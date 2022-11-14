Bullocks selling to £1910 for 790k at Omagh Mart
Monday 7th November 2022 - A significant show for November, with demand holding.
Bullocks
Jarlath Duff, Loughmacrory 790k £1910, S. Allen, Meaghy 755k £1755, R. G. Phillips, Ederney 700k £1740; 675k £1665; 640k £1575, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 530k £1335; 715k £1640, I. McKenna, Gorticastle 545k £1380, N. Conway, Mullaslin 520k £1250; 550k £1240; 440k £1160, D. Stevenson, Donemana 545k £1305; 570k £1300, Thos. Gavin, Fintona 610k £1450; 660k £1510, G. Sayers, Donemana 515k £1210, P. Donnelly, Creggan 585k £1360; 485k £1160; 495k £1120, W. J. Donnell, Strabane 500k £1170, A. McQuaid, Dromore 500k £1150; 495k £1200; 460k £1100, D. G. Alexander, Drumquin 510k £1160; 420k £1120, M. McFarland, Beragh 545k £1240; 560k £1255; 605k £1350, Sean Owens, Beragh 590k £1310, E. Loughran, Carrickmore 415k £1100; 400k £1040; 460k £1140, Jas. Hamilton, Urney 405k £1000; 470k £1150 and A. Gillen, Broughderg 465k £1100.
Heifers
C. Quinn, Cookstown 515k £1330; 505k £1280, D. McManus, Dromore 545k £1400; 585k £1440, C. McCarron, Trillick 535k £1310; 475k £1150; 530k £1250; 545k £1250, D. Palmer, Gortaclare 565k £1360; 560k £1340; 575k £1350; 620k £1450, R. McNamee, Newtownstewart 640k £1540, M. McCrossan, Strabane 570k £1370; 575k £1320, P. McGlinn, Brackey 635k £1500; 755k £1700, B. Goodwin, Dromore 525k £1230; 515k £1180; 410k £1130, B. O’Neill, Beragh 530k £1230; 520k £1170, N. Doherty, Newtownstewart, 525k £1190; 550k £1190; 450k £1140, K. McGarvey, Beragh 460k £1110, G. Devlin, Dunamore 450k £1050 and D. McAleer, Loughmacrory 490k £1090; 535k £1140.
Fat cows
S. Allen, Meaghy 870k £222, C. O’Hagan, Eskra 480k £209, W. T. Nethery, Drumquin 590k £206, P. O’Neill, Drumlea 530k £187, M. Teague, Dromore 600k £177, N. McNulty, Dromore 790k £175, R. Gormley, Drumquin 660k £175, N. Kerlin, Donemana 620k £174, R. McNamee, Newtownstewart 740k £174 and T. McKinley, Botera 750k £172.
Friesian cows
E. Coyle, Douglas Bridge 640k £171, J. S. Pinkerton, Newtownstewart 580k £166; 510k £158, L. Pollock, Killen 590k £159, J. N. Hamilton, Castlederg 670k £145 and D. Adams, Melmount 600k £140.
Dropped calves
Liam Logue, Trillick £490 and £450 Limousin Bulls, John Young, Carncorn £435 Limousin Heifer, P. Robinson, Augher £43 Simmental Bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £390 Angus Heifer, J. Beattie, Killymore £390 Angus Bulls; £350 Angus Heifer, S. Quinn, Newtownstewart £380 and £365 Limousin Heifers, E. Crawford, Newtownstewart £385 and £355 B. Blue Bulls, N. Jack, Mountjoy £355 B. Blue Bull; £305 B. Blue Heifer, S. McCaffrey, Eskra £340 B. Blue Bull, H. Wilson, Fyfin £335 Angus Bull and H. Smyth, Dromore £335 and £330 Angus Bulls.
Weanlings
Patk. Fox, Creggan £900 Charolais Bull; £770 Blonde Bull, W. H. Cummings, Castlederg £830; £760 and £750 B. Blue Bulls, B. Cairns, Sion Mills £740 Charolais Bull, Felix Gallen, Castlederg £690 B. Blue Bull; £500 Hereford Heifer, C. Dixon, Sixmilecross £650 Hereford Bull, P. J. Logan, Newtonbutler £575; £560 and £530 Shorthorn Bulls, D. Hewitt, Beragh £550 Angus Bull and S. Slevin, Dromore £530 Angus Bull.