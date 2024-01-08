Bullocks selling to £1880 for 710kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
J McNulty, Glenmornan 710k £1880; 715k £1880; 670k £1850; 700k £1870, W Nixon, Donemana 530k £1490; 570k £1600; 550k £1470, T McKenna, Beragh 580k £1440, Mullaslin producer 415k £1200; 305k £940 and B McGinn, Trillick 310k £990; 260k £740.
Heifers
Brenda McCaffrey, Drumquin 345k £1130; 395k £1230; 390k £1180; 405k £1190, Paul Slane, Carrickmore 515k £1410; 605k £1400; 480k £1260 and J Curran, Dromore 450k £1210; 470k £1250.
Fat cows
M Rouse, Strabane 590k £206, D McAleer, Cloughfin 700k £197 and M McCullagh, Glenroan 740k £195.
Friesian cows
Fairmount Farms, Claudy 620k £171, R Sterritt, Mountjoy 780k £142; 740k £142; 770k £135, J McCrossan, Drumquin 690k £125, J N Hamilton, Castlederg 580k £118, P J O’Kane, Omagh 660k £116 and L Turner, Drumquin 770k £114.
Dropped calves
Fairmount Farms, Claudy £475; £435 and £425 Belgian Blue bulls, R Fraser, Kesh £460 and £370 Charolais bulls, D W Hemphill, Drumquin £415 and £385 Aberdeen Angus bulls, T Tait, Omagh £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £335 Belgian Blue heifer, S J Carson, Fyfin £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer and T McFarland, Knockmoyle £330 and £325 Belgian Blue bulls.