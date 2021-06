Bullocks selling to £1880 for 890k at Omagh Mart

Filled to the rafters - the scene during the annual Christmas Fatstock show and sale in Omagh Auction mart.

Bullocks

M McCrossan, Seskinore 890k £1880; 720k £1480; 960k £1890, M Donnelly, Dromore 670k £1510; 650k £1465; 660k £1440; 745k £1560, B Hughes, Killucan 650k £1440, P Johnston, Killadeas 505k £1130, P Conway, Loughmacrory 520k £1150; 415k £1000; 410k £980, Jack Sproule, Garvetagh 505k £1100; 570k £1215; 590k £1250; 480k £1080, C F MacRory, Omagh 540k £1155; 330k £890, M Nugent, Carrickmore 420k £1060; 500k £1075, P J Keenan, Formil 435k £1080; 365k £915; 355k £895, M Morris, Greencastle 440k £1065, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 435k £1020; 405k £960, M Begley, Creggan 405k £960, J Monaghan, Ederney 415k £960; 455k £1035, F Fox, Carrickmore 485k £1060; 435k £980, D Scott, Omagh 485k £1070; 450k £970; 505k £1015, B McKenna, Cabragh 470k £1035; 435k £920, P Teague, Greencastle 335k £950, M McNamee, Crockanboy 370k £970; 325k £800, F Fox, Carrickmore 385k £930; 380k £860 and M Colton, Dromore 340k £800; 315k £720.

Heifers

M Morris, Greencastle 540k £1250; 615k £1360, M Donnelly, Dromore 785k £1680; 690k £1500, William Irvine, Ederney 505k £1150; 555k £1170; 440k £1040, B Hughes, Cookstown 600k £1360; 565k £1260, L and E Gregg, Roscor 620k £1390; 520k £1100; 465k £1060, M Begley, Creggan 565k £1260, D W Johnston, Lack 590k £1300; 480k £1090, M McDermott, Greencastle 415k £1100; 320k £810, M Colton, Dromore 455k £1050; 390k £900, T Johnston, Killadeas 455k £1040, E Donaghy, Mountfield 485k £1100, K Pinkerton, Dunmullan 470k £1050, P Teague, Greencastle 495k £1080, C Devine, Strabane 360k £900, M McNamee, Crockanboy 370k £900 and G Conway, Drumlea 380k £900; 330k £790.

Fat cows

William Henderson, Trillick 680k £197, C McCaskie, Mountjoy 950k £195 (£1852), D Gallagher, Ederney 720k £194, P McGread, Trillick 910k £176, J McKane, Castlederg 560k £174; 680k £169, D Loane, Ballygawley 520k £171, I McCusker, Dromore 640k £168 and P McGrath, Drumquin 690k £168.

Friesian cows

S Porter, Killclean 680k £147; 770k £144, D Loane, Ballygawley 770k £140, K McNamee, Newtownstewart 730k £130, G Woods, Fintona 680k £129, William Henderson, Trillick 610k £129, G Henderson, Irvinestown 690k £126 and R S Nesbitt, Killen 600k £125; 660k £122.

Dropped calves

P McGread, Trillick £545 Charolais heifer, E Swift, Irvinestown £490 Charolais heifer, J Sproule, Castlederg £475 Aberdeen Angus bull; £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B McBride, Trillick £475 Belgian Blue bull, A McCrory, Pomeroy £460 Belgian Blue bull, C McFarland, Beragh £455; £435 and £415 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen £440 Limousin bull; £410 Limousin heifer, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £430 Limousin bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; £370 Simmental bull, R Funston, Trillick £385 Shorthorn bull, John Teague, Dromore £405 and £400 Charolais heifers, W N Gibson, Beragh £385 Aberdeen Angus bull; £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, H Patterson, Dromore £380 Limousin bull, S Kelly, Cabragh £370 Aberdeen Angus bull and M K McCullagh, Glenhull £360 Belgian Blue bulls.

Weanlings

K Teague, Dromore £870 and £850 Charolais bulls; £790 Charolais heifer, T Johnston, Killadeas £820 Charolais bull, T McMahon, Clogher £800 Charolais heifer, D Colgan, Carrickmore £720 and £710 Limousin bulls, A Smith, Castlederg £660 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Verner, Castlederg £600 Belgian Blue bull.

Sucklers