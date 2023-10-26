Bullocks selling to £1890 for 650kg at Omagh Mart, heifers to £1370 for 505kg
Bullocks
N Curley, Claudy 650k £1890; 500k £1410 and £1400; 580k £1550, D Connolly, Trillick 720k £1990; 745k £2040, A Irwin, Drumquin 545k £1500, F Ferris, Leglands 655k £1780; 695k £1760, S McGinley, Eskra 500k £1340 and £1330, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 510k £1350; 560k £1460; 395k £1080, W Stevenson, Artigarvan 820k £2150, J Young, Waterside 700k £1810, Armagh Producer, 490k £1420; 500k £1420, Wm Gamble, Artigarvan 465k £1330; 430k £1230; 490k £1380, W T Nethery, Drumquin 470k £1330; 565k £1450, K Tracey, Creggan 440k £1140 and G Alexander, Drumquin 655k £1580.
Heifers
D J McCullagh, Carrickmore 505k £1370; 515k £1360; 525k £1360, E Coyle, Ligford 530k £1390; 495k £1320; 490k £1280, C Quinn, Cookstown 515k £1350; 535k £1380; 495k £1440, B McGrenaghan, Trillick 545k £1370; 520k £1290; 480k £1200, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 525k £1280, A Irwin, Drumquin 500k £1400, Cavancaw Farms, 435k £1210, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 420k £1140; 365k £980; 380k £1000, K P Maguire, Leggs PO 445k £1170; 415k £1090; 430k £1100, G Mulligan, Dromore 485k £1240, C Devine, Strabane 410k £1030 and Ross Hunter, Drumquin 395k £1040.
Fat cows
Noel Conway, Mullaslin 700k £222, P McMenamin, Envagh 590k £214, R Gallagher, Greencastle 660k £206, I Cathers, Beragh 490k £201; 660k £178, M P Kelly, Fintona 580k £200, P O’Kane, Drumquin 790k £190 and Jas McLaughlin, Glenhordial 770k £184; 800k £178.
Friesian cows
N Houston, Strabane 500k £160, M O’Kane, Drumquin 540k £137, Wm Keys, Lack 470k £124 and J Edgar, Omagh 690k £120.
Dairy cows
R A McKelvey, Mountjoy £2050; £2040 and £2020 calved heifers, A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2040 calved heifers, Bert Jones, Ederney £2000 and £1820 calved heifers and D Moore, Fintona £1890 and £1850 calved heifers.
Weanlings
A McDonagh, Fintona £9360 Charolais bull; £820 Charolais heifer, M Heagney, Teebane £900 Limousin bull; £800 Blonde heifer, Peter Fox, Creggan £860 and £840 Limousin bulls, M McCurley, Drumquin £810 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Taggart, Leglands £735 and £705 Hereford bulls, P J Logan, Newtownbutler £690 and £620 Shorthorn bulls and M McMenamin, Drumquin £655 and £635 Simmental heifers.
Dropped calves
L Cooper, Killen £410 Charolais bull, P Teague, Greencastle £410 Charolais heifer, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £405 Limousin bull, B Grimes, Beragh £400 Hereford bull, J Cashel, Trillick £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, N Jack, Mountjoy £375 Limousin bull, A Coote, Ballygawley, £375 Belgian Blue bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £350 Belgian Blue heifers, N Irwin, Enniskillen £350 Limousin heifer, J Scott, Gillygooley £370 Fleckvieh bull, L Turner, Drumquin £350 Hereford heifer, A Roulston, Dromore £350 Aberdeen Angus bull and J Ferguson, Enniskillen £400 Belgian Blue bull.