbell £105/22kg £101.50/21kg O McDevitt £96.50/20kg and M Boyle £95/19kg.
Ewes
H McCollum £135 W Purcell £122 £96 T Kelly £118 £110 £104 M Armstrong £116 K McQuaid £110 £106 £101 K Walsh £100 R Wilson £95 and P Lusby £95.