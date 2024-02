Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £200 and £177, Bryansford farmer £173, Castlewellan farmer £165, Hilltown farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £158, Kilkeel farmer £138, Kilkeel farmer £135, Kilkeel farmer £132, Banbridge farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £123, Hilltown farmer £122, Rathfriland farmer £121, Kilkeel farmer £119, Mayobridge farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £116, Kilkeel farmer £109, Kilkeel farmer £107, Banbridge farmer £106 and Hilltown farmer £105.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £153 for 26kg (588ppk), Kilkeel farmer £152 for 28kg (543ppk), Ballyward farmer £151 for 24.8kg (609ppk), Kilkeel farmer £148 for 25.5kg (580ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 26kg (561ppk), Kilcoo farmer £145 for 26kg (558ppk), Mayobridge farmer £144 for 24kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £142 for 24kg (591ppk), Kilkeel farmer £136 for 22kg (618ppk), Ardglass farmer £135 for 22.5kg (600ppk), Rathfriland farmer £134 for 22kg (609ppk), Burren farmer £134 for 24kg (558ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 21.5kg (605ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 22kg (591ppk), Adrglass farmer £129 for 21.5kg (600ppk) and Burren farmer £126 for 21kg (600ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £121 for 19kg (636ppk), Kilkeel farmer £114 for 19kg (600ppk), Annalong farmer £113 for 19.5kg (580ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100 for 16kg (625ppk), Kilkeel farmer £90 for 16kg (563ppk) and Cabra farmer £88 for 14kg (628ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 24th February saw a strong trade in all sections with fat cows selling to £1800, heifers to £1790 and bullocks to £2000.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1800 for 810kg (222ppk), Dromara farmer £1630 for 708kg (230ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1610 for 696kg (231ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 748kg (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 514kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 496kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 552kg (226ppk) and Cabra farmer £1190 for 604kg (197ppk).

Weanling heifers: Crossmaglen farmer £1290 for 374kg (345ppk), £1290 for 416kg (310ppk), £1260 for 346kg (364ppk), £1260 for 416kg (303ppk), £1220 for 346kg (353ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1180 for 370kg (319ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1180 for 364kg (324ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 398kg (294ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1160 for 356kg (326ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1160 for 364kg (318ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1150 for 386kg (298ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1120 for 306kg (322ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 362kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 324kg (321ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1030 for 350kg (294ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 346kg (297ppk) and £960 for 322kg (298ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 294kg (306ppk) and £860 for 274kg (314ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £840 for 272kg (308ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1530 for 600kg (254ppk), Ballyward farmer £1410 for 446kg (316ppk), Newry farmer £1310 for 432kg (303ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1290 for 422kg (306ppk), Ballyward farmer £1260 for 376kg (335ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1240 for 390kg (318ppk), Newry farmer £1210 for 364kg (332ppk), Dromore farmer £1170 for 374kg (312ppk) and £1110 for 376kg (313ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1090 for 376kg (295ppk), Newry farmer £1060 for 302kg (351ppk) and £1050 for 274kg (383ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 350kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £960 for 292kg (328ppk), £930 for 272kg (342ppk) and £930 for 246kg (378ppk), Mayobridge farmer £880 for 268kg (328ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 254kg (346ppk) and Attical farmer £770 for 214kg (260ppk),

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1790 for 638kg (280ppk), £1740 for 642kg (271ppk), £1710 for 634kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1710 for 618kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 628kg (271ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 590kg (288ppk) and £1660 for 588kg (282ppk), Killowen farmer £1610 for 586kg (274ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 566kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 520kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1380 for 464kg (297ppk), Annaclone farmer £1300 for 438kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 404kg (304ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1220 for 428kg (285ppk), Ballyward farmer £1200 for 408kg (294ppk) and Warrenpoint farmer £1160 for 368kg (315ppk).